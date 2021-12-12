Im pretty sure nothing on Rawk actually affects the game. I really dont think the players read the comments and get all cocky about winning.
Personally I reckon well better the 7-0. Lets got for 10-0 so we can give ten hag his proper name.
It does because players read social media. If we dont beat a team we expect to beat, theyll get a lot of stick.
Reading that well hammer them can make them complacent. It also makes the crowd anxious and nervous which transmits to the players.
If we dont score early, people would be frustrated but imagine if we then concede first
I just dont see any benefit of saying that well smash them beforehand. Lets watch the game with an open mind and not overburden ourselves with expectations.