« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 277194 times)

Online Wants to sit on Santa's knee

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5680 on: Today at 05:18:28 pm »
In all the joyous stats over the last few pages this is the one that stands out for me...

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:56:27 am
Gary Neville @ Valencia
> 28 Games
> 11 Losses
> 39 Goals
> 38 Goals Conceded

ETH  2023/24
> 23 Games
> 11 Losses
> 33 Goals
> 38 Goals Conceded

'Worst Manager Ever' versus 'Era Come To An End'

@twelftmantweets

:o
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5681 on: Today at 05:46:39 pm »
Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'

For me it's Ole.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 05:55:54 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 05:46:39 pm
Which of their managers, post Ferguson has given you the most 'LOLs'

For me it's Ole.

The biggest laugh from Ole is yet to come. When City are stripped of their stolen titles we will have to refer to Ole as 'title winner Ole'. Let that sink in.
Logged

Online HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 06:06:35 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:55:54 pm
The biggest laugh from Ole is yet to come. When City are stripped of their stolen titles we will have to refer to Ole as 'title winner Ole'. Let that sink in.
:shocked
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 