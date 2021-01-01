« previous next »
Moyes

You forget United were still United then

He was their Souness, and the top hat on it was it was Fergies choice. He won so much for them but that choice  lingering around like the ghost of Christmas past has killed them
"The Crossing Game" was the most hilarious 90 minutes I've seen in this league... and the Benny Hill vids making fun of it was just gold! ;D
(And they still drew 1-1)

EDIT: There ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ApfoiNtniP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ApfoiNtniP8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tts_Gc1gLEg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tts_Gc1gLEg</a>
"The Crossing Game" was the most hilarious 90 minutes I've seen in this league... and the Benny Hill vids making fun of it was just gold! ;D
(And they still lost 1-0)

EDIT: There ya go:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ApfoiNtniP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ApfoiNtniP8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tts_Gc1gLEg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tts_Gc1gLEg</a>

Thought of that game as soon as I thought Moyes 😂
Moyes was amazing because he destroyed them completely within a season, he ripped up a successful club and they've never recovered.

Ole was hilarious because he was dogshit but also a "legend" so no united fans or ex-players wanted to question him, and he ended up staying and providing hilarity for far too long (and yet, not long enough).
He's been far from our biggest problem and has done as well as could be expected while called upon. Better than Lindelof. Maguire has shockingly been one of our best players this season, low bar as that is.

He actually played very well in the last month or so. Not only that, he was the only one who looked like he gave a shit he was demanding better effort and leading by example. to no avail of course.

I know. What can i say. I was as shocked and surprised as anyone.   
Moyes was amazing because he destroyed them completely within a season, he ripped up a successful club and they've never recovered.

Ole was hilarious because he was dogshit but also a "legend" so no united fans or ex-players wanted to question him, and he ended up staying and providing hilarity for far too long (and yet, not long enough).

The best was him fluking the miracle in Paris (var handball) and buying him a full extra season and a half.
I just realized that this lot is the only English team that dropped out of Europe. Newcastle might follow them today, but they have a good chance to stay in the EL.

Not anymore lol
It's got to be Moyes for me. They went from title winning to shit in a matter of days. All the other managers added to the shit pile, Moyes CREATED the shit pile. Before his appointment was announced I told the owner of the company I worked for that his new manager was Moyes. He refused to believe me. A few hours later he was wandering round the office with PTSD.

"Wayne! Wayne! Wayne!!" has to be one of the best Gifs of all time.
That benny hill manu clip is inspired...
tbf, United were already sliding before Moyes took over. Yeah, it takes a special kind of manager to take a club from 1st to 7th in a single season, but the job was too big for him from the start. I've no idea what possessed United to hire him in the first place. Even a top manager would have struggled to hold United together post-Ferguson.
I meant Evans, but yes Maguire seems to have benefited from Ten Hag ditching the high line front foot football this season. I still hope he's sold in the summer but for a guy who was a dead and buried laughing stock a couple of months ago his recovery has been very good.

Isn't it mainly that the whole team has sunk towards the Maguire level and he therefore no longer stands out they way he used to?
Its hard to imagine being disappointed that a Man United captain is unavailable to play against us but Im gutted Fernandes wont be in the squad. Hes such a valuable player for us and his petulant attitude would have been a huge advantage as usual.

Imagine being gutted that Rooney, Neville, Keane etc were missing a game against us United are a joke
tbf, United were already sliding before Moyes took over. Yeah, it takes a special kind of manager to take a club from 1st to 7th in a single season, but the job was too big for him from the start. I've no idea what possessed United to hire him in the first place. Even a top manager would have struggled to hold United together post-Ferguson.
Whisky Nose's influence. It really wouldn't surprise me if good old Whisky set Moyes up. It must be secretly so satisfying for him to see a procession of managers come through the door at OT and fail so spectacularly. It makes his own legend look even more impressive. Yes, I know they were on the slide before he left. Still winning, but the writing was on the wall and they needed a rebuild. He got out just as the ship was starting to leak.

I wouldn't put it past him to recommend a useful idiot to take his place, then sit back and watch it all fall apart. It's clear for all to see now that the success they had was completely down to him and only him. Without him, they've reverted back to the pompous laughing stock people my age always remember them being.
Moyes was amazing because he destroyed them completely within a season, he ripped up a successful club and they've never recovered.

Ole was hilarious because he was dogshit but also a "legend" so no united fans or ex-players wanted to question him, and he ended up staying and providing hilarity for far too long (and yet, not long enough).

Solskjaer had an uncanny ability to win a football match when he was on his last legs. Every time the pressure really mounted on him, they would spawn a couple of wins which would then reset everything and give him another 6 months.

The best part is that the bounce they got when he first took charge had already fallen apart before they gave him a permanent contract! After the PSG game they lost to Arsenal in the league and Wolves in the FA cup, and it's then that they gave him the job permanently. Made zero sense at the time because there was no need to rush it - it's not like any other club was banging on the door to take Solksjaer from them.
Whisky Nose's influence. It really wouldn't surprise me if good old Whisky set Moyes up. It must be secretly so satisfying for him to see a procession of managers come through the door at OT and fail so spectacularly. It makes his own legend look even more impressive. Yes, I know they were on the slide before he left. Still winning, but the writing was on the wall and they needed a rebuild. He got out just as the ship was starting to leak.

I wouldn't put it past him to recommend a useful idiot to take his place, then sit back and watch it all fall apart. It's clear for all to see now that the success they had was completely down to him and only him. Without him, they've reverted back to the pompous laughing stock people my age always remember them being.

Been saying this for years, he didn't want anyone to outshine him, so he made sure they employed someone who wouldn't.

