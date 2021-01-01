« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5520 on: Today at 03:44:19 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm


MANAGER OF THE MONTH

"For a team that doesn't need to play well to be good players, but they are good players"
  Offline rossipersempre
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5521 on: Today at 04:04:15 am
Ronay getting a good few kicks (and gags) in 

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/dec/12/ten-hags-manchester-united-stand-up-and-die-at-club-stuck-in-the-past-tense

Ten Hags Manchester United stand up and die at club stranded in the past

United suffer European exit to a Bayern side who are a good version of whatever it is the hosts are trying to piece together.

As the seconds ticked down at the end of a Champions League season‑ender that felt like a gentle, even quite tender, act of sporting euthanasia, the only noise inside Old Trafford was the sound of the Bayern Munich fans singing an impressively sustained version of Footballs Coming Home. A little later they sang Is This A Library? Actually, no, its more of a museum. They chanted Auf Wiedersehen at the departing members of the home support who, frankly, had done pretty well to stick it out to that point.

The good news for Erik ten Hag at the end of this low-fi 1-0 defeat is that Uniteds players didnt lie down and die at Old Trafford. Instead they stood up and died, running hard and creating a kind of simulacrum of a functioning elite team.

This was not a group of players in revolt or drained of spirit. They looked like what they are, a muddled creation, stitched together out of parts and off-cuts. In the second half Uniteds back five was André Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Raphaël Varane and Diogo Dalot, an entirely random collection of players signed, at various times, by Ten Hag, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Alex Ferguson. Presumably Daley Thompson, Michael Portillo and Howard from Take That were busy.

By the end United had five academy players on the pitch, ages ranged between 17 and 35, in outline evidence of internal good health, in reality another symptom of a machine that wants to function properly but has for so long been made to judder along at half-speed. Ever feel like youre starting to slip into the past tense for good? When VAR happens at Old Trafford there isnt even a VAR screen to say VAR Check. The 1990s were a hell of a decade. They still are around here.

So much for the good news then. The bad news is that Ten Hags United have now compiled arguably the worst performance by any English team in a Champions League group stage. OK, its no Blackburn Rovers. But there are extra marks here for Uniteds pedigree, for the fact the group really wasnt much of a group, and for United managing to finish bottom, shipping 15 goals in the process, more than any other English team ever.

Plus of course there were just so many moments of farce along the way, a six-part saga of chaos, collapse and laughter in the dark. We remember Onana diving out of the way of the ball in Munich. We remember Onana also diving out of the way of the ball in Istanbul. Casemiros red card, lost leads in Manchester, Marcus Rashford unfairly convicted of a venomous stamp in Copenhagen, when frankly, hes just not that kind of semi-interested footballer.

And yet with both group games blank at half-time United were still just one goal away here from going through to the last 16, which really would have made for an excellent punchline. It wasnt to be. For all their own flaws Bayern are basically a good version of whatever it is United are attempting to piece together. Kimmich‑Goretzka‑Musiala is an A grade version of Amrabat‑McTominay‑Fernandes. Manuel Neuer is the thing Onana is trying so earnestly to be. Bayern actually did go ahead and sign Harry Kane.

They held the ball nicely, probed in neat, clipped, mannered attacks. A lot seemed to hinge on how desperately Bayern felt the need to twist that scalpel, whether they could really be bothered to take this thing to the wall. United defended well. Their waves of pressing drew waves of applause. Everyone here seemed to be trying.

But with 58 minutes gone Copenhagen scored and Uniteds hopes began to slip beneath the waves. Just over 10 minutes later Bayern made it 1-0 in Manchester. Kingsley Coman got it, granted a huge expanse of time and space in front of the United goal, enough to set himself, as though taking a penalty, and belt the ball into the corner. The moment was made by a delightfully sneaky round‑the‑corner pass from Kane. After all that pressure, all that tender hope, it looked a bit like a training goal.

And that was pretty much that. From here Uniteds season continues to narrow. They cant win the league now, cant win the Champions League, cant win the League Cup. They still have the FA Cup, and the extended pursuit of fourth or even fifth place, although the state of the coefficient means the thing that might keep Manchester United out of Europe next season could be Manchester United being so bad in Europe this season. Maybe City can revive their fortunes by winning the Champions League again.

Ten Hag will take the blame of course for the early exit and plenty of mistakes have been made, not least in the players the manager has been allowed to sign. In reality assessing the job any United manager does with this team involves applying a series of filters. To be United manager is to undertake three concurrent roles.

First you must manage the past, which is constantly in the room and which skews every act, achievement and expectation. Second you must manage the dysfunction of the present, which expresses itself in every detail from a leaking stadium roof to the deep ills of a playing squad peopled with squatters and long‑term missteps.

Finally you get to manage the everyday metrics on which you will be judged; team, results, style, energy, messaging. Win things, improve players, create a coherent and happy internal culture: but do it during an unceasing takeover circus while star players sulk and brief against you, while the ghost of Hamlets father still skulks in the eaves. This felt like the end of one thing, perhaps even the beginning of the end of something else.


