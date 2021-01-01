« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 289395 times)

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Julien Lauren said they have a good relationship, had quite a few meetings over the years so it wouldn't surprise me if it happened. If they bring in a good DOF and let Potter just coach the team they may not be so crap.

I would actually hate that scenario. Potter is a good coach, and combined with a good DOF might actually make them better ...
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
I would actually hate that scenario. Potter is a good coach, and combined with a good DOF might actually make them better ...

Dunno if he has the personality for that kind of job though does he?  I know they have failed with big personalities aswell, but to succeed at the really big jobs you need that something I think
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Fuckers might try. That would be a surprise move, so much so its probably on. That would/will make them a different proposition than currently mooted.

We simply cannot, must not go into a game with the mancs with early 2.0 feeling all smug and comfortable, at least on the player level. But i feel like klopps already dealing with that ahead of time starting with leaving the players behind and playing a real dead rubber and building from there. Let us hope he is totally successful and we rip into them.

otoh from the fans point of view we spanked them 7-0 last year and they look much worse and we look much better. We got a lot of lucky goals in that game so its a tough act to follow but still, you'd like to see 9 or 10, wouldn't you. if some outside faint chance of a historic crushing exists, that would be brilliant. You can almost smell it in the air, conditions are good. somehow get up by 3 and the wheels will come right off.  extra 8k fans through the door also btw. 

scrappy 1-0 will be just fine though. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
otoh from the fans point of view we spanked them 7-0 last year and they look much worse and we look much better. We got a lot of lucky goals in that game so its a tough act to follow but still, you'd like to see 9 or 10, wouldn't you. if some outside faint chance of a historic crushing exists, that would be brilliant. You can almost smell it in the air, conditions are good. somehow get up by 3 and the wheels will come right off.  extra 8k fans through the door also btw. 

scrappy 1-0 will be just fine though.
last year we got a whole 3 points from the next 4 PL games - and lost to RM. so yeah it was tough to follow. 

this year I'd prefer a manky 1-0 win as long as we maintain good results afterwards.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,163
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 12:39:43 am »
In the League...at Anfield... we've scored 3 or 4 goals in every match but one. The one being a 2-0 win v Everton.

Should we score our normal 2 or more goals, I like our chances.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,174
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 08:27:01 am »
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,174
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 08:28:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:39:43 am
In the League...at Anfield... we've scored 3 or 4 goals in every match but one. The one being a 2-0 win v Everton.

Should we score our normal 2 or more goals, I like our chances.
I think it will be a very tight match, a defensive battle, Utd playing it safe, probably a 1-0 win for us
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 09:03:51 am »
Considering how many bang average players they have missing from their 1st team, I'll be surprised if some of their kids/fringe players don't see this as an opportunity to prove themselves. There's also the matter of playing against players you don't have much data on.

I've been nervous about this fixture most of my life.

I'd happily take 1-0, no injuries or red cards for us.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,387
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 09:18:14 am »
If United field a bunch of untested kids, then they might not have the temperament for such a game, or the fitness levels for a full 90. Then it comes down to whether we will get sufficient protection from Oliver. There could be a lot of wild and reckless challenges going in, so we really need to be careful.

United just might decide to go Full Everton and set out to derail our season. We need to play smart with our subs. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:18:14 am
If United field a bunch of untested kids, then they might not have the temperament for such a game, or the fitness levels for a full 90. Then it comes down to whether we will get sufficient protection from Oliver. There could be a lot of wild and reckless challenges going in, so we really need to be careful.

United just might decide to go Full Everton and set out to derail our season. We need to play smart with our subs.

I think they'll target Nunez. He going through a goal drought and they''l try and arc him up to get at least a booking or throw him off his game.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,601
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:27:01 am
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso

No way Alonso goes to United.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 11:37:50 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:27:01 am
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso

Xabi will have much better offers than Man Utd ...
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:51:25 am
No way Alonso goes to United.

Xabi will me managing a team in Champions League next season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
just posted this in the game thread .... outlines how 7Hag is so inconsistent with his treatment of players and who gets selected/when.  their heads must be spinning* each time they see the team selection.

[*insert Antony joke here]

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ruggles-not-helped-by-ten-hags-selection-spin
Players at Old Trafford fall in and out of favour at an astonishing rate as manager shuffles his squad in search of the right blend
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 12:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:51:25 am
No way Alonso goes to United.
the guy has WAY too much sense.  and taste.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,555
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:49:33 pm
the guy has WAY too much sense.  and taste.
The headbutt off Vidic couldn't have helped.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Gerrard was a on a great path with Rangers and jumped too soon, you'd think Xabi would hold out
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,968
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
Leaving aside any possible influence from having played for us, why would Alonso go there?

Absolute basket case of a club on and off the pitch, squad needs a massive overhaul but is littered with players on contracts far higher than they'll ever get elsewhere.

Even if he doesn't win anything this season, if he pushes Bayern all the way and has a good run in Europe, he'll have his pick of clubs next summer.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,787
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 02:29:29 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:23:44 pm
Leaving aside any possible influence from having played for us, why would Alonso go there?

Absolute basket case of a club on and off the pitch, squad needs a massive overhaul but is littered with players on contracts far higher than they'll ever get elsewhere.

Even if he doesn't win anything this season, if he pushes Bayern all the way and has a good run in Europe, he'll have his pick of clubs next summer.

Yeah surely Real will be looking at him, Barca possibly. Bayern I would've thought would deffo want him.

