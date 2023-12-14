« previous next »
Offline Knight

Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 14, 2023, 09:06:29 pm
At the time he "chose" Moyes what made him think Liverpool were going to get back to anything approaching a dcecent team?

Honestly, it's like no-one actually reads anything that's said.
Yep. "Didn't want to be shown up by the next man so chose someone not as good as him" has become "wanted Utd to tank" and "wanted it so no-one could have success but him", which no-one has actually said.

Like debating in a kindergarten (note, I've never actually debated in a kindergarten, the kinder might be boss debaters for all I know; almost certainly better than here ;D )

Yeah no one has said anything like this. Except for this of course
Quote
You don't really understand human nature, in that case. There are definitely many people who would want things to fail after they leave; it's a very common human trait. "Apres moi, le deluge" as another Fergie once said

And this point only makes sense in context if the poster meant to include Ferguson as potentially in this category of person. But maybe in your kindergarten 'fail' means something different to most of us Ghost.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm by Knight
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm
Yeah no one has said anything like this. Except for this of course
And this point only makes sense in context if the poster meant to include Ferguson as potentially in this category of person. But maybe in your kindergarten 'fail' means something different to most of us Ghost.

But my dear, worried, concerned, palpitating friend, that was a comment on human nature, not on the inhuman Ferguson, referencing the less-than-human attitudes of the ancien régime (can definitely see any of Louis XV, Mme De Pompadour and Marie Antoinette managing the Mancs, mind)...
Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
But my dear, worried, concerned, palpitating friend, that was a comment on human nature, not on the inhuman Ferguson, referencing the less-than-human attitudes of the ancien régime (can definitely see any of Louis XV, Mme De Pompadour and Marie Antoinette managing the Mancs, mind)...

But you were arguing for the possibility of Ferguson wanting things to 'fall apart', to use SM's words, on the basis of human nature.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm by Knight
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 11:13:04 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:37:52 pm
But you were arguing for the possibility of Ferguson wanting things to 'fall apart', to use SM's words, on the basis of human nature.
No, I was replying to the poster's rumination that (and I paraphrase) 'after building something for 25 years how could one wish to see it fail?'

The poster was riffing off the Ferguson chat, of course, but my point was one about the unpredictable vicissitudes of human nature. Another way of phrasing it might simply have been "There's nowt as strange as folk". You can't second guess people's actions or reactions, especially not based on what seems reasonable and logical to us looking on.

For the avoidance of doubt I don't really have a fixed view on why Ferguson chose Moyes. The initial contention that Ferguson chose Moyes in order to make himself and his legacy look better, was voiced by several other posters, not me. When it got pushback I joined in with some observations. In some ways it does come across as if he must have deliberately chosen someone who was clearly not up to the task. Did any of us think Moyes was up to it? If not how could Ferguson who is much more experienced and knowledgeable about football managment have made such an error?

However in no way would I subscribe to any suggestion that he wanted Utd to fall apart or "tank". He might have wanted the next guy not to outshine him, esp as his last few years in charge were not the most successful, but not for things to fall apart. There's a large gap between the two.

Which does lead to an interesting question of whether he would have chosen differently if he had gone out at the pinnacle of his success? Say in 1999. I.e would he then have chosen a much better, stronger successor because he would have no fears of being outshone?

Ultimately, as friend Tubby has reminded us, this is all just speculation. We cannot know anything for sure and I doubt if Ferguson will ever write that searchingly honest tell-all book in which he admits his gambit (if, indeed, it was one and not just a gross error of judgment).
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,017
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
I always held the view (and I think a few echoed this) - that he simply saw a lot of himself in Moyes - right down to the nationality. He saw Moyes punch above his collective team's weight year in and year out. He probably thought that Moyes would be a safe pair of hands to keep things ticking.

And, as also noted, the cupboard wasn't bare. Nor was there a lack of money for Moyes.

While many of us on the outside laughed at the choice because we got to see Everton and read about them a lot more regularly - Moyes was hand-picked by Ferguson - so Ferguson has to take a lot of blame too.

