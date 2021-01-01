« previous next »
The countdown begins to their next embarrassing catastrophe.
Are they back ?
Today did wonders for their GD. Dropped as low as -7 at one point. Now right up to -4. Theyre deffo on the march.
Ratcliffe must have given the half time team talk.. ;D
Ten Haag is a piece of work

Interviewer

'Garnacho was great tonight'

Ten haag

'He's been dissapointed about all the one on ones he's missed'


This bloke is throwing the kitchen sink under the bus
All the other corners turned it was clear they were false dawns.

However this time I think we know they are the real deal. Be afraid
Go on then, Sir Dave, sack ten Hag now!  As rousing a fightback as when Ole beat PSG.

Them stumbling on the right manager was a long shot anyway but at least now they won't be taking that shot on (for a few more weeks anyway).
