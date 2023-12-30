« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 323899 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 08:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 08:14:47 pm
Neville on tv now blaming the club for not overruling ten hag on his signings 😂😂😂

Going on a rant about caseimeros age and wages

It's always the board.

He's an absolute embarrassment, while I do enjoy seeing his meltdowns it's ridiculous having a clown like him as the supposed top pundit of the channel. They're the best in the world one minute, all the signings are perfect then should never have been signed when they lose a game.

This is Gary Neville on the ancient overpaid Casemiro previously :

'What Casemiro has done to that dressing room is off the scale,' the former Man United defender told Sky Sports.
'He looks like hes in complete control of that team - a dominant force.'
'I feel theyre not going to win title but I wouldnt like Casemiro chasing me down if Arsenal and City drop points. "



Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 08:22:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Their win over Villa is now irrelevant because they were 11 points off them going into it.

Now they are still 11 points behind.

Has Tonysleft confirmed this ??
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:20:43 pm
He's an absolute embarrassment, while I do enjoy seeing his meltdowns it's ridiculous having a clown like him as the supposed top pundit of the channel. They're the best in the world one minute, all the signings are perfect then should never have been signed when they lose a game.

This is Gary Neville on the ancient overpaid Casemiro previously :

'What Casemiro has done to that dressing room is off the scale,' the former Man United defender told Sky Sports.
'He looks like hes in complete control of that team - a dominant force.'
'I feel theyre not going to win title but I wouldnt like Casemiro chasing me down if Arsenal and City drop points. "
;D

It's a shame Carragher's not as forensic as you!
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 08:23:41 pm »
Oh dear and they were doing so well.

Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 08:25:46 pm »
Villa should have Hammered them the other night. They ran out of steam and that's the main reason united came back and won.
Logged

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,582
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 08:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 08:19:39 pm
I thought Ten Haag was a magician?  Didn't Robbie Savage call him the best manager in the world just a few months  ago?
Statman Gaz must be laughing now...

BBC photoshopped a picture of him as a magician after they won the League Cup. I mean, it was laughable at the time, never mind right now. Shame I can't seem to find it now.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 08:26:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:23:04 pm
;D

It's a shame Carragher's not as forensic as you!

 ;D
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 08:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 08:26:06 pm
BBC photoshopped a picture of him as a magician after they won the League Cup. I mean, it was laughable at the time, never mind right now. Shame I can't seem to find it now.


 ::)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,203
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Today at 08:26:06 pm
BBC photoshopped a picture of him as a magician after they won the League Cup. I mean, it was laughable at the time, never mind right now. Shame I can't seem to find it now.

Easiest run to the final you could have asked for and then Newcastle customarily didn't turn up in the final.

Magician because a billion pound squad (with a wage bill that puts even us to shame) beat a load of no marks to win a trophy.

Doesn't take much to make the Salford BBC giddy.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:31:52 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,556
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:14:16 pm
They seem very keen on Xabi as next manager. Can never say never in football but would all but rule any ambitions he may have to manage us at some point if he went to that shower

Not to mention the absolute fucking state of the club. A shambles from top to bottom.

Thing is, even if Xabi goes there he won't be a long term solution. If he has any success as a manager, Real Madrid will be in for him, and he'll go.

United can't keep chopping and changing managers every three years if they want sustained success. They're not Abramovich's Chelsea. They need to pick someone and stick with them for a five year rebuild job. They're in a worst state than we were when Klopp first arrived.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 08:31:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:28:15 pm


 ::)

Hahaha fucking hell, the plus side of a new manager is we get to go through all this again, I'm sure everyone remembers the famous 10mins where they pressed v Crystal Palace under Rangnick and he'd "transformed the club"

Funnily enough if they'd put him in proper charge of the whole club he might have!
Logged

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,582
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 08:32:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:28:15 pm

 ::)

You never let me down RAWK, Lovely stuff ;D

Thanks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,582
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 08:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:29:53 pm
Easiest run to the final you could have asked for and then Newcastle customarily didn't turn up in the final.

Magician because a billion pound squad (with a wage bill that puts even us to shame) beat a load of no marks to win a trophy.

Doesn't take much to make the Salford BBC giddy.

