Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 281802 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 11:36:49 am »
Moyes' biggest mistake was sacking the coaching staff. That and not brining the Bullens wall.
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:36:49 am
Moyes' biggest mistake was sacking the coaching staff. That and not brining the Bullens wall.
This.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:33:30 am
Did any big players leave when Ferguson left? Felt like Van Persies form nosedived a bit after that one very good season which was probably the major factor in them winning the league in 2013.

Fairly sure they were close to signing our Thiago but Moyes opted for Fellaini instead which feels very on brand.

Then I think there was just a combination of things. The inevitable drop off after a big manager leaves, either consciously or subconsciously; the feeling he was slightly out of his depth and he and the players knew it; other clubs sensing a bit of vulnerability where previously theyd be beaten before they turned up; running dem laps.

All added up to a perfect storm of hilarity. They sacked him when failure to make top 4 was confirmed. I wonder where theyd be now if theyd given him another season. I cant make a strong case to say theyd be better off, but chopping and changing different managers, each with different personalities and playing styles didnt do them much good!
That tiny bit in bold cannot be underestimated.

Whether they loved or hated Ferguson, I bet every one of his players respected him and had supreme confidence in him as a manager. There is not a snowballs chance in hell that they'd feel the same about Moyes. The stepdown there is monumental.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:36:49 am
Moyes' biggest mistake was sacking the coaching staff. That and not brining the Bullens wall.
;D

They've got their own Bullens Wall, though. It's called Gary Neville.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 11:45:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:07:31 am
But this can also mean that he arrogantly picked Moyes, anointed him, because he was a control freak and egotist who thought that whoever he picked must be the right man for the job.  You can frame it either way.
This is closer to what I think, but I also think he believed Moyes was the candidate most likely to carry on his legacy stylistically, as opposed to someone like Mourinho would have stamped his own style and his authority down immediately. In retrospect of course that's exactly what they needed.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 11:45:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 11:05:58 am
But when you throw in ego, it suddenly makes an awful lot of sense. He came in when they were a standing joke. He turned them into champions. Ok, they never truly mastered Europe, but they had a hell of a run domestically under him.

He was the ultimate control freak though. A bully, and although his ego was not of the type we saw in the likes of Ronaldo, he still had a very real and large ego. He never had the class and humility of a Bill Shankly, but if for arguments sake we say he was their Shankly*, I very much doubt he'd want a Bob Paisley coming in after him and cleaning up like never before.

I never once got the impression that Ferguson was a humble man or a selfless man. It was always about him.


*Illustration purposes only. Hence no mention of their real Shanks, Sir Matt.

I'm not sure any very successful football manager is a complete saint, Bob Paisley despite his lovable exterior was apparently one of the most ruthless Liverpool mangers when it came to team selections and moving players on. He relied on his coaching staff to crack the whip when necessary, it's a competitive business and all of these top managers demand the very best from their players at all times and employ a variety of methods.

My take was that pre-United Ferguson could only get to know Moyes socially, i.e. had not actually worked with him before. So it was all kind of friendly and I think Ferguson misjudged him in that fact that he didn't expect Moyes to immediately scrap off his scouting system, sacked them all? - so that's your foundations laid by Ferguson gone straight away. A few posts up, I posted a link about Ferguson setting up a deal before he left for them to sign Thiago Alcântara, suggesting he was thinking about the future. Low and behold Moyes veto's the move and ends up signing Fellaini. To me that all smacks of Moyes having the big ego in that he is not prepared to listen to the people already there, wants to tear it all up and put his own stamp on things - on everything actually, Souness style and the very definition of a control freak. Compare that to Houllier, Rafa and Klopp all outsiders with humility who recognised the value of the current people in place and took time to study the culture and find out was was and wasn't working.
Online Hestoic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 11:47:50 am »
It's just weird that Ferguson who was at the top level for decades was unable to assess the qualities of a Manchester United manager to take over him. He had a great eye for players and their potential, but what signs had Moyes given that he was up to replacing him? Zero trophies, zero experience with title challenges, zero experience with big egos to deal with.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 11:51:58 am »
Actually, I wonder if the best move in hindsight would have been lining up a top DOF and having him work with Giggs, someone the players respected who would have kept the same continuity. Then moved him on after a couple of years and got a top candidate in afterwards. It's a fascinating question. Is there any way they could have prevented that downfall?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 11:55:03 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:42:54 pm
Of the manager's who've managed them in the last ten years, the only two I don't think are knobheads in a personal sense are Rangnick and Van Gaal. Can't remember them coming out with absolute belters in the press conferences, nor did they make much in the way of excuses.

