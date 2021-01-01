« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 316714 times)

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,177
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 11:04:16 pm »
The countdown begins to their next embarrassing catastrophe.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,189
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm »
Are they back ?
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Are they back ?
Today did wonders for their GD. Dropped as low as -7 at one point. Now right up to -4. Theyre deffo on the march.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,267
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Ratcliffe must have given the half time team talk.. ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 12:00:31 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,587
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Ten Haag is a piece of work

Interviewer

'Garnacho was great tonight'

Ten haag

'He's been dissapointed about all the one on ones he's missed'


This bloke is throwing the kitchen sink under the bus
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 04:48:59 am »
All the other corners turned it was clear they were false dawns.

However this time I think we know they are the real deal. Be afraid
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6407 on: Today at 06:17:36 am »
Go on then, Sir Dave, sack ten Hag now!  As rousing a fightback as when Ole beat PSG.

Them stumbling on the right manager was a long shot anyway but at least now they won't be taking that shot on (for a few more weeks anyway).
Logged

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,174
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 07:41:14 am »
Anyone need to vomit? The dancing bear has had his quill out. :lmao

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67825330

He didn't know it at the time but, as Erik ten Hag looked across the home dressing room during the interval of his side's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, the message he was about to deliver would be a symbolic one for Manchester United.

Theres more, I just dont want to out you all through it.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 08:40:42 am »
Quote
"I said before the game that we were competitive with Arsenal and competitive with Liverpool so if we play our best we can beat anyone."

The Liverpool one was bad enough, but I had to look up their last Arsenal result and, uh... it was a 3-1 defeat. Imagine using that as part of your "we can beat anyone" pep talk. Competing without competing!
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,698
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 09:06:59 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:56:04 pm
Only one word for that second half: swagger.

As soon as Jon Champion uttered that word last night I has to switch off. ::)
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 09:13:28 am »
It's hilarious how many of their hopeless managers pull out a result just as they're about to be sacked, Ole was a master at it and all it does is guarantee another month, 6 weeks of misery, you love to see it.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6412 on: Today at 09:20:50 am »
The cameras panning to Brailsford in the stands.
Tickles me how he is portrayed as the second coming of Busby who is going to revolutionise the whole set up.
I recall the same hysteria about Clive Woodward
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,926
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6413 on: Today at 09:22:15 am »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:06:59 am
As soon as Jon Champion uttered that word last night I has to switch off. ::)
He really said it?  :lmao

I thought that was just a piss-take on here rather than something commentators actually said on live TV.  :lmao
Logged

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6414 on: Today at 09:30:41 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:20:50 am
The cameras panning to Brailsford in the stands.
Tickles me how he is portrayed as the second coming of Busby who is going to revolutionise the whole set up.
I recall the same hysteria about Clive Woodward
I dont really understand the hype around the Ineos investment and them being in charge of football operation. What exactly is their track record within football anyways? Or in any sport for that matter? Its not like Nice or Lausanne is a massive success? The Glazers atleast won the super bowl with Tampa Bay
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 