« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 288653 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Julien Lauren said they have a good relationship, had quite a few meetings over the years so it wouldn't surprise me if it happened. If they bring in a good DOF and let Potter just coach the team they may not be so crap.

I would actually hate that scenario. Potter is a good coach, and combined with a good DOF might actually make them better ...
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
I would actually hate that scenario. Potter is a good coach, and combined with a good DOF might actually make them better ...

Dunno if he has the personality for that kind of job though does he?  I know they have failed with big personalities aswell, but to succeed at the really big jobs you need that something I think
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm »
Fuckers might try. That would be a surprise move, so much so its probably on. That would/will make them a different proposition than currently mooted.

We simply cannot, must not go into a game with the mancs with early 2.0 feeling all smug and comfortable, at least on the player level. But i feel like klopps already dealing with that ahead of time starting with leaving the players behind and playing a real dead rubber and building from there. Let us hope he is totally successful and we rip into them.

otoh from the fans point of view we spanked them 7-0 last year and they look much worse and we look much better. We got a lot of lucky goals in that game so its a tough act to follow but still, you'd like to see 9 or 10, wouldn't you. if some outside faint chance of a historic crushing exists, that would be brilliant. You can almost smell it in the air, conditions are good. somehow get up by 3 and the wheels will come right off.  extra 8k fans through the door also btw. 

scrappy 1-0 will be just fine though. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
otoh from the fans point of view we spanked them 7-0 last year and they look much worse and we look much better. We got a lot of lucky goals in that game so its a tough act to follow but still, you'd like to see 9 or 10, wouldn't you. if some outside faint chance of a historic crushing exists, that would be brilliant. You can almost smell it in the air, conditions are good. somehow get up by 3 and the wheels will come right off.  extra 8k fans through the door also btw. 

scrappy 1-0 will be just fine though.
last year we got a whole 3 points from the next 4 PL games - and lost to RM. so yeah it was tough to follow. 

this year I'd prefer a manky 1-0 win as long as we maintain good results afterwards.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,159
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 12:39:43 am »
In the League...at Anfield... we've scored 3 or 4 goals in every match but one. The one being a 2-0 win v Everton.

Should we score our normal 2 or more goals, I like our chances.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,170
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 08:27:01 am »
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,170
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 08:28:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:39:43 am
In the League...at Anfield... we've scored 3 or 4 goals in every match but one. The one being a 2-0 win v Everton.

Should we score our normal 2 or more goals, I like our chances.
I think it will be a very tight match, a defensive battle, Utd playing it safe, probably a 1-0 win for us
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 09:03:51 am »
Considering how many bang average players they have missing from their 1st team, I'll be surprised if some of their kids/fringe players don't see this as an opportunity to prove themselves. There's also the matter of playing against players you don't have much data on.

I've been nervous about this fixture most of my life.

I'd happily take 1-0, no injuries or red cards for us.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,382
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 09:18:14 am »
If United field a bunch of untested kids, then they might not have the temperament for such a game, or the fitness levels for a full 90. Then it comes down to whether we will get sufficient protection from Oliver. There could be a lot of wild and reckless challenges going in, so we really need to be careful.

United just might decide to go Full Everton and set out to derail our season. We need to play smart with our subs. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:18:14 am
If United field a bunch of untested kids, then they might not have the temperament for such a game, or the fitness levels for a full 90. Then it comes down to whether we will get sufficient protection from Oliver. There could be a lot of wild and reckless challenges going in, so we really need to be careful.

United just might decide to go Full Everton and set out to derail our season. We need to play smart with our subs.

I think they'll target Nunez. He going through a goal drought and they''l try and arc him up to get at least a booking or throw him off his game.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,585
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:27:01 am
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso

No way Alonso goes to United.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 11:37:50 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:27:01 am
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso

Xabi will have much better offers than Man Utd ...
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:51:25 am
No way Alonso goes to United.

Xabi will me managing a team in Champions League next season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5973 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
just posted this in the game thread .... outlines how 7Hag is so inconsistent with his treatment of players and who gets selected/when.  their heads must be spinning* each time they see the team selection.

[*insert Antony joke here]

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...ruggles-not-helped-by-ten-hags-selection-spin
Players at Old Trafford fall in and out of favour at an astonishing rate as manager shuffles his squad in search of the right blend
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 12:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:51:25 am
No way Alonso goes to United.
the guy has WAY too much sense.  and taste.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,554
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:49:33 pm
the guy has WAY too much sense.  and taste.
The headbutt off Vidic couldn't have helped.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Gerrard was a on a great path with Rangers and jumped too soon, you'd think Xabi would hold out
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,965
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm »
Leaving aside any possible influence from having played for us, why would Alonso go there?

Absolute basket case of a club on and off the pitch, squad needs a massive overhaul but is littered with players on contracts far higher than they'll ever get elsewhere.

Even if he doesn't win anything this season, if he pushes Bayern all the way and has a good run in Europe, he'll have his pick of clubs next summer.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 02:29:29 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:23:44 pm
Leaving aside any possible influence from having played for us, why would Alonso go there?

Absolute basket case of a club on and off the pitch, squad needs a massive overhaul but is littered with players on contracts far higher than they'll ever get elsewhere.

Even if he doesn't win anything this season, if he pushes Bayern all the way and has a good run in Europe, he'll have his pick of clubs next summer.

Yeah surely Real will be looking at him, Barca possibly. Bayern I would've thought would deffo want him.

He whinged his arse of when he was here about the amount of tax he was paying, that was a big factor in him leaving us,  can't see him coming to the UK again, unless it's to a club where you get two wages, one untaxed.......
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,113
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 02:30:32 pm »
Alonso is nailed on for Real Madrid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 