Van Gaal was comedy gold, some of his press conferences were superb.
Offline Son of Mary

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 11:55:54 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:45:46 am
I'm not sure any very successful football manager is a complete saint, Bob Paisley despite his lovable exterior was apparently one of the most ruthless Liverpool mangers when it came to team selections and moving players on. He relied on his coaching staff to crack the whip when necessary, it's a competitive business and all of these top managers demand the very best from their players at all times and employ a variety of methods.

My take was that pre-United Ferguson could only get to know Moyes socially, i.e. had not actually worked with him before. So it was all kind of friendly and I think Ferguson misjudged him in that fact that he didn't expect Moyes to immediately scrap off his scouting system, sacked them all? - so that's your foundations laid by Ferguson gone straight away. A few posts up, I posted a link about Ferguson setting up a deal before he left for them to sign Thiago Alcântara, suggesting he was thinking about the future. Low and behold Moyes veto's the move and ends up signing Fellaini. To me that all smacks of Moyes having the big ego in that he is not prepared to listen to the people already there, wants to tear it all up and put his own stamp on things - on everything actually, Souness style and the very definition of a control freak. Compare that to Houllier, Rafa and Klopp all outsiders with humility who recognised the value of the current people in place and took time to study the culture and find out was was and wasn't working.
Lots of good points in there. I don't think we'll ever really know the full truth of it all.

Oh, I'm with you on Bob. He was, by all accounts, a lovely man, but also absolutely ruthless. I'm glad he was too, because the results speak for themselves.

When I say I don't think Ferguson would have liked a Bob Paisley succeeding him, I meant purely as in how Bob not only kept a tight and steady ship, he took it to even greater heights. Being somewhat upstaged is not something I think Ferguson would have coped well with.
Offline RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 11:57:04 am »
Moyes United v Fulham game was peak Rawk that matchday thread.

It was a fabulous afternoon that Sunday.

And that GIF created from it, perfection.
Offline Qston

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:36:49 am
Moyes' biggest mistake was sacking the coaching staff. That and not brining the Bullens wall.

When Everton move to their new stadium they could indeed preserve it for posterity using that method.
Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Moyes was a nobody, from a nonentity team, who had won nothing. He took over a team full of players who had won everything under one of the best managers. He got zero respect from the off. He was so far out of his depth and such a bad appointment, there was nothing he could have done. He went from running a corner shop to running Tesco PLC.

He knew he was fucked and that just made the inevitable train wreck all the funnier.
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 12:27:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:57:04 am
Moyes United v Fulham game was peak Rawk that matchday thread.

It was a fabulous afternoon that Sunday.

And that GIF created from it, perfection.

The one where he was punching the air after going 2-1 up? Fucking laugh every time I see it.

That season was so fun. Crap ending but some ride.
Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:36:49 am
Moyes' biggest mistake was sacking the coaching staff. That and not brining the Bullens wall.

Brought the whiteboards, though...
Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 12:27:25 pm
The one where he was punching the air after going 2-1 up? Fucking laugh every time I see it.

That season was so fun. Crap ending but some ride.

