Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:44:00 pm
So he appointed this man ;D



I think at the time he'd never beaten a top 6 side
AWAY! He had beaten top 6 teams a few times. But he'd never won an away game at one. Then he came here and started losing all the home games to them too. At least we will always be able to say Moyes United beat Arsenal.. and if not for that Lallana equaliser we'd be able to say Ole beat Klopp's title winners too. Still sickens me that one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 03:45:21 pm
Rumours of Graham Potter getting the job if ETH gets the sack.  :lmao

Failed football/ sports manager has to be the best job on the planet. Keep falling into jobs, and get paid to get fired.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
AWAY! He had beaten top 6 teams a few times. But he'd never won an away game at one. Then he came here and started losing all the home games to them too. At least we will always be able to say Moyes United beat Arsenal.. and if not for that Lallana equaliser we'd be able to say Ole beat Klopp's title winners too. Still sickens me that one.

Moyes' United beat us in the League Cup at Old Trafford. Crap match that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:30:34 pm
Oh come on. I don't need to rifle through quotes in the last two pages, people are definitely saying that here. Not all by any means but yes absolutely if I bothered going through quotes the last two pages there are people saying that.
Well, as someone who does wonder about the reasons why he specifically chose a successor who the entire football world knew would be painfully out of his depth, I said a few pages back that sabotage is too strong a word and also that actual sabotage was never necessary anyway.

Do I genuinely believe Ferguson scuttled the ship? No.
Do I suspect that ego and normal, natural human behaviour played a part and deep down he'd like to be known as they guy who rescued an ailing giant that couldn't maintain its peak once he left? I wouldn't be surprised. That's not to say I'm right, but I'd not be surprised. Particularly as I recall hearing it said many times that there was a feeling in the game that Ferguson was never quite appreciated as much as he maybe should have been by the fanbase. Now I don't know the truth of that, but it's something I heard said quite a bit over the years.

It's quite clear from Ferguson's actions that he was keen to put forward a man to succeed him that was unproven. A man without charisma. A man who doesn't command anything like the respect that a genuinely top manager does. A man with clear and obvious limitations. So I don't think it's at all conspiracy theory to wonder why. Particularly given that Ferguson knew exactly what it takes to manage that club and the absurd expectation levels that surround it. Moyes was on a hiding to nothing. Opposition fans were celebrating his appointment. It was a baffling, bizarre recommendation by Ferguson and and even more baffling and bizarre appointment.

Maybe my old age and life experience is colouring my curiosity on this. I've seen many a person proud of their achievements at an organization then also having a certain smug satisfaction when things have deteriorated after they either left or were moved on. And that's despite still caring for the organization itself. Humans and their egos are strange and complex things.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
AWAY! He had beaten top 6 teams a few times. But he'd never won an away game at one. Then he came here and started losing all the home games to them too. At least we will always be able to say Moyes United beat Arsenal.. and if not for that Lallana equaliser we'd be able to say Ole beat Klopp's title winners too. Still sickens me that one.

Was in Dubai with the missus and kids and she forced us to watch the game, I fucked off across the resort in a right fucking mood after your goal stood when VAR said the foul on Divock wasn't a foul (had no issues with the handball for Mane's goal). One of the kids came running up yelling we'd scored. Cyprus and the 5 nil was a lot better.

For me Moyes was your Hodgson  ::)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm

For me Moyes was your Hodgson  ::)

Moyes was shit but nowhere near Hodgson bad.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm
Nah. He was desperate to topple us only to see us rise again. That really hurts him.

Did you see his body language when he was presenting Jurgen with the LMA Manager of the Year. He hates seeing us do well. Combined with United being shit, it must suck.
At the time he "chose" Moyes what made him think Liverpool were going to get back to anything approaching a dcecent team?

Honestly, it's like no-one actually reads anything that's said.

Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 08:14:18 pm
You put that in quotes, yet I don't recall anyone actually saying that at all. You've conjured that up all by yourself.
Yep. "Didn't want to be shown up by the next man so chose someone not as good as him" has become "wanted Utd to tank" and "wanted it so no-one could have success but him", which no-one has actually said.

Like debating in a kindergarten (note, I've never actually debated in a kindergarten, the kinder might be boss debaters for all I know; almost certainly better than here ;D )
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 09:06:33 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Moyes was shit but nowhere near Hodgson bad.

More in a "hyped by everyone with fuck all to show for it and totally out of his depth" way.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 09:08:21 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:04:40 pm
Moyes was shit but nowhere near Hodgson bad.
True, he didn't suck up to Ferguson as much as the Owl did ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm
Manchester United have been left counting the cost of their latest disappointment after being knocked out of European competition much sooner than expected.

Although they had budgeted for reaching the Champions League quarter-finals this season, United took just four points from six games to finish bottom of their group.

According to The Mirror, this failure has left the club with a £28 million shortfall in its finances from lost prize money, matchday and broadcast revenue.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:52:23 pm
On paper it wasn't a terrible squad, but there were a number of important players that had already peaked before Ferguson drragged one more title out of them and at least a partial overhaul was needed right away.