I'm looking forward to another piece about corners being turned by dancing bear Simon Stone when they beat Wigan next week.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,203
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 08:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 08:14:47 pm
Neville on tv now blaming the club for not overruling ten hag on his signings 😂😂😂

Going on a rant about caseimeros age and wages

It's always the board.

Casemiro was their saviour last season. He was only ever a short term fix. Saudis will bail them out with that one as well

Ten Hack spunking silly money on his Ajax side was the real folly. At least Rodgers was told to fuck off when he tried to buy his Swansea team. (Allen and Borini aside).
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:50 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,982
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 08:37:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:28:15 pm


 ::)
JCF, that would be embarrassing coming from a fan, nevermind the bbc.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,203
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 08:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 08:37:45 pm
JCF, that would be embarrassing coming from a fan, nevermind the bbc.

May as well be MUFC TV these days
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 07:53:04 pm
If anyone one of you photoshop genius could give the below a Jim Ratcliffe Files, title and get his grid on it, Id really really appreciate it and be forever in your debt.

What title do you want? Just 'the ratcliffe files' or something else?
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,982
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 08:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 08:14:47 pm
Neville on tv now blaming the club for not overruling ten hag on his signings 😂😂😂

Going on a rant about caseimeros age and wages

It's always the board.
Yet if they had overruled him Neville would be claiming they hadn't backed the manager.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 08:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:08:07 pm
Obviously Brailsford isn't going to make this current Man Utd coaching staff/ squad successful. It's, objectively, not very good. But they now have a few things they didn't before.
1. Someone who's care about winning, a lot. Brailsford is extremely competitive and will want Utd to win stuff. The Glazers didn't.
2. Someone who knows that winning requires joined up decision making from both 'the suits' and the coaching/ playing staff.
3. Someone who will utilise analytics based decision making. Utd have been personality and myth driven for ages. Their recruitment from now on will become a lot more data driven.

Now Brailsford may not be carry over his success in the cycling world to football but he's competent and he's competitive. These are 2 things they have't had in their upper tier decision makers for a long time.
Good points - it's definitely a different approach to what they done before, which is some sort of progress. I just think it'll be a case of 'Right guy, wrong sport' (or certainly wrong club).

As you say, Utd have been stuck in such a personality/myth cycle for so many years now, that it's a difficult mindset to change. I've lost count of the number of times pundits (especially Neville) have said something like 'These players need to realise they're playing for Manchester United', as if that was somehow the simple solution to all the problems. But all the players already know that, and yet still don't perform - mainly because they simply aren't good enough, but also because they're not being managed by Ferguson - who was the common factor in everything that went well for 20 years.

They've just slipped to their 9th defeat in only 20 games. It's not just a case of Ratcliffe turning the ship around - it needs dragging up from the ocean floor first (and all the leaks fixing).
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,305
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 08:45:50 pm »
How are they gonna replace Onana if he goes to Afcon?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,203
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:43:09 pm
Good points - it's definitely a different approach to what they done before, which is some sort of progress. I just think it'll be a case of 'Right guy, wrong sport' (or certainly wrong club).

As you say, Utd have been stuck in such a personality/myth cycle for so many years now, that it's a difficult mindset to change. I've lost count of the number of times pundits (especially Neville) have said something like 'These players need to realise they're playing for Manchester United', as if that was somehow the simple solution to all the problems. But all the players already know that, and yet still don't perform - mainly because they simply aren't good enough, but also because they're not being managed by Ferguson - who was the common factor in everything that went well for 20 years.

They've just slipped to their 9th defeat in only 20 games. It's not just a case of Ratcliffe turning the ship around - it needs dragging up from the ocean floor first (and all the leaks fixing).

Remember that Steve Peters bloke was meant to be a gamechanger fur us.

United have had 2 good managers in their history and that's where the success has come from. They're waiting on a Ferguson/Busby. Edwards was good but without Klopp he was ridiculed.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:39 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 08:46:57 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:43:09 pm
Good points - it's definitely a different approach to what they done before, which is some sort of progress. I just think it'll be a case of 'Right guy, wrong sport' (or certainly wrong club).