Preferred the sneaky "2-2" edit...
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 01:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 11:55:54 am
When I say I don't think Ferguson would have liked a Bob Paisley succeeding him, I meant purely as in how Bob not only kept a tight and steady ship, he took it to even greater heights. Being somewhat upstaged is not something I think Ferguson would have coped well with.
Equally , you could argue that Ferguson would be able to bask in the glow of the empire he created.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:03:22 am
Yeah that's definitely fair.  A rebuild was needed and I don't think he fancied it again.  But I do really think he thought that Moyes was going to be able to do it.

I think he looked at Moyes as a win-win choice for him (unlike united), if Moyes failed then his legacy looked stronger and if he succeeded then he'd get the credit for both the side and choosing him.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:06:05 pm
I think he looked at Moyes as a win-win choice for him (unlike united), if Moyes failed then his legacy looked stronger and if he succeeded then he'd get the credit for both the side and choosing him.

Yep a win-win for him.  Unlike Moyes who was a no win win but felt like winning even though he didn't win (or something)
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:08:55 pm
Yep a win-win for him.  Unlike Moyes who was a no win win but felt like winning even though he didn't win (or something)

Makes sense, Moyes has spent an entire career winning without winning (until May 2023, god why did they have to make that fucking competition)
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:02:08 am
I've seen people on here suggest that before but it just makes no sense to me. If you spent 25 years building something hugely successful, why would you be happy if it falls apart once you leave? I think ultimately, Fergie would have preferred for them to be this unassailable mountain he could still look down on everyone else from in an ambassadorial position, the way Charlton did when they were winning.
You don't really understand human nature, in that case. There are definitely many people who would want things to fail after they leave; it's a very common human trait. "Apres moi, le deluge" as another Fergie once said

Quote
It makes far more sense to me that the Glazers started cutting costs, they lost their advantage in the transfer market and a succession of managers were too green, too out of touch or too uninterested to develop the young players they had.
Did they start cutting costs? I never paid much attention to their finances but they seem to have spent vast fortunes right up to the present day. And any evidence that there was any dimunition as to their young player training? Isn't it more the case that they never really produced many great players apart from that one unprecendented infloresence of talent.

Quote
Then you had David Gill leaving and being replaced by people who only cared about maximising sponsorship while their stadium became more delapidated and City built a far more formidable youth system. For me, the clock was running the summer they sold Ronaldo for a world record fee and bought Owen and Valencia as the replacements.
Gill leaving definitely played a part. But I wonder who really decided to leave first? Even there there's a hint of Ferguson seeing the writing on the wall, realising that Gill leaving would have a massive deleterious impact, and getting out to protect his own legacy

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 02:24:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:05:48 am
You think he deliberately stitched up Moyes?  Knew he wouldn't be good enough, so he set up his countryman for failure and Moyes had no idea this was going on?  I just can't see it, he just fucked it by picking someone he thought was better and more capable than he was.
'Stitched up' is just a way of making it seem extreme and ludicrous. The notion - whether true or not - is that Ferguson chose to recommend someone whom he was sure would not outshine him. Remember that they were a fading force in his last few years, even if he managed to scrape that final win together. He would not want anyone who would come in and obviously, dazzlingly, be much better than he had looked in the previous half decade or so. Someone who got to grips with City and Chelsea better than he had, someone who, say, immediatley won a European Cup.

That's not the same as saying he wanted everything to fall apart, or that he 'stitched up' his successor. Just that he did not want to be outshone.

If the idea of Ferguson having such an ego that he deliberately picks 'an inferior successor' offends, then think of it as him picking somone who he thought was good, but not as good as he was.
Online tubby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 02:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:24:22 pm
'Stitched up' is just a way of making it seem extreme and ludicrous. The notion - whether true or not - is that Ferguson chose to recommend someone whom he was sure would not outshine him. Remember that they were a fading force in his last few years, even if he managed to scrape that final win together. He would not want anyone who would come in and obviously, dazzlingly, be much better than he had looked in the previous half decade or so. Someone who got to grips with City and Chelsea better than he had, someone who, say, immediatley won a European Cup.

