So the reason They are getting giddy is the fact that Jim sponsored the British cycling team when Sky pulled out. Sky oversaw the major developments and successes of pro cycling in British cycling history. Ineos replaced the funding but then it all sort of went meh. All this fuss about Brailsford coming in and revolutionising the coaching set up is a bit like when Woodward won the Rugby World Cup as coach and was in demand for other sports, but I struggle to think of any impact he made after the win. I think Im correct in thinking that Brailsford was Skys man. Ratcliffe is a very ruthless businessman, look how he shat on the Grenadier workers by basically copying the Land Rover Defender design, up dating the tech features, promised a bright new future for the workforce and then fucked them off and moved operations abroad. Another patriot like Dyson.

His motivation for this United thing is strange. What does he hope to get from it? Hes not a young man and has more money than he knows what to do with. Is it an old mans whim? Wanting to build a legacy and sportswash his image?

Will he get bored with his plaything when they dont compete with ADFC or SaudiCastle?

