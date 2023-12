I’m pretty sure nothing on Rawk actually affects the game. I really don’t think the players read the comments and get all cocky about winning.

Personally I reckon we’ll better the 7-0. Lets got for 10-0 so we can give ten hag his proper name.



It does because players read social media. If we don’t beat a team we expect to beat, they’ll get a lot of stick.Reading that we’ll hammer them can make them complacent. It also makes the crowd anxious and nervous which transmits to the players.If we don’t score early, people would be frustrated but imagine if we then concede first… I just don’t see any benefit of saying that we’ll smash them beforehand. Let’s watch the game with an open mind and not overburden ourselves with expectations.