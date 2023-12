It probably is pointless sacking him now because the squad is shit but there's got to be a realisation that his 'project' is over already. As a fanbase though they seem to be obsessed with 'giving it time' because Fergie/Klopp etc etc etc. Even with Ole which was a comedy series most weeks loads of them still wanted him to stay. ETH was obviously going to pan out this way. There was a point on the TNT commentary last night which was he was managing Bayern's 2nd team when Guardiola was manager. Take that run with Ajax to the CL semis out and there's very little you can say about him which is why I expect he'll fade into relative mediocrity after he's gone at Man U.



Shame about last season with them winning a trophy and taking our place in a Champions League we could have won, but it was all a huge pyrrhic victory.



Interesting to see what they do next. Same old names will be linked I'm guessing, Conte, Allegri. Maybe Ratcliffe will want someone who's a little closer to home. De Zerbi maybe, Eddie Howe?