ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6280 on: Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on Yesterday at 03:07:16 pm
It seems like the 25% Radcliffe stake is done and set to be announced today

What are the chances he could actually improve them
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Qston

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6281 on: Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm
What are the chances he could actually improve them

High I would think given the starting point
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

whtwht

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6282 on: Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm
What are the chances he could actually improve them

Is he managing the team too?
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6283 on: Yesterday at 04:14:27 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:09:27 pm
What are the chances he could actually improve them
pretty high, once he persuades their fans to be patient for about 3-5 years.

in other words ..... never.
Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6284 on: Yesterday at 04:18:44 pm
If this Radcliffe deal does not work out it could be the end of United as we have known it for the last 30 years. We can pray
Samie

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6285 on: Yesterday at 04:21:40 pm
Glazers still hold authority though with 75%, let's not forget that.
Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6286 on: Yesterday at 04:25:31 pm
Ratcliffe coming in doesnt make FFP disappear. They will be very limited on what they can spend unless they can shift some players like Rashford out of the door.
Trada

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6287 on: Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Sky News saying that Ratcliffe has total control of footballing matters at the club
Garnier

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6288 on: Yesterday at 04:31:19 pm
Great news for them!

They'll finally go from spending obscene amounts of money on ordinary players every transfer window to spending obscene amounts of money on ordinary players every transfer window
BigCDump

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6289 on: Yesterday at 04:31:40 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Sky News saying that Ratcliffe has total control of footballing matters at the club

Brilliant move by the Glazers. Blame him, not us.
Hazell Nutter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6290 on: Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:21:40 pm
Glazers still hold authority though with 75%, let's not forget that.

I think he wants control over the footballing side, which is what they're fans would be happy about.
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6291 on: Yesterday at 04:47:13 pm
Ratcliffe next manager?
BobPaisley3

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6292 on: Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm
elsewhere

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6293 on: Yesterday at 05:24:17 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm
Daniel?
Ratcliffe or Ratboy Neville?
BobPaisley3

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6294 on: Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 05:24:17 pm
Ratcliffe or Ratboy Neville?
Nev isnt happy at all with this news.
thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6295 on: Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm
Nev isnt happy at all with this news.

Because its not his Qatari friends taking over.
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6296 on: Yesterday at 06:32:45 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
Because its not his Qatari friends taking over.

And it pretty much rules them out taking over too.
Son of Mary

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6297 on: Yesterday at 07:12:02 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm
Nev isnt happy at all with this news.
Poor Che.

He was desperate for a sportswashing.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6298 on: Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 04:31:19 pm
Great news for them!

They'll finally go from spending obscene amounts of money on ordinary players every transfer window to spending obscene amounts of money on ordinary players every transfer window

That's unfair, there is every chance that they might progress from spending obscene amount of money on shite players up to the level of spending it on ordinary players.  ;D
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6299 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:13:10 pm
Nev isnt happy at all with this news.

It's like this all over again

Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6300 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 04:30:39 pm
Sky News saying that Ratcliffe has total control of footballing matters at the club
I don't get that when he's a minority shareholder unless the idea is he fully takes over?
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6301 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm
I don't get that when he's a minority shareholder unless the idea is he fully takes over?
my take:
Glazers and their people handle all the commercial stuff, and hand Ratcliffe money (presumably the amount, or % has been fully negotiated) to fund DoF, manager + player costs - Ratcliffe to decide who that involves and so on.

can't see how else it can be structured myself.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6302 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Or is Ratcliffe in charge of turning around the catering side of things?
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6303 on: Yesterday at 11:33:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
my take:
Glazers and their people handle all the commercial stuff, and hand Ratcliffe money (presumably the amount, or % has been fully negotiated) to fund DoF, manager + player costs - Ratcliffe to decide who that involves and so on.

can't see how else it can be structured myself.
Ratcliffe comes across as an incredibly arrogant prick.  I don't see him coping well with being the junior voice in the room.  Realistically he's got very little chance of turning the frigate around and all the while the sportswashers will be sailing further off into the distance.

The Glazers will only have gone along with this as it means even more money for them.  They've also seemingly found someone to pick up the tab for repairing Old Trafford - a nice little sweetener when Ratcliffe is supposedly only responsible for the football side of the business.

A club owned by twats, with twats on the pitch, twats in the stands, talking head twats on every football show and endless twats on social media.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6304 on: Today at 12:02:36 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
my take:
Glazers and their people handle all the commercial stuff, and hand Ratcliffe money (presumably the amount, or % has been fully negotiated) to fund DoF, manager + player costs - Ratcliffe to decide who that involves and so on.

can't see how else it can be structured myself.
Guess it's to focus all of their supports anger towards Ratcliffe as well eventually?
vivabobbygraham

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6305 on: Today at 01:44:09 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December 23, 2023, 08:14:39 pm
Given how much shite they alone have signed for ridiculous fees over the last decade, I dont think so. Even if you said current squad, Im not sure hed be the worst.

Onana, Martinez, Ambrabat, Hojyland...
xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6306 on: Today at 03:12:31 am
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm
I think he wants control over the footballing side, which is what they're fans would be happy about.

i know that man u fans are dumb but didn't know that they are that dumb and naive as well

in which universe can you see a party holding 75% giving power to the 25%. Glazers could basically screw jimmy in so many ways regarding whatever "footballing matters" means. Watching man u fans clutching at straws and whatever slim hopes they have is so fun.

doubt anything will change. just waiting for some dumb manc with a flypast with bye bye glazers showing how much of a fucking idiot they are
