my take:

Glazers and their people handle all the commercial stuff, and hand Ratcliffe money (presumably the amount, or % has been fully negotiated) to fund DoF, manager + player costs - Ratcliffe to decide who that involves and so on.



can't see how else it can be structured myself.



Ratcliffe comes across as an incredibly arrogant prick. I don't see him coping well with being the junior voice in the room. Realistically he's got very little chance of turning the frigate around and all the while the sportswashers will be sailing further off into the distance.The Glazers will only have gone along with this as it means even more money for them. They've also seemingly found someone to pick up the tab for repairing Old Trafford - a nice little sweetener when Ratcliffe is supposedly only responsible for the football side of the business.A club owned by twats, with twats on the pitch, twats in the stands, talking head twats on every football show and endless twats on social media.