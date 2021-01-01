« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

The thing is that nothing has really changed.

When I was a kid growing up in the 70s and 80s, Manchester United were a joke. They always went for BiG NaMeZ and played billy big bollocks. The media always fawned over them after their least success and their keepers were always beyond shit.

Then Ferguson came along, jammily inherited a good set of kids that he could use, had decent tactics  and set them up well - but was saved from the sack by a single cup win - from there he started getting results by bullying and coercion which helped him on his way to victory through a series of 'friendly' referees (Quite a few have come out and admitted that they gave decisions to United due to bullying, pressure and bias) - evidence can be seen of that from the stark difference in his domestic form and his European form... However, as soon as the players that he got from the youth team had gone past their best, he left them in a state where no manager really had a chance to step in and transform it. It needed a level head, an admission that things needed to be ripped up and restarted and approached carefully and properly.

But. Of course. They are fucking Manchester fucking United. Any sign of humility or acceptance that they weren't the biggest Club in the World would be pooh-poohed and therefore they have engaged in their plan from the 70s and 80s - chuck money - lots and lots and lots and lots of money - at any old shite then repeatedly blame the manager who has no chance to fix anything until the club accepts where they are and why they got there.


So. They are just back to their best - could another manager come in and transform them? Certainly if they accept what they need to do. Ironically, this is what Ten Haggerd said he was going to do, but he has neither the experience, influence or ability to deliver. If they do recover then it'll take a strong manager and an honest man to turn them around. The thing in their favour is that money is no object. The thing that they will struggle with is that they can't hope to compete with Oil States, which is why they are likely to be the next one taken over and turned into Chelsea/Newcastle/City.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm »
We're gunna wreck these, ain't it?
Ya know- I've been telling my Arsenal-supporting mate how pumped I've been for our fixture, but now I'm not as worked up anymore.

Yeah.. it is Liverpool vs the old enemy, but there has to be AT LEAST competition, isn't it? At the moment it feels likely that we're just going to see our magnificent team beat up on United, who seemingly HAS NO PLANS to show up on Sunday!

These are done! To say they're NOT up for the match is an understatement. They are never coming back from this under Ten-Hag and I feel this team is done with Ten-Hag!

This- to me at least, is a signal for RAT.. cliffe to do something if he has any leverage atm, or to do something as soon as he walks into the door.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:43:49 pm
I think you're wrong because, as Giggseh confidently said, "[Man U] would never collapse like Liverpool" (https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ryan-giggs-taunts-liverpool-saying-3335336;D

Although I've tried to forget it we did get into cycles of just repeatedly signing crap players to try to improve on the latest crap signing in a particular position.  It felt like between John Barnes and Sadio Mane we had endless dreadful left wingers (Walters, Kennedy, Diomede, Gonzalez, Riera, Downing, Markovic etc.).  Whilst we were blessed with Fowler, Owen, Torres and Suarez up-front we generally seemed to scrimp on the second striker and had so many poor forwards over the years (I'm not going to list them as it might trigger PTSD).

The thing with us though is during that period from the 00's to around 2017, we weren't shopping at the top table. We were often scrounging down the back of the sofa to scrape enough pennies together to take punts on semi-decent to poor players, hoping they might come good.

United have spent ten years splurging to dollar on players who are clearly either not good enough, got a bad attitude, or quite good but not suited to their system. Typically it's been a combination of all three. They are a lazy side with a bad attitude.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

Collymores issues were all mental, as a footballer he was phenomenal, they have no-one in their team anywhere his level of ability.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 02:57:18 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:48:44 pm
We're gunna wreck these, ain't it?
Ya know- I've been telling my Arsenal-supporting mate how pumped I've been for our fixture, but now I'm not as worked up anymore.

Yeah.. it is Liverpool vs the old enemy, but there has to be AT LEAST competition, isn't it? At the moment it feels likely that we're just going to see our magnificent team beat up on United, who seemingly HAS NO PLANS to show up on Sunday!

