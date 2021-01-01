« previous next »
Offline End Product

« Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm »
Keane claiming intitiled arrogance made me laugh his catchphrase is "you're man utd".
Offline Son of Mary

« Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 11:48:02 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm
Keane claiming intitiled arrogance made me laugh his catchphrase is "you're man utd".
The irony of Keane or anyone from Old Trafford talking about arrogance in others.  :lmao

Online Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

« Reply #6042 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
It's the fact he cheerily forgets they went 26 years before us as if 30 is miles away from it

Used it like a crutch when deriding a current Liverpool side aswell. It's absolutely pathetic 
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

« Reply #6043 on: Today at 01:00:07 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm
Never thought I would see United time-wasting in the first 5 minutes and putting 10 men behind the ball to play for a nil-nil at Anfield.  I thought of the United team that ripped us apart all those years ago and Clough and Ruddock scored in the 3-3. That team were a shadow of the United team that played that day. Sad times for the red mancs.

Theyve come for a draw loads of times recently. This fixture used to have edge with both teams going for it . When we were winning all sorts in the 80s they came and give us a game , likewise in the 90s we went there and upset them . Stale now theyve give up .
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

« Reply #6044 on: Today at 01:06:31 am »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 12:02:41 am
It's the fact he cheerily forgets they went 26 years before us as if 30 is miles away from it

Used it like a crutch when deriding a current Liverpool side aswell. It's absolutely pathetic 

Yup . They went all that time without winning the league then won it every other year nearly and still only got 2 in front of us , shows how far behind they were .
Also spouted all sorts of shite about not sacking managers (well why would they when they were winning everything with bacon face in charge) . Theyve reverted back to pre fergy now (nothing) wont even try to win at Anfield.
Offline Marv Murchin

« Reply #6045 on: Today at 01:10:44 am »
Roy Keane shot JR.
Offline YNWA.A

« Reply #6046 on: Today at 01:14:32 am »
Keane the tit going on about it as if they have won the treble on our ground instead of a nil nil. Congrats you didnt get torn the pieces like the last 3 of 4 matches at Anfield.

Tosser
Online Tokyoite

« Reply #6047 on: Today at 02:53:19 am »
Imagine talking about arrogance when your catchphrase is This is Manchester United  :butt
