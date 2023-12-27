The cameras panning to Brailsford in the stands.

Tickles me how he is portrayed as the second coming of Busby who is going to revolutionise the whole set up.

I recall the same hysteria about Clive Woodward



In theory it's a good idea, but unless the other foundations/ingredients are in place, it'll be hard for Brailsford to have an impact. As he says on the 'Diary of a CEO' podcast (well worth watching), if someone's attitude isn't right then there's no point working with them - even if they're incredibly talented. But Utd players have neither the talent nor the attitude, which suggests to me that Brailsford has joined by default because he's the Ineos Director of Sport working for Ratcliffe - not because he thinks Utd can be world beaters.His success was in cycling - a mostly individual sport about pushing yourself to the limits and beyond, and implementing the 'marginal gains' approach (which was innovative in 2001, but not anymore). Also, Steve Peters was just as instrumental as Brailsford in the GB Cycling teams success - working on the psychology to maximise individual potential ('The best appointment I ever made', according to Brailsford).Also, football is a team sport that isn't just about the individual, and a sport in which the performance of your teammates and the opposition has a huge impact on the result. You don't necessarily need a team of optimally performing elites to win every football match - as the sport is more complicated, has 22 players on the pitch (plus subs), and is not as linear as cycling or athletics. Even in team cycling success it's all about your team - and you can do very little to impact what the other teams do to stop them winning.So Brailsford might seem a masterstroke, but I think sports science and psychology has caught up now, and most clubs know what they need to know. There was a time (when we were struggling) that I thought someone like Peters might make the difference, but ultimately the difference makers are the manager and players - whose strength of character is the biggest determinant of success (once a base level of talent is achieved). Jurgen's success at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool suggests that the managers influence is ultimately what matters most (provided the players buy into the philosophy).So Utd's efforts look like no more than polishing a turd. They can employ the best psychology/science/performance experts in the world, but if your players are average at best, overpaid, have a shit attitude, and are working for a total dick, then the chances of change are slim to zero. It would be like your employer bringing a new productivity coach into the office when your manager's still a total bellend that no-one likes, and you're going to still get paid regardless. It's not going make people want to work any harder like they do when running through walls for Jurgen (because they want to - not because they've been told to). Brailsford's an interesting guy with an unrivalled track record in cycling, but football is a whole different ball game (pun intended).Notably, Brailsford's success is all in the past, and neither he nor Ratcliffe have had any success in individual or team sport for several years now (2019 Tour De France) - despite spending a fortune. They should both fit in well at Utd.