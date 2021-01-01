Wtf is this shit?

Dont think Ive ever seen a more ridiculous comment on here and Ive seen (and made) a few shit ones.



In no circumstances do we ever not mind if we lose any game, particularly against these.



It's the whole "let's hope they win some games so X doesn't get sacked" bollocks cranked up to an insane degree. Even if I agreed with the premise - which I do not, surely people have noticed over the past decade that no new manager can salvage a club whose foundations have rotted to this extent; I welcome every sacking and eagerly anticipate their new depths - putting such considerations before the interests of LFC is just unfathomable.