These are done! To say they're NOT up for the match is an understatement. They are never coming back from this under Ten-Hag and I feel this team is done with Ten-Hag!

This- to me at least, is a signal for RAT.. cliffe to do something if he has any leverage atm, or to do something as soon as he walks into the door.

I'm worried about our players - these arseholes will be putting two-footed late challenges in and being as snidey and dirty as possible.

We need a referee that will ref fairly, but instead we have Oliver who hasn't been the same since Pickford.

Just need to get to the end of it without having half the team injured. These are proper fucking yard dogs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 02:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 12:31:50 pm
I can't see us smashing them.

Every man and his dog is predicting it so I expect them to park the bus.

Will be a battle but expect us to win 2-0
Nah, these don't even have the spunk to park the bus. They already look defeated, mate. Bruno's been on hols since before last weekend.. and the rest.. Bayern didn't even get out of 2nd gear.

Such a shame. I was looking forward to it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 02:57:18 pm
I'm worried about our players - these arseholes will be putting two-footed late challenges in and being as snidey and dirty as possible.

We need a referee that will ref fairly, but instead we have Oliver who hasn't been the same since Pickford.

Just need to get to the end of it without having half the team injured. These are proper fucking yard dogs.

Since the Saudis bought his football team you mean?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:54:30 pm
Collymores issues were all mental, as a footballer he was phenomenal, they have no-one in their team anywhere his level of ability.


Well mentality is a generic term. Some players can have issues and problems that manifest as a bad attitude, or poor application and focus, where what they need is help and support. Others just have an attitude that stink the place out.

Either way, it doesn't matter how "good" a player is on paper; without the ability to apply themselves they are going nowhere. Balotelli is another example. Compared to a player like Milner - limited technically, but almost obsessively committed to the game - we see that attitude is such a big part of football.

Perhaps none of the current United squad match Collymore for ability, but they certainly match his attitude. Ambition without application is about as much use as a decaff espresso.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:01:25 pm
Since the Saudis bought his football team you mean?


That hasn't helped :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:01:55 pm

Well mentality is a generic term. Some players can have issues and problems that manifest as a bad attitude, or poor application and focus, where what they need is help and support. Others just have an attitude that stink the place out.

Either way, it doesn't matter how "good" a player is on paper; without the ability to apply themselves they are going nowhere. Balotelli is another example. Compared to a player like Milner - limited technically, but almost obsessively committed to the game - we see that attitude is such a big part of football.

Perhaps none of the current United squad match Collymore for ability, but they certainly match his attitude. Ambition without application is about as much use as a decaff espresso.

26 goals in 61 appearances for Collymore.  He was a phenomenal talent who didn't reach his capability with Liverpool, but he certainly had his moments with us.

Far from a Balotelli type impact. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:51:22 pm
The thing with us though is during that period from the 00's to around 2017, we weren't shopping at the top table. We were often scrounging down the back of the sofa to scrape enough pennies together to take punts on semi-decent to poor players, hoping they might come good.

United have spent ten years splurging to dollar on players who are clearly either not good enough, got a bad attitude, or quite good but not suited to their system. Typically it's been a combination of all three. They are a lazy side with a bad attitude.
Good point.  The financial gulf that grew between us and this lot during that period was incredible and it was largely down to the academy firing out occasional gems that we even stayed competitive.  I suppose the Carroll and Benteke transfers are as close to Man U madness that we came and we did recoup a decent fee for both.

The worst thing about how they've been ran are the overblown contracts.  They like to make out that every player is desperate to play for them but they've repeatedly just handed out massive contracts and then shown a willingness to throw good money after bad by extending those contracts.  It's not even like they're just carrying historic baggage as they tripled Mason Mount's wages this summer.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 03:12:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:17 pm
Statman Dave
@StatmanDave
Antony's last 25 games for Man Utd:

0 goals
1 assist

No comment... 🫣🫣🫣

Antony alone shows up Ten Hag for what he is. You can understand managers not getting signings right because ultimately there is no way of knowing a player until you bring them in.. but in this example, Ten Hag had already coached Antony and knew him inside out, yet he still thought it was wise to spend £85 million on him. It's nuts. I remember Ajax fans at the time pissing themselves.