  Offline JovaJova
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5522 on: Today at 04:57:18 am
Funny and entirely accurate take from Ronay there. Really this United side is so appalling that all journalists should be taking the same mocking (and accurate) response.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5523 on: Today at 05:28:25 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm


Oh do keep up mate. Its 6 now not 5.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5524 on: Today at 06:28:48 am
They are so shite, you just love to see it ;D

I dont think we will score 7 against them on the weekend to be honest. We are better than them, yes, but we dont look like we can just smash any team. Then again we didnt look like it last time too so who knows.

2:0 is my prediction. 3 pts and no injuries, Im a simple man.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5525 on: Today at 06:53:44 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5526 on: Today at 06:54:57 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm
United are shit, Nicola!

Two questions, is she more depressed than the robot out of hitchhikers guide and why is that melter named after our Tommy Lawrence?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5527 on: Today at 07:12:28 am
Hard luck Erik Ten Points Behind.  :wave
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5528 on: Today at 07:45:00 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5529 on: Today at 07:50:03 am
I'm assuming they are waiting for the US markets to open to announce his sacking.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5530 on: Today at 08:14:04 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:37:14 pm


The football equivalent of:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NpYEJx7PkWE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NpYEJx7PkWE</a>
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5531 on: Today at 08:22:28 am
Really hope he lasts the week.

Most of the players have stopped playing for him IMO which can be good for us.

Can't be doing with another new manager bounce.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5532 on: Today at 08:33:57 am
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
They didn't even go for it...

1 SHOT ON TARGET in 95 Minutes

That was them going for it. They ran harder today than they have all season, against a Bayern team lackadaisically passing it around, and they managed a pot shot from 30 yards from Luke Shaw and two players got muscle injuries from trying hard. After 60 minutes they were absolutely pooped. Hojlund looked like he was about to collapse at the end after 90 minutes of giving it away.

There's so much expectation that they get tonked at ours that they almost certainly will curl up in a ball and defend deep for their lives. The narrative is too strong. Without Bruno, Maguire, Shaw they'll have to patch up the team and it's an excuse to go completely low-block, and Ten Hag is not too proud to dispense with his footballing dignity and try it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5533 on: Today at 08:37:01 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 06:28:48 am
They are so shite, you just love to see it ;D

I dont think we will score 7 against them on the weekend to be honest. We are better than them, yes, but we dont look like we can just smash any team. Then again we didnt look like it last time too so who knows.

2:0 is my prediction. 3 pts and no injuries, Im a simple man.

Last season everybody was on board the Man United hype train. They'd beat us at OT for the first time in years, we were having our worst season ever under Jurgen and had just been humiliated by Real Madrid. They thought they could just rock up and win like it was the old days and we ripped them to shreds.

This time we're top of the league; whilst not exactly flying high, our mentality to grind out results against determined, game raising opposition is back. United are shit, know they are shit, and just leaked out of the CL like a fart that follows through a bit.

They don't have the organisation to put 10 behind the ball and defend effectively for a full 90, and they don't have the players to attack, or the pace to try and hit on the break. A dysfunctional, disjointed side. Their only real hope is that we get sloppy, make mistakes, and that the ref backs them up. They'll be gunning for set pieces the whole game, and going down face clutching with every challenge.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5534 on: Today at 08:53:57 am
Even their best face clutcher is out, so they are banking on their referee to protect them from our onslaught.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5535 on: Today at 08:55:16 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:22:28 am
Really hope he lasts the week.

Most of the players have stopped playing for him IMO which can be good for us.

Can't be doing with another new manager bounce.

I think he will. If we give them a drubbing hes in real danger but cant see them pulling the trigger in the next few days. And even if they did, who can they bring in to galvanise them? Some old legend? All their ex players from the Ferguson era have gone on to be shite managers. Theres nothing they can do there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5536 on: Today at 08:56:00 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:22:28 am
Really hope he lasts the week.

Most of the players have stopped playing for him IMO which can be good for us.

Can't be doing with another new manager bounce.

Why are you worried? These are fucking shite with or without him. They tried really hard last night, they kept their shape better than I've seen in a long time, they ran, but they were garbage - last night was the best they can do. They had 70% possession V Bournemouth, look like they played decent and were lucky to get away with a 0-3 defeat, the 4th should have stood and Bournemouth could had hit another 1 or 2 goals at least.

Ratface is suspended, and he pulls the strings for these, he's the one capable of pinging balls for Rashford and Martial to run onto. Our midfield will kill theirs, we'll run their defence ragged and the keeper cannot stop any shots hit straight at him - all we have to do is make sure they don't catch us on the break and we'll be sorted.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5537 on: Today at 08:59:16 am
Ten Hag really talks some absolute shite, it's often like he was watching an entirely different game to the rest of us.

1-0 will do on Sunday, just beat them and move on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5538 on: Today at 09:00:20 am
Give it to Gary Neville for the rest of the season.
