Gary Neville @ Valencia> 28 Games> 11 Losses> 39 Goals> 38 Goals ConcededETH 2023/24> 23 Games> 11 Losses> 33 Goals> 38 Goals Conceded'Worst Manager Ever' versus 'Era Come To An End'@twelftmantweets
Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'For me it's Ole.
The biggest laugh from Ole is yet to come. When City are stripped of their stolen titles we will have to refer to Ole as 'title winner Ole'. Let that sink in.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]