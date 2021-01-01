« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5640 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

The thing is that nothing has really changed.

When I was a kid growing up in the 70s and 80s, Manchester United were a joke. They always went for BiG NaMeZ and played billy big bollocks. The media always fawned over them after their least success and their keepers were always beyond shit.

Then Ferguson came along, jammily inherited a good set of kids that he could use, had decent tactics  and set them up well - but was saved from the sack by a single cup win - from there he started getting results by bullying and coercion which helped him on his way to victory through a series of 'friendly' referees (Quite a few have come out and admitted that they gave decisions to United due to bullying, pressure and bias) - evidence can be seen of that from the stark difference in his domestic form and his European form... However, as soon as the players that he got from the youth team had gone past their best, he left them in a state where no manager really had a chance to step in and transform it. It needed a level head, an admission that things needed to be ripped up and restarted and approached carefully and properly.

But. Of course. They are fucking Manchester fucking United. Any sign of humility or acceptance that they weren't the biggest Club in the World would be pooh-poohed and therefore they have engaged in their plan from the 70s and 80s - chuck money - lots and lots and lots and lots of money - at any old shite then repeatedly blame the manager who has no chance to fix anything until the club accepts where they are and why they got there.


So. They are just back to their best - could another manager come in and transform them? Certainly if they accept what they need to do. Ironically, this is what Ten Haggerd said he was going to do, but he has neither the experience, influence or ability to deliver. If they do recover then it'll take a strong manager and an honest man to turn them around. The thing in their favour is that money is no object. The thing that they will struggle with is that they can't hope to compete with Oil States, which is why they are likely to be the next one taken over and turned into Chelsea/Newcastle/City.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5641 on: Today at 02:48:44 pm
We're gunna wreck these, ain't it?
Ya know- I've been telling my Arsenal-supporting mate how pumped I've been for our fixture, but now I'm not as worked up anymore.

Yeah.. it is Liverpool vs the old enemy, but there has to be AT LEAST competition, isn't it? At the moment it feels likely that we're just going to see our magnificent team beat up on United, who seemingly HAS NO PLANS to show up on Sunday!

These are done! To say they're NOT up for the match is an understatement. They are never coming back from this under Ten-Hag and I feel this team is done with Ten-Hag!

This- to me at least, is a signal for RAT.. cliffe to do something if he has any leverage atm, or to do something as soon as he walks into the door.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5642 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:43:49 pm
I think you're wrong because, as Giggseh confidently said, "[Man U] would never collapse like Liverpool" (https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/ryan-giggs-taunts-liverpool-saying-3335336;D

Although I've tried to forget it we did get into cycles of just repeatedly signing crap players to try to improve on the latest crap signing in a particular position.  It felt like between John Barnes and Sadio Mane we had endless dreadful left wingers (Walters, Kennedy, Diomede, Gonzalez, Riera, Downing, Markovic etc.).  Whilst we were blessed with Fowler, Owen, Torres and Suarez up-front we generally seemed to scrimp on the second striker and had so many poor forwards over the years (I'm not going to list them as it might trigger PTSD).

The thing with us though is during that period from the 00's to around 2017, we weren't shopping at the top table. We were often scrounging down the back of the sofa to scrape enough pennies together to take punts on semi-decent to poor players, hoping they might come good.

United have spent ten years splurging to dollar on players who are clearly either not good enough, got a bad attitude, or quite good but not suited to their system. Typically it's been a combination of all three. They are a lazy side with a bad attitude.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5643 on: Today at 02:54:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:31:35 pm
I cannot wrap my head around just how garbage United's recruitment is. How do they keep making the same cock ups again and again and again? Even potentially good players regress there because of the set up.

It would be like Liverpool in the 90s signing a dozen Collymore's, or at least that supposed level of player for top dollar.

Collymores issues were all mental, as a footballer he was phenomenal, they have no-one in their team anywhere his level of ability.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5644 on: Today at 02:57:18 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:48:44 pm
We're gunna wreck these, ain't it?
Ya know- I've been telling my Arsenal-supporting mate how pumped I've been for our fixture, but now I'm not as worked up anymore.

Yeah.. it is Liverpool vs the old enemy, but there has to be AT LEAST competition, isn't it? At the moment it feels likely that we're just going to see our magnificent team beat up on United, who seemingly HAS NO PLANS to show up on Sunday!

These are done! To say they're NOT up for the match is an understatement. They are never coming back from this under Ten-Hag and I feel this team is done with Ten-Hag!

This- to me at least, is a signal for RAT.. cliffe to do something if he has any leverage atm, or to do something as soon as he walks into the door.

I'm worried about our players - these arseholes will be putting two-footed late challenges in and being as snidey and dirty as possible.

We need a referee that will ref fairly, but instead we have Oliver who hasn't been the same since Pickford.

Just need to get to the end of it without having half the team injured. These are proper fucking yard dogs.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5645 on: Today at 02:57:45 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on Today at 12:31:50 pm
I can't see us smashing them.

Every man and his dog is predicting it so I expect them to park the bus.

Will be a battle but expect us to win 2-0
Nah, these don't even have the spunk to park the bus. They already look defeated, mate. Bruno's been on hols since before last weekend.. and the rest.. Bayern didn't even get out of 2nd gear.

Such a shame. I was looking forward to it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5646 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 02:57:18 pm
I'm worried about our players - these arseholes will be putting two-footed late challenges in and being as snidey and dirty as possible.

We need a referee that will ref fairly, but instead we have Oliver who hasn't been the same since Pickford.

Just need to get to the end of it without having half the team injured. These are proper fucking yard dogs.

Since the Saudis bought his football team you mean?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5647 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:54:30 pm
Collymores issues were all mental, as a footballer he was phenomenal, they have no-one in their team anywhere his level of ability.


Well mentality is a generic term. Some players can have issues and problems that manifest as a bad attitude, or poor application and focus, where what they need is help and support. Others just have an attitude that stink the place out.

Either way, it doesn't matter how "good" a player is on paper; without the ability to apply themselves they are going nowhere. Balotelli is another example. Compared to a player like Milner - limited technically, but almost obsessively committed to the game - we see that attitude is such a big part of football.

Perhaps none of the current United squad match Collymore for ability, but they certainly match his attitude. Ambition without application is about as much use as a decaff espresso.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5648 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:01:25 pm
Since the Saudis bought his football team you mean?


That hasn't helped :D
