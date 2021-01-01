He was the new star back in 2010 - 2013. Dortmund enjoyed Barca-levels of popularity back then.

I used to salivate at that Dortmund team and a substantial amount of football fanatics were mesmerised by Klopp and Dortmund.



I dreamt of him becoming Liverpool manager and to be honest, I though he seemed like he would fit us like a glove.

When we faced them during the 2014/2015 pre-season and we beat them 4-1, I could see he was in love. Touched the sign and all. Walking around, taking it all on, talking to the players, Brendan and generally appeared to have a good time, with that beaming smile!

My heart...



I think THAT GAME was our queue. It was a watershed moment, I believe.



A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.