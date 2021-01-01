But this is just guesswork. He could equally have wanted to bask in the glory of being the person who handpicked a successor who carried on his legacy. That's just as likely, it could go either way.
We'll never know.
Of course, but the point Rob and SoS were getting at is that it would not be out of character for this to be the case for Ferguson. It would fit in with what we know of him as a huge ego and an ucompromising, tyrannical figure.
And it fits in very well with the facts of what did
happen. Whatever other faults he had Ferguson was not stupid nor did he lack shrewdness or football nous. The idea that he genuinely honestly, with no funny business involved, thought that David Moyes - David Moyes!
- would be a worthy successor to him, and would carry on his reign of terror and success, is almost laughable.
Moyes is a decent level manager, but not one of the greats. That was evident already by the time he was "chosen". We could all see it and I'm sure Ferguson summed him up even better than we could. So it does rather usher in the question why did he pick him
?