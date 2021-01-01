I honestly don't know how all of this will end. Rich men buying football clubs has had a mixed history.
Jack Walker at Blackburn won the PL, but then look what happened? He didn't build a better club.
John Hall at Newcastle brought them to the PL and competing for the title. Ashley liquidated as much as he could before selling.
Gibson at Middlesbrough. New stadium, terrible football.
Chelsea under Abramovich, hmm. Lots of money, lots of sackings, lots of success, but they're still sitting in the same stadium. Look at them now under Boehly. £1b spent and they're struggling to maintain mid table.
It has changed with FFP, if (and it's a big if) those laws are enforced. But in any case throwing money at the pitch seems just a short term fix and an indifferent one at that.
If Ratcliffe starts getting involved in football matters besides the structure of the club then I think they're doomed. I just remember Peter Swales at Man City cutting a ridiculous figure. If he's serious about it and does it in a professional way then who knows, but mostly it's about an ego trip for these people.