That's not the same as saying he wanted everything to fall apart, or that he 'stitched up' his successor. Just that he did not want to be outshone.

If the idea of Ferguson having such an ego that he deliberately picks 'an inferior successor' offends, then think of it as him picking somone who he thought was good, but not as good as he was.

But this is just guesswork.  He could equally have wanted to bask in the glory of being the person who handpicked a successor who carried on his legacy.  That's just as likely, it could go either way.

We'll never know.
Offline PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 02:40:27 pm »
I'm not sure they started cutting costs . More that they couldn't buy the very best players all the time anymore.
Offline RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 02:41:36 pm »
We're getting another Manager sacked after we beat them.

Come on down #4 7Hag.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:29:54 pm
We'll never know.
damn right

that should be an auto-fill response to virtually every debate on RAWK  :)
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5786 on: Today at 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:29:54 pm
But this is just guesswork.  He could equally have wanted to bask in the glory of being the person who handpicked a successor who carried on his legacy.  That's just as likely, it could go either way.

We'll never know.
Of course, but the point Rob and SoS were getting at is that it would not be out of character for this to be the case for Ferguson. It would fit in with what we know of him as a huge ego and an ucompromising,  tyrannical figure.

And it fits in very well with the facts of what did happen. Whatever other faults he had Ferguson was not stupid nor did he lack shrewdness or football nous. The idea that he genuinely honestly, with no funny business involved, thought that David Moyes - David Moyes! - would be a worthy successor to him, and would carry on his reign of terror and success, is almost laughable.

Moyes is a decent level manager, but not one of the greats. That was evident already by the time he was "chosen". We could all see it and I'm sure Ferguson summed him up even better than we could. So it does rather usher in the question why did he pick him?
Online tubby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5787 on: Today at 02:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:46:06 pm
So it does rather usher in the question why did he pick him?

He thought he was a good manager who deserved the opportunity and would level up with Utd's financial backing.  It's not like Ferguson never made a dud signing or got things wrong.  Think he just saw a little of himself in Moyes and thought he was the right type of character for the club.
Online Redsnappa

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5788 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:46:06 pm

...

Moyes is a decent level manager, but not one of the greats. That was evident already by the time he was "chosen". We could all see it and I'm sure Ferguson summed him up even better than we could. So it does rather usher in the question why did he pick him?

It can get wearing trying to shrug someone off who's clutching your legs going 'Give me the job Sir Alex, it's the only chance I'll ever have being stuck here at Everton.'

I expect Ferguson gave it him just to shut him up.
Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 03:07:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:52:58 pm
He thought he was a good manager who deserved the opportunity and would level up with Utd's financial backing.  It's not like Ferguson never made a dud signing or got things wrong.  Think he just saw a little of himself in Moyes and thought he was the right type of character for the club.

One who would give any and all credit to Ferguson should any success follow his appointment?

Again, we'll never know, but...
Online Buster Gonad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5790 on: Today at 03:09:57 pm »
My take on the Moyes appointment was that Fergie being a bully and control freak wanted someone he could have influence over. It would be an apt case of Moyes "managing without managing ". I don't think he wanted Moyes to fail but failure was inevitable as a result of him not being strong enough for the job. Remember Moyes telling the story about getting the call about the job from Fergie and being embarrassed about calling to see him wearing jeans. It's up there with Ollie and the parking space.
Online Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5791 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 11:47:50 am
It's just weird that Ferguson who was at the top level for decades was unable to assess the qualities of a Manchester United manager to take over him. He had a great eye for players and their potential, but what signs had Moyes given that he was up to replacing him? Zero trophies, zero experience with title challenges, zero experience with big egos to deal with.

