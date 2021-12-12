« previous next »
Reply #5320 on: Today at 11:26:48 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:33:14 am
Im pretty sure nothing on Rawk  actually affects the game. I really dont think the players read the comments and get all cocky about winning.
Personally I reckon well better the 7-0. Lets got for 10-0 so we can give ten hag his proper name.
It does because players read social media. If we dont beat a team we expect to beat, theyll get a lot of stick.

Reading that well hammer them can make them complacent. It also makes the crowd anxious and nervous which transmits to the players.

If we dont score early, people would be frustrated but imagine if we then concede first I just dont see any benefit of saying that well smash them beforehand. Lets watch the game with an open mind and not overburden ourselves with expectations.
Last Edit: Today at 11:35:47 am by MonsLibpool
Reply #5321 on: Today at 11:28:18 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 11:23:00 am
Surprised Terry Christian was overlooked for this one.
Thought Mani was a shoe-in for VAR
Reply #5322 on: Today at 11:34:07 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:26:48 am
It does because players read social media. If we dont beat a team we expect to beat, theyll get a lot of stick.

Reading that well hammer them can make them complacent.

Darwin, if youre reading this, you get that ball and you kick it in that goal! Thanks.
Reply #5323 on: Today at 11:36:42 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:26:48 am
It does because players read social media. If we dont beat a team we expect to beat, theyll get a lot of stick.

Reading that well hammer them can make them complacent.
Shit, Mo, Luis and Darwin, if youre reading this you better score a hatrick each or Im going to criticise you!
Reply #5324 on: Today at 11:36:56 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 11:34:07 am
Darwin, if youre reading this, you get that ball and you kick it in that goal! Thanks.
RAWK is the biggest LFC forum and it obviously has an impact on Twitter which players read. Itd be naive to believe that they dont.
Reply #5325 on: Today at 11:38:22 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:36:42 am
Shit, Mo, Luis and Darwin, if youre reading this you better score a hatrick each or Im going to criticise you!
Remember how Darwin cost us two points against a Luton side we expected to beat 10-nil ;)
Reply #5326 on: Today at 11:38:25 am
Be funny seeing Trent and Curtis laugh at Nick's shit puns, or Virg and Joel make jokes about moving fridges.
Reply #5327 on: Today at 11:39:37 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 11:38:25 am
Be funny seeing Trent and Curtis laugh at Nick's shit puns, or Virg and Joel make jokes about moving fridges.
😂😂😂😂😂
Reply #5328 on: Today at 11:39:47 am
Maybe the lads can all have white vests on for the weekend, just saying ARF!
Reply #5329 on: Today at 11:41:40 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:38:22 am
Remember how Darwin cost us two points against a Luton side we expected to beat 10-nil ;)
I didnt realise that was down to us predicting a win.
