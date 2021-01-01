« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 285573 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,229
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 11:19:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:56:59 am
Thanks Rob, didn't realise his rise to stardom had already started back then.
Helluva sliding doors moment.
He was the new star back in 2010 - 2013. Dortmund enjoyed Barca-levels of popularity back then.
I used to salivate at that Dortmund team and a substantial amount of football fanatics were mesmerised by Klopp and Dortmund.

I dreamt of him becoming Liverpool manager and to be honest, I though he seemed like he would fit us like a glove.
When we faced them during the 2014/2015 pre-season and we beat them 4-1, I could see he was in love. Touched the sign and all. Walking around, taking it all on, talking to the players, Brendan and generally appeared to have a good time, with that beaming smile!
My heart...

I think THAT GAME was our queue. It was a watershed moment, I believe.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:05 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,767
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 11:33:20 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:19:18 am
He was the new star back in 2010 - 2013. Dortmund enjoyed Barca-levels of popularity back then.
I used to salivate at that Dortmund team and a substantial amount of football fanatics were mesmerised by Klopp and Dortmund.

I dreamt of him becoming Liverpool manager and to be honest, I though he seemed like he would fit us like a glove.
When we faced them during the 2014/2015 pre-season and we beat them 4-1, I could see he was in love. Touched the sign and all. Walking around, taking it all on, talking to the players, Brendan and generally appeared to have a good time, with that beaming smile!
My heart...

I think THAT GAME was our queue. It was a watershed moment, I believe.

A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.

I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Erik's at the wheel! 🎶
At the wheel! 🎶
Erik's at the wheel! 🎶
Na na na na na na na na! 🎶
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,378
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:29:28 am
I didn't mention Simeone, cause I doubt he'd leave.
Jurgen was also Whiskey's choice (or maybe just the club's in general) if I remembered correctly, but he descibes it as getting the impression of Disney World when they approached him.

It was when they where getting rid of Moyes in 2014 that they talked to Jürgen about taking over, rather than when Ferguson left.   And it was Ed Woodward, who tried to sell the club as some sort of adult Disneyland, rather than Jürgen getting that impression! What a weird selling pitch like lol.

Jürgen did spend a long time though thinking about taking the job, BVB said they would not stand in his way hence letting them talk to him.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,564
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 11:47:17 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:33:20 am
A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.

I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.

For me, seeing his connection with the fans at Dortmund, I knew he was made for us. Also, the precise fact he hadn't already left Dortmund after 7 years to go to a "bigger name" club (not forgetting 7 years at Mainz before that), when he could've walked into most clubs, made me think it was more than a simple matter of money and prestige for him.

Never in my lifetime have we had a manager that's seems a more natural fit. We have been truly blessed.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,705
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Yeah i remember the bitters getting giddy after that derby, that they got Rodgers sacked, then the fume a few days later when we appointed Klopp, that Thursday afternoon when Klopp arrived was hilarious when most of us were tracking Klopp's flight on Flightradar 24. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,154
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 11:58:03 am »
Ratcliffe tried to get Potter to go to Nice. So, he's tried to hire him previously.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJEtyP2vx1g
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:58:03 am
Ratcliffe tried to get Potter to go to Nice. So, he's tried to hire him previously.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJEtyP2vx1g

Yeah Julien Lauren said they have a good relationship, had quite a few meetings over the years so it wouldn't surprise me if it happened. If they bring in a good DOF and let Potter just coach the team they may not be so crap.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:55:47 pm
I have never seen such nonsense as "Ferguson tried to sabotage the club when he was leaving so no one could have success but him". Beggars belief that people actually think that. Every success that followed him would have been credited to him putting the club in that position in the first place!


I agree. I think it was more a sign of Fergie showing largesse to the best of a bad bunch from his LMA mates.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,229
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 12:22:49 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:33:20 am
A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.

I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.
I thought that as well mate- even after the friendly at Anfield. He was too much of a bonafide star, and a man who everyone knew can deliver success, 100%- a surefire "bet", but even then something inside me was hoping...

