

Well mentality is a generic term. Some players can have issues and problems that manifest as a bad attitude, or poor application and focus, where what they need is help and support. Others just have an attitude that stink the place out.



Either way, it doesn't matter how "good" a player is on paper; without the ability to apply themselves they are going nowhere. Balotelli is another example. Compared to a player like Milner - limited technically, but almost obsessively committed to the game - we see that attitude is such a big part of football.



Perhaps none of the current United squad match Collymore for ability, but they certainly match his attitude. Ambition without application is about as much use as a decaff espresso.



Stan was diagnosed with clinical depression, stress and anxiety in 1999, but the symptoms first hit him in his second season with us. That first season, he seemed really happy and determined and it showed, Roy Evans said he was the best partner Fowler ever had, from December to the end of the season they destroyed teams. Looking back and reading interviews with Evans, its blatantly obvious that Stan was suffering, not turning up to training, wanting to stay in Cannock near his Mum. He's said himself that in early 97 he was lying in the bath, drained of energy and had no idea why.Rashford may have issues with the shit he's getting, but the rest are just lazy twats