You can make a list of expensive flops that Antony will feature on along with many, many other big signings. I'm fairly sure if you filtered that list to only players that had previously played for the manager who signed them, he would be in an absolute league of his own.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:14 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 03:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

That's a bit of a disservice to Collymore. Despite his issues, he still contributed far more to Liverpool, pound for pound, than those duds Sancho, Maguire and Antony.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:07:18 pm
The fact that he Spursed it against Spurs should have been the mother of all red flags.
Brilliant from Moura though.. one of the only Spurs lads- apart from Modric and Son who I would have wanted at our's.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:55:45 pm
It would be a very Man U thing to do for them to get linked with Thomas Frank and then unveil Frank Lampard as their new manager.
I rate Thomas Frank and he seems the type who can pull a club together and get them to pull up their socks- already done it at Brentford and made them a tough team to beat at home, so... I don't want them to get any ideas.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 03:17:21 pm »
I;ve said it numerous times on here but they are where we were in the 90's/ early 00's only with more money to spend on shite. They jsut don;t realise it that their empire has gone.  The media are complicit in this too, hyping up anything that shows some pulse over there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 03:19:26 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 03:13:39 pm
Brilliant from Moura though.. one of the only Spurs lads- apart from Modric and Son who I would have wanted at our's.


Really? He was verrrrry average throughout his time at Spurs, although that Ajax game was an obvious highlight.

He also got worse the longer he was there - his goal record reads 10, 6, 4, 3, 2, 1! Like a countdown to his departure.

Great assist for Jota in one of his last games for them though ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 03:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:17:21 pm
I;ve said it numerous times on here but they are where we were in the 90's/ early 00's only with more money to spend on shite. They jsut don;t realise it that their empire has gone.  The media are complicit in this too, hyping up anything that shows some pulse over there.
Yep- and the feedback/reinforcement they get, is leading them down to Gehenna.
All the decisions from the refs, all the feedback and "positive" reinforcement they get from the media, the FA and the Premier League..

"Wanna ban journalists? Go right ahead mate! You're United, you do what you want."

"Yes, sir- we'll add "fergie-time" for you, no problem!"

And so on.. it's a death-spiral and their partners are complicit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

We had that spell of signing a lot of terribly scouted misfits for big money (Downing, Carroll, Benteke, Markovic, Joe Cole in terms of wages) and the nadir of Balotelli and Lambert to replace Suarez. We did though at least have a fair few big hits as well, like Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and Sterling which took us to the brink of the title. Over a span of a decade they haven't really signed anyone of notable success.

They just offer everyone top dollar in wages, so players are going there for the money and feed into a bad culture. There's plenty of players they've signed over the last 5 years or so who if Klopp or Ped signed them they'd have been at least a relative success.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:19:26 pm
Really? He was verrrrry average throughout his time at Spurs, although that Ajax game was an obvious highlight.

He also got worse the longer he was there - his goal record reads 10, 6, 4, 3, 2, 1! Like a countdown to his departure.

Great assist for Jota in one of his last games for them though ;D
;D
He's one of those hopefuls I think we could have gotten a tune from. He was an emotional player, and I think it could've worked out... perhaps.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
I feel like you guys are being a bit unfair to the Mancs. Yesterday they lost to a near full strength Bayern team. It wasn't like they were battered by Bournemouth at home or something.

(Yeah, I stole this joke from somewhere. Sorry if it was from here)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 03:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:17:21 pm
I;ve said it numerous times on here but they are where we were in the 90's/ early 00's only with more money to spend on shite.
And you're wrong each time you say it. Our two situations are/were very different. It's a fucking offence to link any part of our history to these vainglorious twats
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

Bit harsh on Collymore, he was a good signing, had a lot of talent, on their day Collymore & Fowler were unstoppable, unlike the shower these have signed, but Collymore had mental health issues, which are nowadays are taken more seriously. 