When he signed... well, we all know the crazy few days and weeks that followed! ;D

Played Chelsea off the park, and I think that was the first time in a long while that someone managed to get something at the Fridge.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:41 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,973
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 11:45:22 am
It was when they where getting rid of Moyes in 2014 that they talked to Jürgen about taking over, rather than when Ferguson left.   And it was Ed Woodward, who tried to sell the club as some sort of adult Disneyland, rather than Jürgen getting that impression! What a weird selling pitch like lol.

Jürgen did spend a long time though thinking about taking the job, BVB said they would not stand in his way hence letting them talk to him.
Ed Woodward is quite possibly one of the biggest assets LFC have ever had.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,472
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 12:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Julien Lauren said they have a good relationship, had quite a few meetings over the years so it wouldn't surprise me if it happened. If they bring in a good DOF and let Potter just coach the team they may not be so crap.

That's one of the crucial points, they need a proper structure that goes beyond just a manager/coach and they also need their fanbase to be actually patient rather than the performative patience they usually exhibit that involves backing a manager past his sell by date despite having booed away his actual plans for a side for short-term results.
Logged

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,383
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:33:20 am
A load of us watched the 2013 Final and every one was backing Dortmund - I'd watched them in the games and seen them tear teams apart, the schooled ADFC on how to play. I wanted him as our boss but I thought we'd never get him, I thought he'd end up at the Mancs or Barca or somewhere, didn't know that he was more of a Shanks type of man, socialist and loves the connection with the fans that you don't get at these other clubs.

I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.
Henry had made it clear he wanted Klopp as soon as he came into the club

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everything-fsg-said-jurgen-klopp-19064666
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,229
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Yeah Julien Lauren said they have a good relationship, had quite a few meetings over the years so it wouldn't surprise me if it happened. If they bring in a good DOF and let Potter just coach the team they may not be so crap.
Yeah if they get that structure in, it would be a step in the right direction.... but this is United. They cannot help themselves. Ego and big names will eventually prevail. Marketing and money will prevail.
Ego and world-class talent cannot function in boxes. They're inspired- they're a bit cuckoo from time-to-time and they can be nice... and not so nice- and tomorrow they're alright again! Structure usually do not tolerate such things.

Bayern can manage something like this, but Bayern is different- and the league, attittude/mindset and environment is different. United is more a mini-Real, and sofar, they've failed miserably at that.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:05 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,362
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:45:20 am
I find it funny that they can't use injuries as an excuse on Sunday because we smashed their best team 7-0 immediately after they won a trophy.

Don't be ridiculous. Everyone will make excuses for them, if they lose. That's part of United's problem - they're wrapped in cotton wool half the time so reality is like a constant series of ice water buckets dumped over them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
Just a little bit sad that Ratboy Fernandes is not playing as his replacement may show a bit of a fight.
Logged

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,383
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:56:55 pm
Just a little bit sad that Ratboy Fernandes is not playing as his replacement may show a bit of a fight.
Whos the most likely to replace him mate? Anyone know the likely line up for them? Is Rashford injured? McGuires out isnt he?

If that Anthony starts can see him getting a red. Same with Casemiro lol
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Today at 12:59:14 pm
Whos the most likely to replace him mate? Anyone know the likely line up for them? Is Rashford injured? McGuires out isnt he?

If that Anthony starts can see him getting a red. Same with Casemiro lol
I've heard they're wheeling Scholes, Ratboy Neville, Giggseh, and Rio out of retirement.
The hard shoulder shitter is taking control of the team as well.
Logged

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,383
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 01:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 01:02:22 pm
I've heard they're wheeling Scholes, Ratboy Neville, Giggseh, and Rio out of retirement.
The hard shoulder shitter is taking control of the team as well.
Could see them making more of a game of it.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 01:14:51 pm »
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Today at 01:08:24 pm
Could see them making more of a game of it.
Totally agree mate.
This present bunch has zero spine in them.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Today at 12:59:14 pm
Whos the most likely to replace him mate? Anyone know the likely line up for them? Is Rashford injured? McGuires out isnt he?