He whinged his arse of when he was here about the amount of tax he was paying, that was a big factor in him leaving us,  can't see him coming to the UK again, unless it's to a club where you get two wages, one untaxed.......
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,113
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 02:30:32 pm »
Alonso is nailed on for Real Madrid.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,434
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm »
Xabi has a clause in his cotract that allows him to talk to us, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

He will manage MAdrid next probably, do a few years there and then end up here with us.  :D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 02:49:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:48:30 pm
just posted this in the game thread .... outlines how 7Hag is so inconsistent with his treatment of players and who gets selected/when.  their heads must be spinning* each time they see the team selection.

[*insert Antony joke here]

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ruggles-not-helped-by-ten-hags-selection-spin
Players at Old Trafford fall in and out of favour at an astonishing rate as manager shuffles his squad in search of the right blend

I'm not sure that link works, I used this:-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/16/manchester-uniteds-struggles-not-helped-by-ten-hags-selection-spin
« Last Edit: Today at 05:04:53 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 03:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:41:28 pm
Xabi has a clause in his cotract that allows him to talk to us, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
nope - he's denied that.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 04:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:51:25 am
No way Alonso goes to United.
We said the same about Alonso going to Madrid
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,601
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:43:51 pm
We said the same about Alonso going to Madrid

Why would an intelligent man who is at a good club waste it and go to the mess at OT? It was always likely that RM would be after him, but there is little chance he'll end up at United. Apart from anything else they can't afford to go on replacing managers indefinitely.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 04:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:49:13 pm
Why would an intelligent man who is at a good club waste it and go to the mess at OT? It was always likely that RM would be after him, but there is little chance he'll end up at United. Apart from anything else they can't afford to go on replacing managers indefinitely.
I don't disagree with your logic, but we don't know what would be offered to him, we're just guessing from the outside. United had no manager that could come close to what Fergie did, Alonso is capable. Imagine what he could have done with the funding they splashed so far. They have potential. Now, whether or not he can accept the rotten club structure is another story. And then comes the rivalry.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,601
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:52:55 pm
I don't disagree with your logic, but we don't know what would be offered to him, we're just guessing from the outside. United had no manager that could come close to what Fergie did, Alonso is capable. Imagine what he could have done with the funding they splashed so far. They have potential. Now, whether or not he can accept the rotten club structure is another story. And then comes the rivalry.

It's still early days for Xabi, has he even had a bad run yet? It needs to be seen how he deals with that before he gets a really big job. As for United there needs to be a decent structure at the club before any manager can shine there. The only thing any manager going there is likely to get is a black mark against them, when they eventually get bundled out of the club and yet another manager is appointed.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:49 pm by Tis the season to be jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm »
Despite not playing today poor Utd drop to 7th
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
I'm hearing that United 'might' be without 13 players. Here's what the FA Rules state about it:-

1. Number of Players

A match is played by two teams, each with a maximum of eleven players; one must be the goalkeeper. A match may not start or continue if either team has fewer than seven players.

If a team has fewer than seven players because one or more players has deliberately left the field of play, the referee is not obliged to stop play and the advantage may be played, but the match must not resume after the ball has gone out of play if a team does not have the minimum number of seven players.

If the competition rules state that all players and substitutes must be named before kick-off and a team starts a match with fewer than eleven players, only the players and substitutes named in the starting line-up may take part in the match upon their arrival.

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-3---the-players

So they'll need at least seven players to be able to start the game. Now I can't find the specific rule about what happens if they go down to less than seven after sendings off, but I seem to remember the match gets abandoned. Now it wouldn't be the first time that these have managed to get this fixture abandoned would it?
 :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,798
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5989 on: Today at 05:20:48 pm »
I thought it's eight players, but I stand corrected. The old rule for fewer than 7 players was that the game is abandoned and 3-0 is awarded to the opposition. I think they dropped it in the 80s because of the large scores. Five United could have walked off the field last year and we'd have been awarded 3-0...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:20:48 pm
I thought it's eight players, but I stand corrected. The old rule for fewer than 7 players was that the game is abandoned and 3-0 is awarded to the opposition. I think they dropped it in the 80s because of the large scores. Five United could have walked off the field last year and we'd have been awarded 3-0...

Could have got away with that 20 years ago but with the gutter press being 24/7 and social media these days, no chance.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5991 on: Today at 05:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:51:25 am
No way Alonso goes to United.

Depends on how much money they offer him. He could use them as a stepping stone to a team with a better squad. However I dont see their toxic fans being happy with Alonso so it wont happen. Besides, who would go to United if they had any ambition. Their squad is so poor that nobody could get consistent results from them.
Logged
#JFT97

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5992 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
Xabi will fart in their general direction.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5993 on: Today at 05:45:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Xabi will fart in their general direction.

After taunting them a second time?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5994 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 05:25:56 pm
Could have got away with that 20 years ago but with the gutter press being 24/7 and social media these days, no chance.

Well they got away with getting the match postponed (abandoned) a couple of seasons ago without any punishment.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,194
  • The first five yards........
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5995 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 02:30:32 pm
Alonso is nailed on for Real Madrid.

He wouldn't be the first one to be crucified by that terrible crowd.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,980
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5996 on: Today at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:20:48 pm
I thought it's eight players, but I stand corrected. The old rule for fewer than 7 players was that the game is abandoned and 3-0 is awarded to the opposition. I think they dropped it in the 80s because of the large scores. Five United could have walked off the field last year and we'd have been awarded 3-0...

Swansea had four sent off in one game and tried desperately to get a fifth sent off (massive dissent to the ref, ridiculous tackles only getting yellows) but the ref was having none of it because he knew they were trying to deliberately get the game abandoned.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5997 on: Today at 07:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 07:00:30 pm
Swansea had four sent off in one game and tried desperately to get a fifth sent off (massive dissent to the ref, ridiculous tackles only getting yellows) but the ref was having none of it because he knew they were trying to deliberately get the game abandoned.
yeah but that was in Wales, like ....
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 