Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:31 am
Yesterday was one of the few away games against good sides they havent lost. A home draw to this side isnt good.
Yeah, they were probably the worst side to come to Anfield this season.  I don't hold out much hope for them getting results at any of our rivals.

Them getting a point and Fulham not is just one of those quirks of football.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:27:25 am
They did you're right. It's a silly thing to do like, throwing a bottle at a bus like that I'm not condoning throwing bottles but by the sounds of it we are the only club in the country who's fans throw stuff at coaches, or at least, we're the only ones who make headlines for it

West Ham fans wrecked the Utd bus, ADFC fans bottled the fuck out of a bus, there was a team bus (Championship I think) attacked about a fortnight ago.

With ours, we had to actually drive the empty team bus into a shitty Manc housing estate to confuse the fuckwitted 6 fingered fucking mutants



While the team went in on a normal Ellisons coach

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:25:21 am
16 years without a European Cup as well.  You can probably make that 17 as they arent getting back in next year.

Biggest club in the world.  ::)

Exactly, and even if they do get back in year after next, the final would be in 2026, making it 18 years.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:36:28 am
10 years and counting Keano, you fucking bellend :wave
Their standards are so low these days that you wouldn't be surprised to see them not win a big trophy for a very long time.

15 years already without winning the CL. 1 CL in 25 years and they look so hopeless anytime they play in it. 10 years without a title when they now have FFP restrictions and they've not mounted a serious challenge in a decade.
Someone should ask Roy if he'll still be around to see Utd winning another CL. And while he's around how many Liverpool will win. :lmao
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:05:27 pm
Their standards are so low these days that you wouldn't be surprised to see them not win a big trophy for a very long time.

15 years already without winning the CL. 1 CL in 25 years and they look so hopeless anytime they play in it. 10 years without a title when they now have FFP restrictions and they've not mounted a serious challenge in a decade.

Bit harsh. They mounted a challenge couple of years ago under Oleh. Only lasted about 3 weeks like but it still counts
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:05:27 pm
Their standards are so low these days that you wouldn't be surprised to see them not win a big trophy for a very long time.

15 years already without winning the CL. 1 CL in 25 years and they look so hopeless anytime they play in it. 10 years without a title when they now have FFP restrictions and they've not mounted a serious challenge in a decade.

This picture will drive Fergie nuts, Bob did within 7 years of taking the LFC job what Fergie couldn't do in 25