However, everytime they sign anyone, the player is immediately hyped up to fuck by their fanbase & media, as the best player since likes of Pele ecc, then the fallout when player has poor performances, Harry Maguire was hyped up to fuck as better than VVD when United signed him, but Mcguire's comedy defending is often responsible for a lot of the goals they concede.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 03:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 02:57:18 pm
I'm worried about our players - these arseholes will be putting two-footed late challenges in and being as snidey and dirty as possible.

We need a referee that will ref fairly, but instead we have Oliver who hasn't been the same since Pickford.

Just need to get to the end of it without having half the team injured. These are proper fucking yard dogs.
Yep- after seeing the body language from these over the weekend and yesterday... I've been very worried about that.
Clearly, they don't seem like they give a sh, and since they were allowed to injure our players before with these antics, I just hope the ref gets a grip and book them as soon as they try any of that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:28:11 pm
We had that spell of signing a lot of terribly scouted misfits for big money (Downing, Carroll, Benteke, Markovic, Joe Cole in terms of wages) and the nadir of Balotelli and Lambert to replace Suarez. We did though at least have a fair few big hits as well, like Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and Sterling which took us to the brink of the title. Over a span of a decade they haven't really signed anyone of notable success.

They just offer everyone top dollar in wages, so players are going there for the money and feed into a bad culture. There's plenty of players they've signed over the last 5 years or so who if Klopp or Ped signed them they'd have been at least a relative success.

This I agree with. They do have players that would no doubt be much much better with Klopp or Pip coaching them.

I reckon Klopp would get a real tune of Jadon Sancho for example. In fact, given his well publicised issues, I suspect Klopp is the perfect manager for him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
I think United often have had one eye on the global marketing of players as well as their ability, certainly Pogba and Ronaldo fitted that one and I think Anthony probably did as well. They are always looking for a new George Best, someone who plays well but sells shirts also. There are probably other players that fit that bill as well (Park Si-Jung, Sancho, Cavani, Ibrahamovic, Sanchez, Falcao, Kagawa, Owen, Berbatov, Tevez, Larsson, Forlan, possibly Martial and Depay as well)


I don't think it helps, especially when these players have egos
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 03:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 03:34:50 pm
And you're wrong each time you say it. Our two situations are/were very different. It's a fucking offence to link any part of our history to these vainglorious twats

Do fuck off Ghostie yer twat.  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:12:34 pm
Antony alone shows up Ten Hag for what he is. You can understand managers not getting signings right because ultimately there is no way of knowing a player until you bring them in.. but in this example, Ten Hag had already coached Antony and knew him inside out, yet he still thought it was wise to spend £85 million on him. It's nuts. I remember Ajax fans at the time pissing themselves.

You can make a list of expensive flops that Antony will feature on along with many, many other big signings. I'm fairly sure if you filtered that list to only players that had previously played for the manager who signed them, he would be in an absolute league of his own.

It is not just Antony though he also has Martinez and Onana at Ajax.

That is some trio.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.
Which is why just replacing the manager is hopeless.

Ten Hag has made some bad signings using his little network, but nobody seems to question why. Evidently he has zero trust in their scouts, probably for good reasons. How bad were the alternatives to Onana?
Klopp doesnt have to do that.
ManU managers seem awfully lonely, despite their massive organization.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Any word on how long Slab Head and Tubby are going to be out for?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:54 pm
Do fuck off Ghostie yer twat.  :D
Not the first to say that, won't be the last ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:53:24 pm
Any word on how long Slab Head and Tubby are going to be out for?
Nothing official.

Maguire looked like he had pulled something so presumably will miss the whole festive period.  He can ride the wave of being the reigning Player of the Month whilst not sullying the award anymore than he already has done.

