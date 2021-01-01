« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 277709 times)

Offline Wants to sit on Santa's knee

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5680 on: Today at 05:18:28 pm »
In all the joyous stats over the last few pages this is the one that stands out for me...

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:56:27 am
Gary Neville @ Valencia
> 28 Games
> 11 Losses
> 39 Goals
> 38 Goals Conceded

ETH  2023/24
> 23 Games
> 11 Losses
> 33 Goals
> 38 Goals Conceded

'Worst Manager Ever' versus 'Era Come To An End'

@twelftmantweets

:o
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,570
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5681 on: Today at 05:46:39 pm »
Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'

For me it's Ole.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:46:39 pm
Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'

For me it's Ole.

The biggest laugh from Ole is yet to come. When City are stripped of their stolen titles we will have to refer to Ole as 'title winner Ole'. Let that sink in.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 06:06:35 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:55:54 pm
The biggest laugh from Ole is yet to come. When City are stripped of their stolen titles we will have to refer to Ole as 'title winner Ole'. Let that sink in.
:shocked
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5684 on: Today at 06:27:50 pm »
Utd finished 2nd under Ole? That is absolutely mad.
Logged

Offline Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,575
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5685 on: Today at 06:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:27:50 pm
Utd finished 2nd under Ole? That is absolutely mad.

Tends to happen when you're brought back onto the pitch to take a winning penalty after you've drawn the game.

That season was so mad. We were top on New Year's Day and had only lost one game in the league. It felt like the entire club had fallen apart within the space of weeks even before the collapse in early 2021.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 06:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 04:32:25 pm
BBC sport are nowhere near the Man U fanzines of the Manchester Guardian and the Mirror.

Which is funny, because one can quite literally see Old Trafford from the sportsroom at Salford Quays.

Mind you, for those looking for a pro-Man Utd hack, you'd barking up the wrong tree with McNulty. Remember when people were convinced Alan Green was a Man Utd fan as well?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,938
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 06:40:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:17 pm
We need a counter to see how many times they do this. I'm guessing the over/under is 12.
Can we add a row to the score board?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm »
I hear rumbles that lopetegui is going to replace 7 hag. More years of laughter ahead fellas!
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:46:39 pm
Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'

For me it's Ole.

Mourinho. To be fair to Ole atleast he finished 2nd, got to a final and somewhat steadied their ship. Since he has gone they have hardly improved, apart from winning the league cup last season.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 02:46:54 pm
The thing is that nothing has really changed.

When I was a kid growing up in the 70s and 80s, Manchester United were a joke. They always went for BiG NaMeZ and played billy big bollocks. The media always fawned over them after their least success and their keepers were always beyond shit.

Then Ferguson came along, jammily inherited a good set of kids that he could use, had decent tactics  and set them up well - but was saved from the sack by a single cup win - from there he started getting results by bullying and coercion which helped him on his way to victory through a series of 'friendly' referees (Quite a few have come out and admitted that they gave decisions to United due to bullying, pressure and bias) - evidence can be seen of that from the stark difference in his domestic form and his European form... However, as soon as the players that he got from the youth team had gone past their best, he left them in a state where no manager really had a chance to step in and transform it. It needed a level head, an admission that things needed to be ripped up and restarted and approached carefully and properly.

But. Of course. They are fucking Manchester fucking United. Any sign of humility or acceptance that they weren't the biggest Club in the World would be pooh-poohed and therefore they have engaged in their plan from the 70s and 80s - chuck money - lots and lots and lots and lots of money - at any old shite then repeatedly blame the manager who has no chance to fix anything until the club accepts where they are and why they got there.


So. They are just back to their best - could another manager come in and transform them? Certainly if they accept what they need to do. Ironically, this is what Ten Haggerd said he was going to do, but he has neither the experience, influence or ability to deliver. If they do recover then it'll take a strong manager and an honest man to turn them around. The thing in their favour is that money is no object. The thing that they will struggle with is that they can't hope to compete with Oil States, which is why they are likely to be the next one taken over and turned into Chelsea/Newcastle/City.

One of my greatest non-LFC memories is feeling gutted when I was 10 years old watching them win the European Cup in 1968. Just 6 years later I was all smiles & laughter when they got relegated in the same season we thrashed Newcastle 3-0 in the FA Cup final.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,958
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 06:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:14:21 pm
Exactly what I was thinking. If that were us, Alison would have been flying out of goal to try and smother the shot and put the player off

See Napoli (6th game of the group stage as well)
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 07:04:24 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:49:19 pm
Mourinho. To be fair to Ole atleast he finished 2nd, got to a final and somewhat steadied their ship. Since he has gone they have hardly improved, apart from winning the league cup last season.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Ole actually had tougher draws. He would have won something if he got the draws they got last season.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,721
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:01:55 pm

Well mentality is a generic term. Some players can have issues and problems that manifest as a bad attitude, or poor application and focus, where what they need is help and support. Others just have an attitude that stink the place out.

Either way, it doesn't matter how "good" a player is on paper; without the ability to apply themselves they are going nowhere. Balotelli is another example. Compared to a player like Milner - limited technically, but almost obsessively committed to the game - we see that attitude is such a big part of football.

Perhaps none of the current United squad match Collymore for ability, but they certainly match his attitude. Ambition without application is about as much use as a decaff espresso.

Stan was diagnosed with clinical depression, stress and anxiety in 1999, but the symptoms first hit him in his second season with us. That first season, he seemed really happy and determined and it showed, Roy Evans said he was the best partner Fowler ever had, from December to the end of the season they destroyed teams. Looking back and reading interviews with Evans, its blatantly obvious that Stan was suffering, not turning up to training, wanting to stay in Cannock near his Mum. He's said himself that in early 97 he was lying in the bath, drained of energy and had no idea why.

Rashford may have issues with the shit he's getting, but the rest are just lazy twats
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Today at 05:18:28 pm
In all the joyous stats over the last few pages this is the one that stands out for me...

:o

Gary Neville didn't have the PGMOL and Howard Webb helping him out either
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 06:36:12 pm
Tends to happen when you're brought back onto the pitch to take a winning penalty after you've drawn the game.

Never happened before, never happened again since.

This league is corrupt as fuck.
Logged

Online Hazell Nutter

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,394
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:14:21 pm
Exactly what I was thinking. If that were us, Alison would have been flying out of goal to try and smother the shot and put the player off

Funny, I was thinking today about Kelleher conceding the second against Fulham and Klopp saying after the game how he was unlucky as both Achterberg and Alisson were telling him, that's what our goalkeepers do. Okay, he conceded that time but is more likely over a period of time to prevent those going in than if he'd done what Onana did.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,333
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 07:14:14 pm
Stan was diagnosed with clinical depression, stress and anxiety in 1999, but the symptoms first hit him in his second season with us. That first season, he seemed really happy and determined and it showed, Roy Evans said he was the best partner Fowler ever had, from December to the end of the season they destroyed teams. Looking back and reading interviews with Evans, its blatantly obvious that Stan was suffering, not turning up to training, wanting to stay in Cannock near his Mum. He's said himself that in early 97 he was lying in the bath, drained of energy and had no idea why.

Rashford may have issues with the shit he's getting, but the rest are just lazy twats

That's fair enough. I guess I just don't remember it as well. I knew he had issues, but you can have issues and not be a dick. But I expect being the most expensive player ever is a heavy burden to carry. As I recall, he never moved to Merseyside and Evans was annoyed because of the commute for training; that probably degraded his performances over time, but also suggests an underlying issue before he even joined us.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
