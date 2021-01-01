Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'



For me it's Ole.



It's definitely Ole.Moyes, that season under him, wow. It was fucking comedy stuff and made even better by how well we were doing. Everyone knew they wouldn't carry on successfully post Ferguson. Had it have been some mildly well known foreign manager from France or somewhere it would have still been good, but the fact it was someone who'd managed Everton for eleven years and bought into their bitter ways though, just made it even funnier. They started getting turned over by dross at home which became a regular theme.Van Gaal won them an FA Cup they didn't deserve then it was Mourinho. He won them the League Cup and Europa in his first season but as disappointing as that was during our own trophy drought you could see they weren't really going anywhere when we were.As for Ole, I just wish it had never ended. There was loads of good stuff but the way it ended, just getting humiliated constantly, was great to see. It was amazing that he was their actual manager for nearly 3 years.A lot of people forget him a bit too, but Rangnick was dead funny. Maybe not a character or anything, but he was basically just Ole. That 4-0 at Anfield was as bad as they've ever looked.