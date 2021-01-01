« previous next »
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5560 on: Today at 10:18:47 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 08:55:16 am
I think he will. If we give them a drubbing hes in real danger but cant see them pulling the trigger in the next few days. And even if they did, who can they bring in to galvanise them? Some old legend? All their ex players from the Ferguson era have gone on to be shite managers. Theres nothing they can do there.

Weren't we waiting for them to get knocked out of the CL before they fire him though?
Might not get a new manager bounce, but at least a lift for the fans for the few days before kick off against us.
Hestoic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5561 on: Today at 10:21:28 am
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 04:57:18 am
Funny and entirely accurate take from Ronay there. Really this United side is so appalling that all journalists should be taking the same mocking (and accurate) response.

About time, the entire media has been gaslighting everyone since Ferguson left about how good United are from journalists to pundits and commentators. Has the penny finally dropped?

That said, the other side of Manchester now is where these lot are getting their cheques cashed so they can finally start sticking it to United.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5562 on: Today at 10:22:41 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:18:47 am
Weren't we waiting for them to get knocked out of the CL before they fire him though?
Might not get a new manager bounce, but at least a lift for the fans for the few days before kick off against us.

If they sack yet another manager, I think it'll have the opposite effect. Who's available? Heckingbottom? Fat Sam? Neville?  It's fucking bleak for them ;D
Hestoic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5563 on: Today at 10:22:54 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 08:55:16 am
I think he will. If we give them a drubbing hes in real danger but cant see them pulling the trigger in the next few days. And even if they did, who can they bring in to galvanise them? Some old legend? All their ex players from the Ferguson era have gone on to be shite managers. Theres nothing they can do there.

Chris Wilder had a "free hit" with us on his first game. There's no way a new Man United manager starts off his reign coming to Anfield.
GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5564 on: Today at 10:24:34 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:11:08 am
Wtf is this shit?
Dont think Ive ever seen a more ridiculous comment on here and Ive seen (and made) a few shit ones.

In no circumstances do we ever not mind if we lose any game, particularly against these.
It's the whole "let's hope they win some games so X doesn't get sacked" bollocks cranked  up to an insane degree. Even if I agreed with the premise - which I do not, surely people have noticed over the past decade that no new manager can salvage a club whose foundations have rotted to this extent; I welcome every sacking and eagerly anticipate their new depths - putting such considerations before the interests of LFC is just unfathomable.
Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5565 on: Today at 10:24:48 am
1-0 with the ball going in off Onanas ass will do me just fine on Sunday but I fully expect it to be much more fun than that. This season this lot have never let us down with the weekends game for a laugh. I cant see them making it at our expense this weekend.
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5566 on: Today at 10:30:44 am
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:24:48 am
1-0 with the ball going in off Onanas ass will do me just fine on Sunday but I fully expect it to be much more fun than that. This season this lot have never let us down with the weekends game for a laugh. I cant see them making it at our expense this weekend.

From what I've seen of their goalie, if you blast shots at him, he'll save 1 in 2, bang 1 in 5 into his own net and just jump out of the way of the rest.

We need to pepper the goal, stop pussy-footing about and smash loads of balls at him and bang loads of balls into the box for the forwards to attack.
tubby

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5567 on: Today at 10:32:02 am
If any of our forwards are one on one with Onana, it'll be a goal.  He leaves so much space to aim at, his positioning is really ropey and he spills a lot too.
