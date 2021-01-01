« previous next »
Ten Hag:

"It was a solid performance, but we didn't score."
He reminds me of the guy with the whistling arrow in Guardians of the galaxy 😂
He reminds me of the guy with the whistling arrow in Guardians of the galaxy 😂

I always think Ming

Jesus. That result coupled with the dodgy chicken must have really turned the Utd faithfuls stomachs today. They need to bring in someone new to steady the shit.
Jesus. That result coupled with the dodgy chicken must have really turned the Utd faithfuls stomachs today. They need to bring in someone new to steady the shit.

Hopefully not Mona.
Jesus. That result coupled with the dodgy chicken must have really turned the Utd faithfuls stomachs today. They need to bring in someone new to steady the shit.

Imodium?
Ha! Like anything is ever cooked at Old Trafford.

Occasionally guilty of over-egging the pudding, though...
Corner turned?
The players stats are quite damming


Rasmus Højlund 0 Premier League Goals cost £64m with possible £8m

Jadon Sancho 0 Premier League Goals cost £73m

Antony 0 Premier League Goals cost £82m


Were 18 games in basically half the season and three of your forward players have scored NO goals


Rashford has 2 - 1 being a penalty

And yet all we hear in the media is how Nunez misses easy chances. Funny that isn't it.
Is Antony one of the worst transfers in Premier League history given the price tag and his overall contribution?

He's absolutely atrocious and about £30m would be too much for him even in today's market.

30m ?? He's absolutely shite. 3m would be taking a chance.
Ha! Like anything is ever cooked at Old Trafford.

The place is full of half baked ideas.





(Insert tumbleweed here)

30m ?? He's absolutely shite. 3m would be taking a chance.

Given how much shite they alone have signed for ridiculous fees over the last decade, I dont think so. Even if you said current squad, Im not sure hed be the worst.
Speaking of shite signings at inflated fees, the Athletic say the following:

Ten Hags second summer followed a similar pattern of flexible plans, inflated prices, and broken budgets. United ended up committing nearly £200m on Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir and Sofyan Amrabat, despite initially communicating internally that spending would be seriously restricted. Had the eventual scope of finance been known in advance, sources believe Ten Hag may have assigned the money differently, although he accepted landing Kane would have left little cash for any other players. United feel they strengthened the team in nearly every area required and took a long-term view by buying younger players (Hojlund, 20; Mount, 24; Onana, 27).

Internally, the price set for Mount was £40m because he had only a year left on his Chelsea contract, but that was the first offer Chelsea received. Uniteds bidding rose 50 per cent to a total of £55m plus £5m in add-ons. If the full £60m is realised, United will be delighted, however, as they will make a £1m payment every time Mount plays 70 per cent of games in a title-winning campaign during his five-year contract.

Atalanta had told Hojlund he could leave for £50m, and United communicated they would draw the line at £60m, but then agreed a fee worth £72m during all-day talks in Bergamo that lasted until 3am. Atalanta had demanded £86m for a player they signed for less than £15m just 11 months earlier.

Onana signed from Inter for £47m, a year after leaving Ajax on a free. United agreed to pay Fiorentina an £8m loan fee for Amrabat, in part so the purchase clause was optional rather than obligatory.

Once again, all those millions have pushed United close to the line on the regulatory caps set by the Premier League and UEFA, meaning the maximum number of deals possible this January is two loans, according to internal communications.

Considering Uniteds revenues for 2022-23 totalled a record £648.4m, it is regarded as some achievement that the club are in this predicament. United lost £28.7m last season.
United's poor run - the statistics
-- United have lost 13 of their past 26 matches in all competitions this season, as many defeats as they recorded in all 62 competitive games last season.
-- United's tally of 20 defeats in all competitions in 2023 is their most in a calendar year since losing 20 in 1989.
-- It is their most defeats before Christmas since 1930 - a season in which they finished bottom of the top-flight.
-- They have scored just 18 goals in 18 top-flight games this season, failing to score in seven of those games.
-- In a top-flight season, the only times they have managed fewer than 18 goals after their first 18 league games are 1973-74 (15), 1972-73 (16) and 1893-94 (15).
-- United have failed to score in four successive games in all competitions for the first time since November 1992
United's poor run - the statistics
-- United have lost 13 of their past 26 matches in all competitions this season, as many defeats as they recorded in all 62 competitive games last season.
-- United's tally of 20 defeats in all competitions in 2023 is their most in a calendar year since losing 20 in 1989.
-- It is their most defeats before Christmas since 1930 - a season in which they finished bottom of the top-flight.
-- They have scored just 18 goals in 18 top-flight games this season, failing to score in seven of those games.
-- In a top-flight season, the only times they have managed fewer than 18 goals after their first 18 league games are 1973-74 (15), 1972-73 (16) and 1893-94 (15).
-- United have failed to score in four successive games in all competitions for the first time since November 1992

