7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Father Ted

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm
The countdown begins to their next embarrassing catastrophe.
spen71

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Are they back ?
Red_Mist

  Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Are they back ?
Today did wonders for their GD. Dropped as low as -7 at one point. Now right up to -4. Theyre deffo on the march.
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm
Ratcliffe must have given the half time team talk.. ;D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #6404 on: Today at 12:00:31 am
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 12:00:31 am »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6405 on: Today at 12:08:51 am
Ten Haag is a piece of work

Interviewer

'Garnacho was great tonight'

Ten haag

'He's been dissapointed about all the one on ones he's missed'


This bloke is throwing the kitchen sink under the bus
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Bucko - Dubai

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6406 on: Today at 04:48:59 am
All the other corners turned it was clear they were false dawns.

However this time I think we know they are the real deal. Be afraid
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6407 on: Today at 06:17:36 am
Go on then, Sir Dave, sack ten Hag now!  As rousing a fightback as when Ole beat PSG.

Them stumbling on the right manager was a long shot anyway but at least now they won't be taking that shot on (for a few more weeks anyway).
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6408 on: Today at 07:41:14 am
Anyone need to vomit? The dancing bear has had his quill out. :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67825330

He didn't know it at the time but, as Erik ten Hag looked across the home dressing room during the interval of his side's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, the message he was about to deliver would be a symbolic one for Manchester United.

Theres more, I just dont want to out you all through it.
GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6409 on: Today at 08:40:42 am
Quote
"I said before the game that we were competitive with Arsenal and competitive with Liverpool so if we play our best we can beat anyone."

The Liverpool one was bad enough, but I had to look up their last Arsenal result and, uh... it was a 3-1 defeat. Imagine using that as part of your "we can beat anyone" pep talk. Competing without competing!
whtwht

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6410 on: Today at 09:06:59 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
Only one word for that second half: swagger.

As soon as Jon Champion uttered that word last night I had to switch off. ::)
Last Edit: Today at 10:33:14 am by whtwht
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6411 on: Today at 09:13:28 am
It's hilarious how many of their hopeless managers pull out a result just as they're about to be sacked, Ole was a master at it and all it does is guarantee another month, 6 weeks of misery, you love to see it.
12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6412 on: Today at 09:20:50 am
The cameras panning to Brailsford in the stands.
Tickles me how he is portrayed as the second coming of Busby who is going to revolutionise the whole set up.
I recall the same hysteria about Clive Woodward
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Son of Mary

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6413 on: Today at 09:22:15 am
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:06:59 am
As soon as Jon Champion uttered that word last night I has to switch off. ::)
He really said it?  :lmao

I thought that was just a piss-take on here rather than something commentators actually said on live TV.  :lmao
Geezer08

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6414 on: Today at 09:30:41 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:20:50 am
The cameras panning to Brailsford in the stands.
Tickles me how he is portrayed as the second coming of Busby who is going to revolutionise the whole set up.
I recall the same hysteria about Clive Woodward
I dont really understand the hype around the Ineos investment and them being in charge of football operation. What exactly is their track record within football anyways? Or in any sport for that matter? Its not like Nice or Lausanne is a massive success? The Glazers atleast won the super bowl with Tampa Bay
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6415 on: Today at 10:25:18 am
Compulsory buy-out clause...

https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/manchester-united-shares-jump-ratcliffe-deal-eases-ownership-uncertainty-2023-12-26/

Ratcliffe could be forced to divest ManU stake under some conditions

December 27, 20234:42 AM GMT Updated 6 hours ago

Manchester United (MANU.N) said it could coerce Jim Ratcliffe under certain circumstances to divest his ownership in the British soccer club at least 18 months after the billionaire closes his acquisition of a 25% stake in the company.

It made the disclosure in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, but did not specify the circumstances.

Manchester United's filing also said that for three years after the tycoon's deal closes any potential sale of the club solicited by its American owners, the Glazer family, will need to fetch at least $33 per share for Ratcliffe.

A spokesperson for Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours.

On Sunday, Ratcliffe's INEOS Group struck a deal to buy 25% interest in Manchester United at $33 per share. The deal valued the 20-time English champions at $6.3 billion including debt, a source familiar with the matter said.

The company's shares closed up 3.4% on Tuesday, as the agreement cleared months of uncertainty over a deal that fans and investors hoped would revitalize the British soccer club.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6416 on: Today at 10:33:49 am
Right on queue. BBC hailing this as a new era at old Trafford.

Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa: Rasmus Hojlund's first Red Devils goal marks start of new era https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67825330

Its the hype that kills you
Gerard00

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6417 on: Today at 10:36:03 am
Had a look over at the Caf there to see they've a thread about his being the best week to be a Utd fan with their 5 points including 'long term strategy', 'local owners' and 'a classic comeback win'

Not even getting into the other points but weren't they clamouring 3 months ago for some Sheikh to rescue them?

What are they smoking over there?
Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6418 on: Today at 10:48:48 am
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 10:36:03 am
Had a look over at the Caf there to see they've a thread about his being the best week to be a Utd fan with their 5 points including 'long term strategy', 'local owners' and 'a classic comeback win'

Not even getting into the other points but weren't they clamouring 3 months ago for some Sheikh to rescue them?

What are they smoking over there?

Any straw is worth grasping when you're desperate but maybe they've forgotten how desperate they are for us not to win another title. 

Apparently the only thing they have left over us is the number of titles they've won.
Gili Gulu

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6419 on: Today at 10:54:10 am
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:48:48 am
Apparently the only thing they have left over us is the number of titles they've won.

Technically only English league titles.

If you add European to English titles we have more.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6420 on: Today at 10:57:33 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:54:10 am
Technically only English league titles.

If you add European to English titles we have more.

They only count the ones they have more of 👍
