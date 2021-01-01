« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5920 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:06:12 pm
Only because the refs openly cheated on their behalf. Like giving them a penalty after a match had finished or giving rat face a penalty for standing on the defenders ankle and all the rest.
Didn't they get a record number of penalties that season? Almost one per match.

it was beyond belief.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5921 on: Today at 03:48:55 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:33:20 am
A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.

I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.

I found out in an Off-license in Los Angeles, we were staying in a mostly Mexican / Hispanic area, Inglewood I think it was called. Anyway Mexican fella behind the bullet proof glass spots me straight away, must have stuck out like a sore thumb and he says to me, 'you're English? Are you a Liverpool fan?'. To which I said 'yeah' and 'yeah' puzzled by this guy's remarkable clairvoyance skills. I'm pretty sure Rodgers hadn't been sacked yet but it felt like it might be getting closer and he just said to me - 'You're going to get Klopp as your manager'. I didn't really believe him and shook my head, he was certain that the deal had been done and seemed genuinely made up to be talking about 'proper' football to somebody from England, we had a right laugh! Left the place with my case of Budweiser absolutely bouncing.

Oh, that was the one when we were flying into LAX and were sat next to some middle aged white woman from LA, who came across as a bit toffee nosed. She was horrified when she found out where we were staying and encouraged us to cancel and move to a better area. I just said 'We'll be fine, you've never been to Kirkby have you love?'
 ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5922 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm
So, this is it! We made it to the Utd game. Roll them balls!  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5923 on: Today at 04:01:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:10:34 pm
he had a meltdown when we got Klopp too -- something like "now Liverpool get to have all the fun"

The one time he wasn't talking out of his sizeable arse.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5924 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm
This will either be a cricket score or a scrappy 1-0 win.
I'd take either.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5925 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm
It will be tough, the mancs won't want to be embarrassed yet again.  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5926 on: Today at 04:10:16 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 03:48:55 pm
I found out in an Off-license in Los Angeles, we were staying in a mostly Mexican / Hispanic area, Inglewood I think it was called. Anyway Mexican fella behind the bullet proof glass spots me straight away, must have stuck out like a sore thumb and he says to me, 'you're English? Are you a Liverpool fan?'. To which I said 'yeah' and 'yeah' puzzled by this guy's remarkable clairvoyance skills. I'm pretty sure Rodgers hadn't been sacked yet but it felt like it might be getting closer and he just said to me - 'You're going to get Klopp as your manager'. I didn't really believe him and shook my head, he was certain that the deal had been done and seemed genuinely made up to be talking about 'proper' football to somebody from England, we had a right laugh! Left the place with my case of Budweiser absolutely bouncing.

Oh, that was the one when we were flying into LAX and were sat next to some middle aged white woman from LA, who came across as a bit toffee nosed. She was horrified when she found out where we were staying and encouraged us to cancel and move to a better area. I just said 'We'll be fine, you've never been to Kirkby have you love?'
 ;D

lovely story, up to the "Budweiser" mention.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5927 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:07:43 pm
It will be tough, the mancs won't want to be embarrassed yet again.  :D

I'm very curious at how they approach this. I don't think they sit back and try to win on the break (which is 100% exactly what they should do), I don't think they have the discipline for it. If they try to make a game if it, it should be a lot of fun (for us).

Early goal their way would be annoying.
Early goal our way, and we may just break them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5928 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:10:16 pm
lovely story, up to the "Budweiser" mention.

When in Rome, drink piss as the Romans do?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5929 on: Today at 04:18:33 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:13:50 pm
I'm very curious at how they approach this. I don't think they sit back and try to win on the break (which is 100% exactly what they should do), I don't think they have the discipline for it. If they try to make a game if it, it should be a lot of fun (for us).

Early goal their way would be annoying.
Early goal our way, and we may just break them.

I think that's exactly what he'll do.  and their fans will accept it's coz of their injuries.

unless we win of course  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5930 on: Today at 04:19:26 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 04:16:22 pm
When in Rome, drink piss as the Romans do?
that's one kind of piss you'd have to pay me to drink.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5931 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:13:50 pm
I'm very curious at how they approach this. I don't think they sit back and try to win on the break (which is 100% exactly what they should do), I don't think they have the discipline for it. If they try to make a game if it, it should be a lot of fun (for us).