The more important - and more glorious part - is since Moyes - they have continued to appoint ill fitting managers. Sure - a trophy here or there - but at this time they are simply just another team.

(And no - I'm not taking them lightly tomorrow at all).
Offline elbow

Reply #6005 on: Today at 12:46:15 am
Whether he wanted Moyes to fail or not, fail he did and its all on him.
Offline Tonyh8su

Reply #6006 on: Today at 01:57:06 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:46:15 am
Whether he wanted Moyes to fail or not, fail he did and its all on him.

As is the Glazer ownership
Offline Redbonnie

Reply #6007 on: Today at 05:59:38 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
I always held the view (and I think a few echoed this) - that he simply saw a lot of himself in Moyes - right down to the nationality. He saw Moyes punch above his collective team's weight year in and year out. He probably thought that Moyes would be a safe pair of hands to keep things ticking.

And, as also noted, the cupboard wasn't bare. Nor was there a lack of money for Moyes.

While many of us on the outside laughed at the choice because we got to see Everton and read about them a lot more regularly - Moyes was hand-picked by Ferguson - so Ferguson has to take a lot of blame too.

The more important - and more glorious part - is since Moyes - they have continued to appoint ill fitting managers. Sure - a trophy here or there - but at this time they are simply just another team.

(And no - I'm not taking them lightly tomorrow at all).

Its called mirroring in the business world when you promote people because they remind you of yourself. The problem is that can lead to presumed capability and clouds judgment.

To be fair to Ferguson he was an exceptional manager and almost impossible to replace, but Pep, Ancelotti and Jurgen were potential options and he walked past them for Moyes. Any one of the three would have done a fantastic job at united.

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

Reply #6008 on: Today at 06:45:26 am
I think they pushed quite hard for Guardiola but City had been wooing him for longer and laid all the groundwork by getting those ex Barca geezers higher up the ladder. And they sounded out Klopp too didnt they, who told them to do one.
Online Red Beret

Reply #6009 on: Today at 08:52:20 am
Like I said, I do think Moyes was a tactical selection. I think everyone at United expected the club to slide back a little, and Ferguson had left big boots to fill. Rather than get a big name in and have them struggle to manage expectations, get a more modest manager in - one who might do reasonably well, but no biggie if he didn't. Then the next guy could start with a clean slate, being the guy after the guy who came after Ferguson.

They just didn't expect Moyes to be so hopelessly out of his depth, or for the club to crash so hard so fast. They had overestimated Moyes' ability, and underestimated the rot at the club that Ferguson had been papering over. They've been in damage control ever since, never quite getting ahead of the flooding.

And yeah, I do think the anti-Liverpool thing might have been a factor. Not in the sense that they expected Liverpool's resurgence; at the time, they likely figured their fans would be relatively satisfied as long as United were doing better than Liverpool - their real rival. Just finishing above them most years. They may indeed have thought Moyes would relish that opportunity.

Ole for example - no way the OT faithful would have tolerated his football or performances if he had followed Ferguson instead of Moyes. It's a mark of how badly down the pecking order they have slid.
Offline MonsLibpool

Reply #6010 on: Today at 09:27:07 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:52:20 am
Like I said, I do think Moyes was a tactical selection. I think everyone at United expected the club to slide back a little, and Ferguson had left big boots to fill. Rather than get a big name in and have them struggle to manage expectations, get a more modest manager in - one who might do reasonably well, but no biggie if he didn't. Then the next guy could start with a clean slate, being the guy after the guy who came after Ferguson.

They just didn't expect Moyes to be so hopelessly out of his depth, or for the club to crash so hard so fast. They had overestimated Moyes' ability, and underestimated the rot at the club that Ferguson had been papering over. They've been in damage control ever since, never quite getting ahead of the flooding.

