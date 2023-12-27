« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 321526 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,295
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6440 on: December 27, 2023, 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on December 27, 2023, 04:59:52 pm
You may have escaped with a 0-0 two weeks ago, but Sir Jim is here now and we've beaten Villa. Expect us.

Happy New Year as well... :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,076
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6441 on: December 27, 2023, 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on December 27, 2023, 04:59:52 pm
You may have escaped with a 0-0 two weeks ago, but Sir Jim is here now and we've beaten Villa. Expect us.

Tony, meet another false Dawn.




Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,165
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6442 on: December 27, 2023, 05:41:45 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on December 27, 2023, 04:59:52 pm
You may have escaped with a 0-0 two weeks ago, but Sir Jim is here now and we've beaten Villa. Expect us.
Manchester United.


No longer serving raw chicken.

Be afraid, be very afraid.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,979
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6443 on: December 27, 2023, 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on December 27, 2023, 05:06:03 pm
Tony, meet another false Dawn.






Given the first line of your custom title, is that you?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,297
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6444 on: December 27, 2023, 09:21:59 pm »
New owner bounce ;D

These are playing for their futures now, seeing as RATcliffe(they just love a rat) is now in charge of the football end of things.

Shows you the type of player they currently have. Couldn't get it up for the manager or the fans, but when it's about their own futures, they're chomping at the bit.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 09:25:26 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6445 on: December 28, 2023, 06:47:51 pm »
Onana off to AFCON soon, any chance their backup keeper is just as bad... I mean he's not been able to get in the team so far
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6446 on: December 28, 2023, 06:54:23 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 28, 2023, 06:47:51 pm
Onana off to AFCON soon, any chance their backup keeper is just as bad... I mean he's not been able to get in the team so far

He's supposed to have been decent, but had an injury and then turned to shit, Fenerbache fans were glad to get rid. Knobhead wouldn't drop Onana anyway, he's one of his players from Ajax, misplaced loyalty etc etc
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 am »
Who is the backup?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 am »
Altay Bayindir

Dont remember ever having seen him play
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 11:56:42 am »
So they play Forest tonight. Are we thinking a Utd victory will be good in the long run? Ends all talk of E7H leaving.

It's an intriguing battle between Ole's impressive record of clinging on for years and E7H's journey down the same path.  ;D
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 12:01:34 pm »
Swaggoh!
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 12:10:13 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:56:42 am
So they play Forest tonight. Are we thinking a Utd victory will be good in the long run? Ends all talk of E7H leaving.

It's an intriguing battle between Ole's impressive record of clinging on for years and E7H's journey down the same path.  ;D

Fuck that, Forest are only a point above the shite, need a Forest win.

Thew new group will already know his future. If Ratcliffe has decided E7H is going, beating Forest won't make a jot of difference. They might think he is the right man and needs 4 or 5 years and he can lose every game this season and that'll be OK, as they know they need major changes on the pitch, or they may think he's not the one and a run of wins will do nothing to change that.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 12:17:23 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:56:42 am
So they play Forest tonight. Are we thinking a Utd victory will be good in the long run? Ends all talk of E7H leaving.

It's an intriguing battle between Ole's impressive record of clinging on for years and E7H's journey down the same path.  ;D
No we don't. I hope they get battered.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 12:22:51 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:10:13 pm
Fuck that, Forest are only a point above the shite, need a Forest win.

Thew new group will already know his future. If Ratcliffe has decided E7H is going, beating Forest won't make a jot of difference. They might think he is the right man and needs 4 or 5 years and he can lose every game this season and that'll be OK, as they know they need major changes on the pitch, or they may think he's not the one and a run of wins will do nothing to change that.

Thanks, was feeling a bit queasy. Now much better. Come on Forest.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,230
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:17:23 pm
No we don't. I hope they get battered.
Same here, and even if they do sack 7Hag they will still be dog shit.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 12:30:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December 27, 2023, 09:20:50 am
The cameras panning to Brailsford in the stands.
Tickles me how he is portrayed as the second coming of Busby who is going to revolutionise the whole set up.
I recall the same hysteria about Clive Woodward
In theory it's a good idea, but unless the other foundations/ingredients are in place, it'll be hard for Brailsford to have an impact. As he says on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast (well worth watching), if someone's attitude isn't right then there's no point working with them - even if they're incredibly talented. But Utd players have neither the talent nor the attitude, which suggests to me that Brailsford has joined by default because he's the Ineos Director of Sport working for Ratcliffe - not because he thinks Utd can be world beaters.

His success was in cycling - a mostly individual sport about pushing yourself to the limits and beyond, and implementing the 'marginal gains' approach (which was innovative in 2001, but not anymore). Also, Steve Peters was just as instrumental as Brailsford in the GB Cycling teams success - working on the psychology to maximise individual potential ('The best appointment I ever made', according to Brailsford).