Early goal their way would be annoying.
Early goal our way, and we may just break them.
Lol there are no goals in our team. It's 0-0 by a miracle or, more realistically and more hopefully, 2-3 nil. And then there's the grim and not distant reality of it being like last season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5932 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:18:33 pm
I think that's exactly what he'll do.  and their fans will accept it's coz of their injuries.

unless we win of course  :)

Every Manc I know is excpecting a hiding or them to get a scruffy 1-0 win, so they all want them to defend in numbers and try to nick a winner, they've had enough of 4, 5 and 7 nil hidings.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5933 on: Today at 04:30:42 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Today at 04:16:22 pm
When in Rome, drink piss as the Romans do?

Well, he wasn't in Rome. He was in LA, Mexico. So, he should have been drinking Corona or Tecate.   ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5934 on: Today at 04:48:22 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 04:13:50 pm
I'm very curious at how they approach this. I don't think they sit back and try to win on the break (which is 100% exactly what they should do), I don't think they have the discipline for it. If they try to make a game if it, it should be a lot of fun (for us).


While I don't think they have the discipline to do it, I think that is what they will try to do.

Hopefully we get into a comfortable position early on and can thus play the ball around, reducing the opportunities for them to try and injure our important players as that will be an obvious move for them if they know they have lost.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5935 on: Today at 04:49:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:07:43 pm
It will be tough, the mancs won't want to be embarrassed yet again.  :D

Tough one to call. Watching all those reaction videos of the 7 nil, and after the third or fourth goal they're all screaming at United to stop trying to play and just get everyone inside their own half behind the ball to keep the scoreline respectable.

Ole kept it to 5 nil at OT solely because our players were under threat of serious injury if we kept scoring. We had already lost Keita thanks to Pogba. It seems to me that if United go behind, then the result may depend on how flexible and pragmatic E12H is.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5936 on: Today at 05:34:06 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:30:42 pm
Well, he wasn't in Rome. He was in LA, Mexico. So, he should have been drinking Corona or Tecate.   ;D

Oooh, poking the land stealers  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5937 on: Today at 05:36:41 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Every Manc I know is excpecting a hiding or them to get a scruffy 1-0 win, so they all want them to defend in numbers and try to nick a winner, they've had enough of 4, 5 and 7 nil hidings.

To be fair I have as well, I want to see double figures
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5938 on: Today at 05:42:55 pm
Fernandes gone early.,  :D

https://twitter.com/pubity/status/1735645095502705025

Quote
A rat in India has been arrested for drinking 60 bottles of seized liquor at a police station.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5939 on: Today at 05:57:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:42:55 pm
Fernandes gone early.,  :D

https://twitter.com/pubity/status/1735645095502705025

First, its Babestaion and knowing how much the phone rates are. Now we find out hes following accounts on Twitter named Pubity

Subscribe to this an all do ya mate?

IMG-1425" border="0

Salas would be turning in his grave mate.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5940 on: Today at 05:59:06 pm
 ;D

Nah that shit was on my timeline on twitter.


I don't want to know what you googled for that either.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5941 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Today at 05:57:04 pm
First, its Babestaion and knowing how much the phone rates are. Now we find out hes following accounts on Twitter named Pubity

Subscribe to this an all do ya mate?

IMG-1425" border="0

Salas would be turning in his grave mate.





Do you subscribe or do you print that mag?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5942 on: Today at 06:34:50 pm
Capon is the fuckin' publisher of that probably mate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5943 on: Today at 06:46:35 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 06:26:44 pm
Do you subscribe or do you print that mag?
Haha its from VIZ
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5944 on: Today at 06:48:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:34:50 pm
Capon is the fuckin' publisher of that probably mate.
Fucking hell, look whos piped up. Got a gang have ya mate. Had a Steak have ya? Feel the old moves coming back?

 ;D
