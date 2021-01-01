Speaking of shite signings at inflated fees, the Athletic say the following:



Ten Hags second summer followed a similar pattern of flexible plans, inflated prices, and broken budgets. United ended up committing nearly £200m on Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir and Sofyan Amrabat, despite initially communicating internally that spending would be seriously restricted. Had the eventual scope of finance been known in advance, sources believe Ten Hag may have assigned the money differently, although he accepted landing Kane would have left little cash for any other players. United feel they strengthened the team in nearly every area required and took a long-term view by buying younger players (Hojlund, 20; Mount, 24; Onana, 27).



Internally, the price set for Mount was £40m because he had only a year left on his Chelsea contract, but that was the first offer Chelsea received. Uniteds bidding rose 50 per cent to a total of £55m plus £5m in add-ons. If the full £60m is realised, United will be delighted, however, as they will make a £1m payment every time Mount plays 70 per cent of games in a title-winning campaign during his five-year contract.



Atalanta had told Hojlund he could leave for £50m, and United communicated they would draw the line at £60m, but then agreed a fee worth £72m during all-day talks in Bergamo that lasted until 3am. Atalanta had demanded £86m for a player they signed for less than £15m just 11 months earlier.



Onana signed from Inter for £47m, a year after leaving Ajax on a free. United agreed to pay Fiorentina an £8m loan fee for Amrabat, in part so the purchase clause was optional rather than obligatory.



Once again, all those millions have pushed United close to the line on the regulatory caps set by the Premier League and UEFA, meaning the maximum number of deals possible this January is two loans, according to internal communications.



Considering Uniteds revenues for 2022-23 totalled a record £648.4m, it is regarded as some achievement that the club are in this predicament. United lost £28.7m last season.