And yeah, I do think the anti-Liverpool thing might have been a factor. Not in the sense that they expected Liverpool's resurgence; at the time, they likely figured their fans would be relatively satisfied as long as United were doing better than Liverpool - their real rival. Just finishing above them most years. They may indeed have thought Moyes would relish that opportunity.

Ole for example - no way the OT faithful would have tolerated his football or performances if he had followed Ferguson instead of Moyes. It's a mark of how badly down the pecking order they have slid.
Mourinho initially rejected them for Chelsea.
Online Red Beret

Reply #6011 on: Today at 09:34:30 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:07 am
Mourinho initially rejected them for Chelsea.

And then, as I recall, he threw his toys out the pram when they appointed Moyes. ;D

In fact, wasn't Charlton opposed to Mourinho being appointed?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Reply #6012 on: Today at 09:46:42 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm
I always held the view (and I think a few echoed this) - that he simply saw a lot of himself in Moyes - right down to the nationality. He saw Moyes punch above his collective team's weight year in and year out. He probably thought that Moyes would be a safe pair of hands to keep things ticking.

And, as also noted, the cupboard wasn't bare. Nor was there a lack of money for Moyes.

While many of us on the outside laughed at the choice because we got to see Everton and read about them a lot more regularly - Moyes was hand-picked by Ferguson - so Ferguson has to take a lot of blame too.

The more important - and more glorious part - is since Moyes - they have continued to appoint ill fitting managers. Sure - a trophy here or there - but at this time they are simply just another team.

(And no - I'm not taking them lightly tomorrow at all).

Moyes was, and still is a good manager. Not of the caliber required for a Premier League or a Champions League contending club, but with the help of a competent DOF, he could have done reasonably well for them. After the retirement of Ferguson, they fucked up by not appointing a competent DOF ...
Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Reply #6013 on: Today at 09:50:14 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 06:45:26 am
I think they pushed quite hard for Guardiola but City had been wooing him for longer and laid all the groundwork by getting those ex Barca geezers higher up the ladder. And they sounded out Klopp too didnt they, who told them to do one.
Think Man U an Real opened his (Klopp ) eyes with the signings of Sahin and Kagawa as he saw how those clubs treated players first hand. Remember him making comments aboot Kagawa telling Man U how to play him and actually saying he was crying or something. Imagine some no mark German telling Sir Bacon Face how to play a player in his right position. Cheeky four eyed bastard. Whos he think he is
Offline smutchin

Reply #6014 on: Today at 11:57:51 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:46:42 am
Moyes was, and still is a good manager. Not of the caliber required for a Premier League or a Champions League contending club, but with the help of a competent DOF, he could have done reasonably well for them. After the retirement of Ferguson, they fucked up by not appointing a competent DOF ...

They should have got a DOF in about three years *before* he retired. But there was no proper succession planning, no long-term vision, just making it up as they went along, and theyve still yet to put that right.

Youve got to laugh. Long may it continue.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Reply #6015 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 06:45:26 am
I think they pushed quite hard for Guardiola but City had been wooing him for longer and laid all the groundwork by getting those ex Barca geezers higher up the ladder. And they sounded out Klopp too didnt they, who told them to do one.

Fergie met with Guardiola in New York during his post Barca sabbatical and took him to a fancy restaurant and paid, Ped said Fergie said he'd be perfect for Utd, but he spoke too fast and he was never sure if it was a genuine attempt to get him to go there, but he'd already agreed to go to Bayern. If they'd have pushed then, they'd have got him I reckon.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Reply #6016 on: Today at 01:23:03 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 01:15:41 pm
Fergie met with Guardiola in New York during his post Barca sabbatical and took him to a fancy restaurant and paid, Ped said Fergie said he'd be perfect for Utd, but he spoke too fast and he was never sure if it was a genuine attempt to get him to go there, but he'd already agreed to go to Bayern. If they'd have pushed then, they'd have got him I reckon.

Isn't that just typical of their arrogance though Rob?

The amount of times I've read that anyone should be eternally grateful that utd wanted them that they shouldn't have to beg, they should be falling over backwards to go there.