As you say, Utd have been stuck in such a personality/myth cycle for so many years now, that it's a difficult mindset to change. I've lost count of the number of times pundits (especially Neville) have said something like 'These players need to realise they're playing for Manchester United', as if that was somehow the simple solution to all the problems. But all the players already know that, and yet still don't perform - mainly because they simply aren't good enough, but also because they're not being managed by Ferguson - who was the common factor in everything that went well for 20 years.

They've just slipped to their 9th defeat in only 20 games. It's not just a case of Ratcliffe turning the ship around - it needs dragging up from the ocean floor first (and all the leaks fixing).

Yes that's very true, it's a huge task to lift the ship from the ocean floor. But then we know it can be done, FSG did it (mostly by making an inspired manager decision and putting in a structure above him). Arsenal have managed to put themselves right back in the title mix after a long time in the wilderness.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:20:43 pm
He's an absolute embarrassment, while I do enjoy seeing his meltdowns it's ridiculous having a clown like him as the supposed top pundit of the channel. They're the best in the world one minute, all the signings are perfect then should never have been signed when they lose a game.

This is Gary Neville on the ancient overpaid Casemiro previously :

'What Casemiro has done to that dressing room is off the scale,' the former Man United defender told Sky Sports.
'He looks like hes in complete control of that team - a dominant force.'
'I feel theyre not going to win title but I wouldnt like Casemiro chasing me down if Arsenal and City drop points. "

:lmao amazing.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6543 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:45:50 pm
How are they gonna replace Onana if he goes to Afcon?
The blowup pilot from Airplane!
Logged
AHA!

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,401
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6544 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:45:50 pm
How are they gonna replace Onana if he goes to Afcon?

They must have a couple of inflatable defenders they use to help practice free kick at their training ground. Will probably do the same job
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,305
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6545 on: Today at 08:50:48 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:48:35 pm
The blowup pilot from Airplane!
;D
Logged

Online BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6546 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:45:50 pm
How are they gonna replace Onana if he goes to Afcon?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,203
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6547 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:20:43 pm
He's an absolute embarrassment, while I do enjoy seeing his meltdowns it's ridiculous having a clown like him as the supposed top pundit of the channel. They're the best in the world one minute, all the signings are perfect then should never have been signed when they lose a game.

This is Gary Neville on the ancient overpaid Casemiro previously :

'What Casemiro has done to that dressing room is off the scale,' the former Man United defender told Sky Sports.
'He looks like hes in complete control of that team - a dominant force.'
'I feel theyre not going to win title but I wouldnt like Casemiro chasing me down if Arsenal and City drop points. "

It's sad seeing Salford City right down the bottom of the EFL With the expertise of Neville and the aid of the Salford BBC documentaries and the money spent/wasted there . It's been a week as well since he last sacked a manager.. we should really listen to this man.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,915
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6548 on: Today at 08:56:06 pm »
Corner turned
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 08:56:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:28:15 pm


 ::)
Quick - someone pull a condom over his head!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:45:50 pm
How are they we gonna replace Onana if he goes to Afcon?
Win for them, I'm afraid.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,312
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 09:02:43 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:48:35 pm
The blowup pilot from Airplane!
;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6552 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 07:53:04 pm
If anyone one of you photoshop genius could give the below a Jim Ratcliffe Files, title and get his grid on it, Id really really appreciate it and be forever in your debt.


Quick job, but there you go. If you want another title let me know.

Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • American Red since 1986
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6553 on: Today at 09:04:01 pm »
Stat that sort of supports what most people have been seeing, despite their standing in 7th at present.
Logged

Online Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,079
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6554 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:03:03 pm

Quick job, but there you go. If you want another title let me know.


🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣

You absolute genius, thank you!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6555 on: Today at 09:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 09:04:43 pm
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣

You absolute genius, thank you!

Welcome mate. I've read a lot of your posts over the years....but decided to help you out anyway.  ;D
Logged

Online Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,079
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6556 on: Today at 09:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:06:34 pm
Welcome mate. I've read a lot of your posts over the years....but decided to help you out anyway.  ;D

:lmao

My kind of response 😂

Thank you :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,233
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6557 on: Today at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on November  5, 2023, 09:11:12 pm
Gap is just six points now lads. Watch out.
:wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 