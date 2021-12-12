Im pretty sure nothing on Rawk actually affects the game. I really dont think the players read the comments and get all cocky about winning.

Personally I reckon well better the 7-0. Lets got for 10-0 so we can give ten hag his proper name.



It does because players read social media. If we dont beat a team we expect to beat, theyll get a lot of stick.Reading that well hammer them can make them complacent. It also makes the crowd anxious and nervous which transmits to the players.If we dont score early, people would be frustrated but imagine if we then concede first I just dont see any benefit of saying that well smash them beforehand. Lets watch the game with an open mind and not overburden ourselves with expectations.