Also, football is a team sport that isn't just about the individual, and a sport in which the performance of your teammates and the opposition has a huge impact on the result. You don't necessarily need a team of optimally performing elites to win every football match - as the sport is more complicated, has 22 players on the pitch (plus subs), and is not as linear as cycling or athletics. Even in team cycling success it's all about your team - and you can do very little to impact what the other teams do to stop them winning.

So Brailsford might seem a masterstroke, but I think sports science and psychology has caught up now, and most clubs know what they need to know. There was a time (when we were struggling) that I thought someone like Peters might make the difference, but ultimately the difference makers are the manager and players - whose strength of character is the biggest determinant of success (once a base level of talent is achieved). Jurgen's success at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool suggests that the managers influence is ultimately what matters most (provided the players buy into the philosophy).

So Utd's efforts look like no more than polishing a turd. They can employ the best psychology/science/performance experts in the world, but if your players are average at best, overpaid, have a shit attitude, and are working for a total dick, then the chances of change are slim to zero. It would be like your employer bringing a new productivity coach into the office when your manager's still a total bellend that no-one likes, and you're going to still get paid regardless. It's not going make people want to work any harder like they do when running through walls for Jurgen (because they want to - not because they've been told to). Brailsford's an interesting guy with an unrivalled track record in cycling, but football is a whole different ball game (pun intended).

Notably, Brailsford's success is all in the past, and neither he nor Ratcliffe have had any success in individual or team sport for several years now (2019 Tour De France) - despite spending a fortune. They should both fit in well at Utd.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 12:22:51 pm
Thanks, was feeling a bit queasy. Now much better. Come on Forest.

I personally reckon he's a dead man walking - we all know he's been incredibly lucky with results and decisions, they were atrocious in the Champions League, they're struggling the make Conference League for next season, he's spent almost £400 million on absolute dross and they're actually worse on the pitch than they were under Ole - he's nothing going for him as a long term solution.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 06:08:07 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:30:25 pm
In theory it's a good idea, but unless the other foundations/ingredients are in place, it'll be hard for Brailsford to have an impact. As he says on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast (well worth watching), if someone's attitude isn't right then there's no point working with them - even if they're incredibly talented. But Utd players have neither the talent nor the attitude, which suggests to me that Brailsford has joined by default because he's the Ineos Director of Sport working for Ratcliffe - not because he thinks Utd can be world beaters.

His success was in cycling - a mostly individual sport about pushing yourself to the limits and beyond, and implementing the 'marginal gains' approach (which was innovative in 2001, but not anymore). Also, Steve Peters was just as instrumental as Brailsford in the GB Cycling teams success - working on the psychology to maximise individual potential ('The best appointment I ever made', according to Brailsford).

Also, football is a team sport that isn't just about the individual, and a sport in which the performance of your teammates and the opposition has a huge impact on the result. You don't necessarily need a team of optimally performing elites to win every football match - as the sport is more complicated, has 22 players on the pitch (plus subs), and is not as linear as cycling or athletics. Even in team cycling success it's all about your team - and you can do very little to impact what the other teams do to stop them winning.

So Brailsford might seem a masterstroke, but I think sports science and psychology has caught up now, and most clubs know what they need to know. There was a time (when we were struggling) that I thought someone like Peters might make the difference, but ultimately the difference makers are the manager and players - whose strength of character is the biggest determinant of success (once a base level of talent is achieved). Jurgen's success at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool suggests that the managers influence is ultimately what matters most (provided the players buy into the philosophy).

So Utd's efforts look like no more than polishing a turd. They can employ the best psychology/science/performance experts in the world, but if your players are average at best, overpaid, have a shit attitude, and are working for a total dick, then the chances of change are slim to zero. It would be like your employer bringing a new productivity coach into the office when your manager's still a total bellend that no-one likes, and you're going to still get paid regardless. It's not going make people want to work any harder like they do when running through walls for Jurgen (because they want to - not because they've been told to). Brailsford's an interesting guy with an unrivalled track record in cycling, but football is a whole different ball game (pun intended).

Notably, Brailsford's success is all in the past, and neither he nor Ratcliffe have had any success in individual or team sport for several years now (2019 Tour De France) - despite spending a fortune. They should both fit in well at Utd.

Obviously Brailsford isn't going to make this current Man Utd coaching staff/ squad successful. It's, objectively, not very good. But they now have a few things they didn't before.
1. Someone who's care about winning, a lot. Brailsford is extremely competitive and will want Utd to win stuff. The Glazers didn't.
2. Someone who knows that winning requires joined up decision making from both 'the suits' and the coaching/ playing staff.
3. Someone who will utilise analytics based decision making. Utd have been personality and myth driven for ages. Their recruitment from now on will become a lot more data driven.

Now Brailsford may not be carry over his success in the cycling world to football but he's competent and he's competitive. These are 2 things they have't had in their upper tier decision makers for a long time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 