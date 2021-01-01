A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.



I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.



I found out in an Off-license in Los Angeles, we were staying in a mostly Mexican / Hispanic area, Inglewood I think it was called. Anyway Mexican fella behind the bullet proof glass spots me straight away, must have stuck out like a sore thumb and he says to me, 'you're English? Are you a Liverpool fan?'. To which I said 'yeah' and 'yeah' puzzled by this guy's remarkable clairvoyance skills. I'm pretty sure Rodgers hadn't been sacked yet but it felt like it might be getting closer and he just said to me - 'You're going to get Klopp as your manager'. I didn't really believe him and shook my head, he was certain that the deal had been done and seemed genuinely made up to be talking about 'proper' football to somebody from England, we had a right laugh! Left the place with my case of Budweiser absolutely bouncing.Oh, that was the one when we were flying into LAX and were sat next to some middle aged white woman from LA, who came across as a bit toffee nosed. She was horrified when she found out where we were staying and encouraged us to cancel and move to a better area. I just said 'We'll be fine, you've never been to Kirkby have you love?'