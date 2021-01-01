But when you throw in ego, it suddenly makes an awful lot of sense. He came in when they were a standing joke. He turned them into champions. Ok, they never truly mastered Europe, but they had a hell of a run domestically under him.



He was the ultimate control freak though. A bully, and although his ego was not of the type we saw in the likes of Ronaldo, he still had a very real and large ego. He never had the class and humility of a Bill Shankly, but if for arguments sake we say he was their Shankly*, I very much doubt he'd want a Bob Paisley coming in after him and cleaning up like never before.



I never once got the impression that Ferguson was a humble man or a selfless man. It was always about him.





*Illustration purposes only. Hence no mention of their real Shanks, Sir Matt.



I'm not sure any very successful football manager is a complete saint, Bob Paisley despite his lovable exterior was apparently one of the most ruthless Liverpool mangers when it came to team selections and moving players on. He relied on his coaching staff to crack the whip when necessary, it's a competitive business and all of these top managers demand the very best from their players at all times and employ a variety of methods.My take was that pre-United Ferguson could only get to know Moyes socially, i.e. had not actually worked with him before. So it was all kind of friendly and I think Ferguson misjudged him in that fact that he didn't expect Moyes to immediately scrap off his scouting system, sacked them all? - so that's your foundations laid by Ferguson gone straight away. A few posts up, I posted a link about Ferguson setting up a deal before he left for them to sign Thiago Alcântara, suggesting he was thinking about the future. Low and behold Moyes veto's the move and ends up signing Fellaini. To me that all smacks of Moyes having the big ego in that he is not prepared to listen to the people already there, wants to tear it all up and put his own stamp on things - on everything actually, Souness style and the very definition of a control freak. Compare that to Houllier, Rafa and Klopp all outsiders with humility who recognised the value of the current people in place and took time to study the culture and find out was was and wasn't working.