I think he knew exactly what he was doing. He was determined to see them fail. He didnt want anyone getting close to his achievments so he made sure the next man was going to fail. The squad was aging and needed a rebuild but In fact it was a bit win win for him as if by some miracle Moyes had pulled it off he could have said what an excellent choice I made and what a competitive squad I left. As it was he must have thought they were doomed and everyone would say what a great manager he must have been to win what he won with that squad.

His European record wasnt great either as he lost the protection of Mr Webb and Co in Europe and consequently his results nosedived. Someone winning as many titles as he did shoud have been doing much better in Europe. If it wasnt for Bayern handing him a CL trophy he would have won one. Ancelotti has taken charge in a similar number of games 190 to 193 and he has won four. We dont need to mention Sir Bob here do we?

So a great win record in the UK with lots of help from officials and a loving press but a twat of a man in all other areas. He even got involved in the Glazers taking over after a row about a racehorse FFS
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5792 on: Today at 03:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:46:06 pm
Of course, but the point Rob and SoS were getting at is that it would not be out of character for this to be the case for Ferguson. It would fit in with what we know of him as a huge ego and an ucompromising,  tyrannical figure.

And it fits in very well with the facts of what did happen. Whatever other faults he had Ferguson was not stupid nor did he lack shrewdness or football nous. The idea that he genuinely honestly, with no funny business involved, thought that David Moyes - David Moyes! - would be a worthy successor to him, and would carry on his reign of terror and success, is almost laughable.

Moyes is a decent level manager, but not one of the greats. That was evident already by the time he was "chosen". We could all see it and I'm sure Ferguson summed him up even better than we could. So it does rather usher in the question why did he pick him?

Guardiola was on a sabbatical and says Fergie took him out for a meal, its sounds like he mentioned him being perfect for Utd but they didn't really pursue it. If they'd had gone full blast for him, agreement to join Bayern or not, he'd have gone to the Mancs, Champions of England, shit loads of money, he'd have won the League and likely the CL with them, putting Ped on 3 btw..................
Online Jm55

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5793 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:13:27 pm
Guardiola was on a sabbatical and says Fergie took him out for a meal, its sounds like he mentioned him being perfect for Utd but they didn't really pursue it. If they'd had gone full blast for him, agreement to join Bayern or not, he'd have gone to the Mancs, Champions of England, shit loads of money, he'd have won the League and likely the CL with them, putting Ped on 3 btw..................

Thank fuck that never happened.

Sums up United's management over the last few years that they could have had him but didn't do what was necessary to get it over the line and he therefore ends up joining their rivals.
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5794 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:13:27 pm
Guardiola was on a sabbatical and says Fergie took him out for a meal, its sounds like he mentioned him being perfect for Utd but they didn't really pursue it. If they'd had gone full blast for him, agreement to join Bayern or not, he'd have gone to the Mancs, Champions of England, shit loads of money, he'd have won the League and likely the CL with them, putting Ped on 3 btw..................
You can just imagine Ferguson coming away from that meeting thinking "Fucking hell, this nerd could eclipse what I've achieved in a matter of seasons; fuck that! Wonder if they'll fall for it if I recommend Wee Moysie?" before stamping Do No Pursue on the Guardiola file and shoving it at the bottom of the pile.
Online Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5795 on: Today at 03:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 03:17:52 pm
You can just imagine Ferguson coming away from that meeting thinking "Fucking hell, this nerd could eclipse what I've achieved in a matter of seasons; fuck that! Wonder if they'll fall for it if I recommend Wee Moysie?" before stamping Do No Pursue on the Guardiola file and shoving it at the bottom of the pile.

This goes very well with what I said above and would not surprise me one bit
Online Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5796 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Best thing about Moyes is that his contract at Everton was up, so they didn't even get any compensation for losing him to United. ;D
Online Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5797 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
If Moyes wasnt Scottish and didnt despise Liverpool FC, would he have got the job? Its weird to think those could even be factors in choosing a manager for such a huge club.

Whether Ferguson picked Moyes due to ego or arrogance, or a bit of both, at least all of us here can agree it was a brilliant choice.
