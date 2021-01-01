I've seen people on here suggest that before but it just makes no sense to me. If you spent 25 years building something hugely successful, why would you be happy if it falls apart once you leave? I think ultimately, Fergie would have preferred for them to be this unassailable mountain he could still look down on everyone else from in an ambassadorial position, the way Charlton did when they were winning.



It makes far more sense to me that the Glazers started cutting costs, they lost their advantage in the transfer market and a succession of managers were too green, too out of touch or too uninterested to develop the young players they had. Then you had David Gill leaving and being replaced by people who only cared about maximising sponsorship while their stadium became more delapidated and City built a far more formidable youth system. For me, the clock was running the summer they sold Ronaldo for a world record fee and bought Owen and Valencia as the replacements.



I did used to wonder if there was an element of protecting his legacy as their greatest, but rationally I think your take is more likely and rational.And to those who say he saw the writing on the wall with oil money clubs - if he knew their position at the top of the pile was threatened anyway (and hence knew it was high time to get out), why should he worry about picking a lame duck successor?Arguably it makes sense to pick someone he thought could be successful, and if it wasnt enough to keep Manchester City below them then all the better for his legacy. The narrative remains: Only Ferguson could keep them at the top.Genuinely, as disgusted as he looks these days watching on, he must be looking at all of the mess and part of him thinking his greatness is secure. Theyve thrown money at the problem, theyve been through hand picked successors, winners, thinkers, club legends and fashionable youngish managers and nobody can get them the success he brought them.