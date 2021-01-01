I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.



It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.



The thing is that nothing has really changed.When I was a kid growing up in the 70s and 80s, Manchester United were a joke. They always went for BiG NaMeZ and played billy big bollocks. The media always fawned over them after their least success and their keepers were always beyond shit.Then Ferguson came along, jammily inherited a good set of kids that he could use, had decent tactics and set them up well - but was saved from the sack by a single cup win - from there he started getting results by bullying and coercion which helped him on his way to victory through a series of 'friendly' referees (Quite a few have come out and admitted that they gave decisions to United due to bullying, pressure and bias) - evidence can be seen of that from the stark difference in his domestic form and his European form... However, as soon as the players that he got from the youth team had gone past their best, he left them in a state where no manager really had a chance to step in and transform it. It needed a level head, an admission that things needed to be ripped up and restarted and approached carefully and properly.But. Of course. They are fucking Manchester fucking United. Any sign of humility or acceptance that they weren't the biggest Club in the World would be pooh-poohed and therefore they have engaged in their plan from the 70s and 80s - chuck money - lots and lots and lots and lots of money - at any old shite then repeatedly blame the manager who has no chance to fix anything until the club accepts where they are and why they got there.So. They are just back to their best - could another manager come in and transform them? Certainly if they accept what they need to do. Ironically, this is what Ten Haggerd said he was going to do, but he has neither the experience, influence or ability to deliver. If they do recover then it'll take a strong manager and an honest man to turn them around. The thing in their favour is that money is no object. The thing that they will struggle with is that they can't hope to compete with Oil States, which is why they are likely to be the next one taken over and turned into Chelsea/Newcastle/City.