« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 312676 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6320 on: Today at 11:33:14 am »
So the reason They are getting giddy is the fact that Jim sponsored the British cycling team when Sky pulled out. Sky oversaw the major developments and successes of pro cycling in British cycling history. Ineos replaced the funding but then it all sort of went meh. All this fuss about Brailsford coming in and revolutionising the coaching set up is a bit like when Woodward won the Rugby World Cup as coach and was in demand for other sports, but I struggle to think of any impact he made after the win. I think Im correct in thinking that Brailsford was Skys man. Ratcliffe is a very ruthless businessman, look how he shat on the Grenadier workers by basically copying the Land Rover Defender design, up dating the tech features, promised a bright new future for the workforce and then fucked them off and moved operations abroad. Another patriot like Dyson.
His motivation for this United thing is strange. What does he hope to get from it? Hes not a young man and has more money than he knows what to do with. Is it an old mans whim? Wanting to build a legacy and sportswash his image?
Will he get bored with his plaything when they dont compete with ADFC or SaudiCastle?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6321 on: Today at 11:35:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:27:37 am
Antony has zero goal contributions in all competitions this season.

It's December.

Yeah but Darwin is struggling mate stick to the script  :-[
Logged

Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,085
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6322 on: Today at 11:51:24 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:27:37 am
Antony has zero goal contributions in all competitions this season.

It's December.

Same as Sancho!

Hojlund has none in the league.

They are nothing if not consistent eh?!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,494
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6323 on: Today at 11:59:37 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 03:12:31 am
i know that man u fans are dumb but didn't know that they are that dumb and naive as well

in which universe can you see a party holding 75% giving power to the 25%. Glazers could basically screw jimmy in so many ways regarding whatever "footballing matters" means. Watching man u fans clutching at straws and whatever slim hopes they have is so fun.

doubt anything will change. just waiting for some dumb manc with a flypast with bye bye glazers showing how much of a fucking idiot they are

A more competent team on the football operations side of things, operating with the current budget would presumably manage to get more out of that club than they have got since ferguson's departure. The real issue though will be the same one that hurts everton's chances, neither fanbase has enough patience to allow the complete overhaul required and they just want new signings in every window and a new manager the instant that things aren't going right, while also having an arrogance to turn up their noses at managers that could help them.
Logged

Offline toe punt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #6324 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
If Ratcliffe and co are really given a free hand over the football operations it is possible that United see some improvement, albeit the bar is pretty low at the moment, however it is hard to see how two competing factions at a club can really lead to success.

If Ratcliffe wants to buy out the Glazers eventually it's in his interests for the share price to be as low as possible, so that means it's also in his interests for them not to be very successful on the pitch, so you have a conflict of interest right there.

At least they might get their leaky roof fixed and get a chef in that can prepare chicken.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 