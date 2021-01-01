« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 287863 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Julien Lauren said they have a good relationship, had quite a few meetings over the years so it wouldn't surprise me if it happened. If they bring in a good DOF and let Potter just coach the team they may not be so crap.

I would actually hate that scenario. Potter is a good coach, and combined with a good DOF might actually make them better ...
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:27:41 pm
I would actually hate that scenario. Potter is a good coach, and combined with a good DOF might actually make them better ...

Dunno if he has the personality for that kind of job though does he?  I know they have failed with big personalities aswell, but to succeed at the really big jobs you need that something I think
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
Fuckers might try. That would be a surprise move, so much so its probably on. That would/will make them a different proposition than currently mooted.

We simply cannot, must not go into a game with the mancs with early 2.0 feeling all smug and comfortable, at least on the player level. But i feel like klopps already dealing with that ahead of time starting with leaving the players behind and playing a real dead rubber and building from there. Let us hope he is totally successful and we rip into them.

otoh from the fans point of view we spanked them 7-0 last year and they look much worse and we look much better. We got a lot of lucky goals in that game so its a tough act to follow but still, you'd like to see 9 or 10, wouldn't you. if some outside faint chance of a historic crushing exists, that would be brilliant. You can almost smell it in the air, conditions are good. somehow get up by 3 and the wheels will come right off.  extra 8k fans through the door also btw. 

scrappy 1-0 will be just fine though. 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
otoh from the fans point of view we spanked them 7-0 last year and they look much worse and we look much better. We got a lot of lucky goals in that game so its a tough act to follow but still, you'd like to see 9 or 10, wouldn't you. if some outside faint chance of a historic crushing exists, that would be brilliant. You can almost smell it in the air, conditions are good. somehow get up by 3 and the wheels will come right off.  extra 8k fans through the door also btw. 

scrappy 1-0 will be just fine though.
last year we got a whole 3 points from the next 4 PL games - and lost to RM. so yeah it was tough to follow. 

this year I'd prefer a manky 1-0 win as long as we maintain good results afterwards.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,159
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5964 on: Today at 12:39:43 am
In the League...at Anfield... we've scored 3 or 4 goals in every match but one. The one being a 2-0 win v Everton.

Should we score our normal 2 or more goals, I like our chances.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,168
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5965 on: Today at 08:27:01 am
a lot of talks about them going for Xabi Alonso
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,168
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5966 on: Today at 08:28:14 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:39:43 am
In the League...at Anfield... we've scored 3 or 4 goals in every match but one. The one being a 2-0 win v Everton.

Should we score our normal 2 or more goals, I like our chances.
I think it will be a very tight match, a defensive battle, Utd playing it safe, probably a 1-0 win for us
