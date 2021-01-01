It's the fact he cheerily forgets they went 26 years before us as if 30 is miles away from it



Used it like a crutch when deriding a current Liverpool side aswell. It's absolutely pathetic



Yup . They went all that time without winning the league then won it every other year nearly and still only got 2 in front of us , shows how far behind they were .Also spouted all sorts of shite about not sacking managers (well why would they when they were winning everything with bacon face in charge) . Theyve reverted back to pre fergy now (nothing) wont even try to win at Anfield.