Like I said before, the lack of a proper director of football when Ferguson retired has killed them. They've spent a big amount of money in the first 3 years, and only got worse and worse:

Mata - 45 million
Fellaini - 33 million
Di Maria - 75 million
Shaw - 38 million
Herrera - 36 million
Rojo - 20 million
Blind - 18 million
Falcao - 8 million (loan fee)
Martial - 60 million
Schneiderlin - 35 million
Depay - 34 million
Darmian - 18 million
Schweinsteiger - 9 million

By this point, it was obvious that their rebuilding project has failed. Fortunately, this nonsense continued for further 7 years ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 09:18:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Like I said before, the lack of a proper director of football when Ferguson retired has killed them. They've spent a big amount of money in the first 3 years, and only got worse and worse:

Mata - 45 million
Fellaini - 33 million
Di Maria - 75 million
Shaw - 38 million
Herrera - 36 million
Roho - 20 million
Blind - 18 million
Falcao - 8 million (loan fee)
Martial - 60 million
Schneiderlin - 35 million
Depay - 34 million
Darmian - 18 million
Schweinsteiger - 9 million

By this point, it was obvious that their rebuilding project has failed. Fortunately, this nonsense continued for further 7 years ...
That is a stupendous amount of money for the time- and that doesn't even take into account the players they already had. 75mil for Di Maria is almost 100mil today.
If we had that resources, Rodgers would've walked this league, cause it was 2nd season syndrome that eventually meant his downfall(similar to Rafa after 2009)- the lack of a decent squad.

Wasn't Zlatan in there too?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:18:42 pm
That is a stupendous amount of money for the time- and that doesn't even take into account the players they already had. If we had that resources, Rodgers would've walked this league, cause it was 2nd season syndrome that eventually meant his downfall(similar to Rafa after 2009)- the lack of a decent squad.

Wasn't Zlatan in there too?

He joined them in 2016, after these transfers ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
He joined them in 2016, after these transfers ...
Ahh thanks mate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
Zlatan joined just in time to be part of ther "Be scared, be very scared" rogues gallery ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:35:39 pm
People forget when the Beeb did their pundits predictions before the season started, most had them 1st or 2nd. A few had them 3rd.

Even with Moyes, the thinking was they'd challenge again.


Yeah, but people like jermaine jeans and rio ferdinand and Robbie savage do those predictors so we can't take them as an indication of any sort of sane or knowledgeable indication of the strengths of teams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
They never really came close to winning the league since Ferguson retired, despite the fortune spent:

2013/14 - 22 points
2014/15 - 17 points
2015/16 - 15 points
2016/17 - 24 points
2017/18 - 19 points
2018/19 - 32 points
2019/20 - 33 points
2020/21 - 12 points
2021/22 - 35 points
2022/23 - 14 points
2023/24 - 10 points (after 16 games)

The funny thing is, the closest they came was under Ole ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm
Manchester United have been left counting the cost of their latest disappointment after being knocked out of European competition much sooner than expected.

Although they had budgeted for reaching the Champions League quarter-finals this season, United took just four points from six games to finish bottom of their group.

According to The Mirror, this failure has left the club with a £28 million shortfall in its finances from lost prize money, matchday and broadcast revenue.

Have they hired the Everton business planners?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5858 on: Today at 12:52:25 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:42:46 pm
Have they hired the Everton business planners?

Anyone budgeting for any more than one game in the knockout stages needs their head examined. Even that is risky, especially for a team that hasn't played much CL football for years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5859 on: Today at 08:51:07 am
After yesterday's defeat, we'll be on the ropes against the revenge seeking beast this Sunday.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5860 on: Today at 09:22:34 am
I do believe the Graham Potter rumours have some truth to them.
Not to judge, but I can absolutely see a person like Rat..cliffe seriously thinking about him being a "solution". (so... yeah- I actually do end up judging ;D)

I sincerely hope it's true, cause the main, glaring issues here are- no track record- no success, AND I don't think Potter has the mentality or personality to run the profile of player United will ALWAYS go for.

Here we go again and long may it continue! ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5861 on: Today at 09:26:12 am
Potter would be Moyes Mark 2, surely?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5862 on: Today at 09:28:09 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:26:12 am
Potter would be Moyes Mark 2, surely?
Yep... and Ole Zwei?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5863 on: Today at 09:28:14 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:26:12 am
Potter would be Moyes Mark 2, surely?

I'd raise a glass to that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5864 on: Today at 09:29:09 am
Who would have been the best man to take over when Ferguson left?  (as in best to keep them relevant).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5865 on: Today at 09:39:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:29:09 am
Who would have been the best man to take over when Ferguson left?  (as in best to keep them relevant).

No one really. It's very hard to have continuation by seeking someone from outside. Same story with Arsenal when Wenger left. You need a succession plan internally and in both cases there was no effective handover. We'll have a similar problem when Klopp leaves unless we're careful.