One addition: They'll have a negative goal difference for Christmas.
Shabite

That is all
Ive heard some good phrases that mean crap but today on MOTD they used a great one for Antony.the always expressive Antony.
Ive heard some good phrases that mean crap but today on MOTD they used a great one for Antony.the always expressive Antony.
Expressing is what tits do...
Expressing is what tits do...

"the always expensive Antony..."
Wonder if the Beeb will ask for an mid season update from the brilliant predictors.


We asked 27 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.

These predictions were made on the basis of how each squad shaped up on Thursday, 10 August, with more than three weeks to go until the transfer window shuts at 23:00 BST on 1 September.

Predictor   1st   2nd   3rd   4th
Ellen White   Arsenal   Man City   Man Utd   Aston Villa
Stephen Warnock   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Aston Villa
Fara Williams   Man City   Chelsea   Arsenal   Man Utd
Leon Osman   Man City   Man Utd   Arsenal   Liverpool
Steve Sidwell   Man City   Man Utd   Liverpool   Arsenal
Lindsay Johnson   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Newcastle
Chris Waddle   Man City   Arsenal   Newcastle   Man Utd
Rachel Brown-Finnis   Man City   Arsenal   Newcastle   Man Utd
Pat Nevin   Man City   Arsenal   Newcastle   Liverpool
Shay Given   Man City   Liverpool   Arsenal   Newcastle
Glenn Murray   Man City   Arsenal   Chelsea   Man Utd
Danny Gabbidon   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Chelsea
Chris Sutton   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Sue Smith   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Dion Dublin   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Michael Brown   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Karen Bardsley   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Jermaine Beckford   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Matt Upson   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Ashley Williams   Man City   Arsenal   Man Utd   Liverpool
Martin Keown   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Micah Richards   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Anita Asante   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Nedum Onuoha   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Danny Murphy   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Clinton Morrison   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Rob Green   Man City   Arsenal   Liverpool   Man Utd
Hes a dead man walking, and knows it.

"At this moment we are not top, but we have seen last week against the top of this league we were head-to-head," said Ten Hag.

"In 2023, we won a cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we were over-performing, but in this moment we are underperforming."
Hes a dead man walking, and knows it.

"At this moment we are not top, but we have seen last week against the top of this league we were head-to-head," said Ten Hag.

"In 2023, we won a cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we were over-performing, but in this moment we are underperforming."
If last season was overperforming then their standards are in the bin.
God that Athletic article is absolutely hilarious.
These absolute fucking drooling morons have got a thread called 'Jurgen Klopp sack watch' with nearly 900 pages :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

There's no end to their embarrassment
These absolute fucking drooling morons have got a thread called 'Jurgen Klopp sack watch' with nearly 900 pages :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

There's no end to their embarrassment

It's why they'll never achieve anything again for decades. 

Their myopic view doesn't allow for context or the competition or progress, it only accepts winning.  The getting there doesn't apply to them.

Long may it continue 😂
It's why they'll never achieve anything again for decades. 

Their myopic view doesn't allow for context or the competition or progress, it only accepts winning.  The getting there doesn't apply to them.

Long may it continue 😂
They have gone full Everton.
It must be all the buffets that get put on for them in the Brick.
The 0-0 is the highlight of their season, Everton levels of embarrassment
Hes a dead man walking, and knows it.

"At this moment we are not top, but we have seen last week against the top of this league we were head-to-head," said Ten Hag.

"In 2023, we won a cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we were over-performing, but in this moment we are underperforming."


Who would they turn to next though, they have tried everything?

- The outgoing managers recommendation (Moyes)
- Big name managers with glittering cvs (Van Gal and Maureen)
- The old boy who gets the club  (Solskjaer)
- An up and coming manager from another league (Eric Ten Points)


All these managers have in common is a that they have left behind an imbalanced squad of players who are difficult to sell on.