If that Anthony starts can see him getting a red. Same with Casemiro lol

Think Shaw is out too.
I would have a guess at something like

Onana, Wan Basaka, Lindelof, Evans, Regulion, McTominay, Casemiro, Amrabat, Rashford, Hojland and Garnacho
Which when you look at the money they have spent is absolutely Everton
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 01:23:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:17:25 pm
Think Shaw is out too.
I would have a guess at something like

Onana, Wan Basaka, Lindelof, Evans, Regulion, McTominay, Casemiro, Amrabat, Rashford, Hojland and Garnacho
Which when you look at the money they have spent is absolutely Everton
One or two potential red cards there.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 01:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 01:23:42 pm
One or two potential red cards there.

Definitely. All of them partial to an odd booking. I think he'll go for Wan Basaka in this one. If you don't want another lacing by your fiercest rivals, makes sense to play the best right back in the world. He's far better than Trent they were all saying
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 01:32:52 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:17:25 pm
Think Shaw is out too.
I would have a guess at something like

Onana, Wan Basaka, Lindelof, Evans, Regulion, McTominay, Casemiro, Amrabat, Rashford, Hojland and Garnacho
Which when you look at the money they have spent is absolutely Everton
Casemiro is out for another month (/until he gets a transfer).

I had a quick browse of RedCafff and they seem to be debating whether to go with McTominay (alongside Ambrabat and Mainoo) or rest him and instead let Hannibal kick lumps out of us.  They still celebrate that Hannibal cameo when he came on, kicked a few of our lads and got booked.  He wouldn't last 15 minutes before he got red carded but he might break one of our lads and that's probably enough for them with where they are as a club right now.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 01:33:58 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:33:20 am
I got told on the Sunday, just after Brenda got sacked he was the new boss, I was bouncing for days, couldn't believe we'd got him.
I had no inside info but I, too, was bouncing when they sacked Brendan because it was obvious FSG had the replacement quietly lined up already and the chances were high it was Jurgen.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,312
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 01:45:13 pm »
Its sickening to look back on my old posts here and see I was clamouring for Klopp when Ferguson retired. I think even then it was pretty clear him and Pep were in a league of their own. And Woodward managed to balls it up :no
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline O little Sausage of Bethlehem

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,383
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:17:25 pm
Think Shaw is out too.
I would have a guess at something like

Onana, Wan Basaka, Lindelof, Evans, Regulion, McTominay, Casemiro, Amrabat, Rashford, Hojland and Garnacho
Which when you look at the money they have spent is absolutely Everton
Cheese Cocker
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 02:00:02 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:45:13 pm
Its sickening to look back on my old posts here and see I was clamouring for Klopp when Ferguson retired. I think even then it was pretty clear him and Pep were in a league of their own. And Woodward managed to balls it up :no
How many points different are we now?  ;)
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 02:02:21 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:07:33 am
Sancho has also earned 5.5 million this season with his most productive action eating five guys.

Five Guys, One Sancho
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,152
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:45:13 pm
Its sickening to look back on my old posts here and see I was clamouring for Klopp when Ferguson retired. I think even then it was pretty clear him and Pep were in a league of their own. And Woodward managed to balls it up :no

I could be wrong, but didn't Klopp tell United he wasn't interested? Wouldn't blame that on Woodward if so.

Ped isn't in a league with Klopp. He's a cheating c*nt and is in his own cheating c*nt league.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,378
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 02:10:21 pm
I could be wrong, but didn't Klopp tell United he wasn't interested? Wouldn't blame that on Woodward if so.

Ped isn't in a league with Klopp. He's a cheating c*nt and is in his own cheating c*nt league.

it was after Moyes went that they tried to get Klopp.
Logged

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,619
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5911 on: Today at 02:16:56 pm »
Klopp said when he went to OT it was like being at Disney FC. Also, they'd won the league title about 13 times in 20 years, don't think that sort of club has ever been or will ever be his MO.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 