I think they said Shaw had a tight hamstring so maybe not long.  A Manc fan was on the radio ranting that ten Hag has overplayed him (he'd played SIX games in a row ::)) instead of using Varane earlier because he was punishing Varane.  I think getting paid £350k/week to NOT play for Man U isn't the punishment ten Hag thinks it is.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm »
It's about time the Man Utd bias media moved on from the club.

They have to understand there never was a divine, inherent right for them to win as the Man Utd bias media seem to believe, they were simply just the club with the big financial clout. Now you have us and Arsenal much closer financially, along with City, Chelsea and Newcastle's (illegal) billions.

We keep seeing numerous post mortems and analysis on Man Utd's situation from Man Utd fanzine aka BBC Sport where Simon Stone, Phil McNulty et.al. truly believe there is an inherent right for them to be the top club. That was all an illusion, if they face up to the facts they were there for being the top financial club at a time when other clubs financial clout was a pittance in comparison.

The Premier League juggernaut has moved on with even greater financial clout. It's time these Man Utd obsessed journalists accepted that.

Simon Stone et.al. are like those NME journalists in the 2000s who kept hyping up Oasis despite them constantly releasing crap albums. Out of step with the times, irrelevant and, above all, propped up by shoddy lazy journalism that lacks any genuine excitement and broader interest in the things they're supposed to be writing about.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 04:21:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:04:31 pm
Nothing official.

Maguire looked like he had pulled something so presumably will miss the whole festive period.  He can ride the wave of being the reigning Player of the Month whilst not sullying the award anymore than he already has done.

I think they said Shaw had a tight hamstring so maybe not long.  A Manc fan was on the radio ranting that ten Hag has overplayed him (he'd played SIX games in a row ::)) instead of using Varane earlier because he was punishing Varane.  I think getting paid £350k/week to NOT play for Man U isn't the punishment ten Hag thinks it is.
And that's already with Fernandes- the CAPTAIN, ruled out of the match.

Apparently, they could have as many as 13 players unavailable for this match... including Fernandes, Maguire and Shaw, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Eriksen, Mount, Lindelof, Diallo, Marcus Rashford, and Martial (who've both been "ill", keeping them out of the squad that faced Bayern), and finally Jadon Sancho who remains suspended following his falling-out with Ten Hag. Dropping like flies, but as I like to remind them after their laughter at our injury-list over the past few years- "Suck it up and get on with it!"

That's basically the lot of their "good" players.
That just leaves that McTominay lad... he's the type who lives for these matches- technically limited, United product who plays for the crowd and seeing as this is his cup-final, it can turn ugly, a mini-Neville. We should watch him and that 18-year old "Kobbie" lad. They might just be too "over eager" to please the United masses.

Amrabat's also been carrying a back injury so he prolly won't feature.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 04:22:27 pm »
Now that they finished 4 th in the group, do they start from Copa Libertadores quarterfinals?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 04:26:47 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:07:18 pm
The fact that he Spursed it against Spurs should have been the mother of all red flags.
;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 04:32:25 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:18:38 pm
It's about time the Man Utd bias media moved on from the club.

They have to understand there never was a divine, inherent right for them to win as the Man Utd bias media seem to believe, they were simply just the club with the big financial clout. Now you have us and Arsenal much closer financially, along with City, Chelsea and Newcastle's (illegal) billions.

We keep seeing numerous post mortems and analysis on Man Utd's situation from Man Utd fanzine aka BBC Sport where Simon Stone, Phil McNulty et.al. truly believe there is an inherent right for them to be the top club. That was all an illusion, if they face up to the facts they were there for being the top financial club at a time when other clubs financial clout was a pittance in comparison.

The Premier League juggernaut has moved on with even greater financial clout. It's time these Man Utd obsessed journalists accepted that.

Simon Stone et.al. are like those NME journalists in the 2000s who kept hyping up Oasis despite them constantly releasing crap albums. Out of step with the times, irrelevant and, above all, propped up by shoddy lazy journalism that lacks any genuine excitement and broader interest in the things they're supposed to be writing about.

BBC sport are nowhere near the Man U fanzines of the Manchester Guardian and the Mirror.
