Obviously Brailsford isn't going to make this current Man Utd coaching staff/ squad successful. It's, objectively, not very good. But they now have a few things they didn't before.

1. Someone who's care about winning, a lot. Brailsford is extremely competitive and will want Utd to win stuff. The Glazers didn't.

2. Someone who knows that winning requires joined up decision making from both 'the suits' and the coaching/ playing staff.

3. Someone who will utilise analytics based decision making. Utd have been personality and myth driven for ages. Their recruitment from now on will become a lot more data driven.



Now Brailsford may not be carry over his success in the cycling world to football but he's competent and he's competitive. These are 2 things they have't had in their upper tier decision makers for a long time.



Good points - it's definitely a different approach to what they done before, which is some sort of progress. I just think it'll be a case of 'Right guy, wrong sport' (or certainly wrong club).As you say, Utd have been stuck in such a personality/myth cycle for so many years now, that it's a difficult mindset to change. I've lost count of the number of times pundits (especially Neville) have said something like 'These players need to realise they're playing for Manchester United', as if that was somehow the simple solution to all the problems. But all the players already know that, and yet still don't perform - mainly because they simply aren't good enough, but also because they're not being managed by Ferguson - who was the common factor in everything that went well for 20 years.They've just slipped to their 9th defeat in only 20 games. It's not just a case of Ratcliffe turning the ship around - it needs dragging up from the ocean floor first (and all the leaks fixing).