There was also a lot of LFC 1991 in these, team coming to the end of an era and the wrong manager appointed. They were on this path from about 2008, it was like us late 80's, they luckily didn't learn from us. The side that last won the league wasn't even that good, it was all down to Fergie. Once you took him out of the picture, the refs could relax and team no longer feared going to OT.
Linked with Graham Potter. They need Harry Potter.
I've seen people on here suggest that before but it just makes no sense to me. If you spent 25 years building something hugely successful, why would you be happy if it falls apart once you leave? I think ultimately, Fergie would have preferred for them to be this unassailable mountain he could still look down on everyone else from in an ambassadorial position, the way Charlton did when they were winning.

It makes far more sense to me that the Glazers started cutting costs, they lost their advantage in the transfer market and a succession of managers were too green, too out of touch or too uninterested to develop the young players they had. Then you had David Gill leaving and being replaced by people who only cared about maximising sponsorship while their stadium became more delapidated and City built a far more formidable youth system. For me, the clock was running the summer they sold Ronaldo for a world record fee and bought Owen and Valencia as the replacements.
Been saying this for years, he didn't want anyone to outshine him, so he made sure they employed someone who wouldn't.

There was also a lot of LFC 1991 in these, team coming to the end of an era and the wrong manager appointed. They were on this path from about 2008, it was like us late 80's, they luckily didn't learn from us. The side that last won the league wasn't even that good, it was all down to Fergie. Once you took him out of the picture, the refs could relax and team no longer feared going to OT.

It's a thought I've had also! I think Ferguson could see what was happening in this league with Man City being the new Chelsea alongside an already doped up Chelsea. He'd promised his players (most famously Van Persie) that he wasn't retiring and then bang, see ya later. He left on the high of winning the league knowing that City were going to become the (cheating) force they've become in my opinion. He got embarrassed 6-1 at home by them and they pipped them to the title by a minute thanks to that Aguero goal, with the footage of them all almost crying on the pitch at full time when they found out.

He knew what was happening and bailed, otherwise I think he'd have had another few years.
It's got to be Moyes for me. They went from title winning to shit in a matter of days. All the other managers added to the shit pile, Moyes CREATED the shit pile. Before his appointment was announced I told the owner of the company I worked for that his new manager was Moyes. He refused to believe me. A few hours later he was wandering round the office with PTSD.

"Wayne! Wayne! Wayne!!" has to be one of the best Gifs of all time.

I think the pile was created a few years prior to Moyes' arrival but Ferguson managed to keep it dormant for a couple of seasons.

Always thought that selling Ronaldo & Tevez in the summer of 2009 & replacing them with Michael Owen, Gabriel Obertan & Antonio Valencia was the beginning of the end for Manchester United. We probably all laughed at the time and accused Rooney of being a money-grabber when he kicked off at Ferguson in 2010, questioning the direction the club was heading in. Looking back with the benefit of hindsight he was spot on.
Its hard to imagine being disappointed that a Man United captain is unavailable to play against us but Im gutted Fernandes wont be in the squad. Hes such a valuable player for us and his petulant attitude would have been a huge advantage as usual.

Imagine being gutted that Rooney, Neville, Keane etc were missing a game against us United are a joke

You mean this Neville?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/izhKzPsJo5g?si=vU7W84LI9hPoHAP9" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/izhKzPsJo5g?si=vU7W84LI9hPoHAP9</a>
I've seen people on here suggest that before but it just makes no sense to me. If you spent 25 years building something hugely successful, why would you be happy if it falls apart once you leave? I think ultimately, Fergie would have preferred for them to be this unassailable mountain he could still look down on everyone else from in an ambassadorial position, the way Charlton did when they were winning.


Because its all about him is my take on things. For them, there are two managers they revere, Sir Matt Busby and him - we've got Shanks, Bob, Fagan, Kenny, Rafa and Klopp. A lot of our newer fans I reckon have no idea or awareness of who Bill, Bob, Joe, Kenny and Rafa are, they're only interested in Jurgen.
Well, he certainly doesn't look happy about it going by his face every time he attends a game.
It's a nice idea, that Ferguson has deliberately sabotaged Utd, but I just can't see it.  He picked Moyes because he thought he was a good manager, a fellow Scot who wasn't given the opportunity that he was.  He just vastly overrated him and it went tits up.
I've seen people on here suggest that before but it just makes no sense to me. If you spent 25 years building something hugely successful, why would you be happy if it falls apart once you leave? I think ultimately, Fergie would have preferred for them to be this unassailable mountain he could still look down on everyone else from in an ambassadorial position, the way Charlton did when they were winning.

It makes far more sense to me that the Glazers started cutting costs, they lost their advantage in the transfer market and a succession of managers were too green, too out of touch or too uninterested to develop the young players they had. Then you had David Gill leaving and being replaced by people who only cared about maximising sponsorship while their stadium became more delapidated and City built a far more formidable youth system. For me, the clock was running the summer they sold Ronaldo for a world record fee and bought Owen and Valencia as the replacements.

I did used to wonder if there was an element of protecting his legacy as their greatest, but rationally I think your take is more likely and rational.

And to those who say he saw the writing on the wall with oil money clubs - if he knew their position at the top of the pile was threatened anyway (and hence knew it was high time to get out), why should he worry about picking a lame duck successor?

Arguably it makes sense to pick someone he thought could be successful, and if it wasnt enough to keep Manchester City below them then all the better for his legacy. The narrative remains: Only Ferguson could keep them at the top.

Genuinely, as disgusted as he looks these days watching on, he must be looking at all of the mess and part of him thinking his greatness is secure. Theyve thrown money at the problem, theyve been through hand picked successors, winners, thinkers, club legends and fashionable youngish managers and nobody can get them the success he brought them.
