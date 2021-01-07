« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 265908 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 09:13:30 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 05:15:32 pm
I remember John O shite (as the Mancs called him) getting a late winner at Anfield
My real surname is O'Shea and I was at the game.
Just after he scored I got a text from a blue nose friend and it said.
"You must be so proud that your lad scored that goal"

Twat !!!  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm
They are very capable of getting absolutely thumped for 90 mins, Onana suddenly turning into a worldie and getting a deflected winner off someones backside in this one, or a dodgy penalty. It worries me how confident people are being about it. Especially with how awful our strikers finishing is at the moment. We need to score early on.

Can I ask why you're "worried"?

Is it because you think confident supporters undermine the team and therefore help produce the opposite result to the one they're expecting? Or is just because you're very sensitive and anxious about the extra levels of disappointment that confident people suffer when their teams lose? Or maybe something else?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm
Can I ask why you're "worried"?

Is it because you think confident supporters undermine the team and therefore help produce the opposite result to the one they're expecting? Or is just because you're very sensitive and anxious about the extra levels of disappointment that confident people suffer when their teams lose? Or maybe something else?

It's bizarre isn't it? As if it makes any difference.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:24:29 pm
Tyler will be crying in his cornflakes. His scream will live in infamy.

Also, lets not forget that sum was gargantuan at the time. Martial had barely played for Monaco and was bought due to his potential as the next Henry. You wont find many bigger overpays in terms of actual value.


I think their scouts got Mbappe and Martial mixed up.
« Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm
It's bizarre isn't it? As if it makes any difference.
I tell you why I find it annoying - we get a bunch of ppl saying "they're shit .... we'll batter them ... 4-nil ... 6-nil" and similar stuff. groupthink kicks in.

I have no problem with that in itself, but then if we underperform those made-up targets, the knives come out for players who - gasp! - make mistakes that contribute to the under-performance.  and the micro-criticism goes off the scale.

pisses the hell out of me.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:24:29 pm
Tyler will be crying in his cornflakes. His scream will live in infamy.

Also, lets not forget that sum was gargantuan at the time. Martial had barely played for Monaco and was bought due to his potential as the next Henry. You wont find many bigger overpays in terms of actual value.

They thought they were buying a hoover?  :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm
I tell you why I find it annoying - we get a bunch of ppl saying "they're shit .... we'll batter them ... 4-nil ... 6-nil" and similar stuff. groupthink kicks in.

I have no problem with that in itself, but then if we underperform those made-up targets, the knives come out for players who - gasp! - make mistakes that contribute to the under-performance.  and the micro-criticism goes off the scale.

pisses the hell out of me.
The above is certainly true, and it is shite to see, but the fault isn't with the people being confident. It's with the fuckwits who react badly afterwards.

I really don't feel we should be outlawing supporter confidence and "these are shite, let's twat 'em" bravado, which has been a part of football fandom since the year dot, just because a few (actually more than a few, sadly) mewling infants can't cope when things don't work out
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 09:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
The above is certainly true, and it is shite to see, but the fault isn't with the people being confident. It's with the fuckwits who react badly afterwards.

I really don't feel we should be outlawing supporter confidence and "these are shite, let's twat 'em" bravado, which has been a part of football fandom since the year dot, just because a few (actually more than a few, sadly) mewling infants can't cope when things don't work out

the last thing I want is to take the enthusiasm and emotion away.  but it seems to go hand-in-hand with a sense of entitlement for too many these days. 

my gut feel is the two are related and there's some causality kinda like "but I was promised we'd twat them!  why didn't we twat them! it's HIS fault!!".

but tbf the last thing I'll ever do is track back and look at scores of posts to confirm if that's the case.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm »
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.
OK you're on my watchlist.


:)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm »
I agree with you. Sam, that there might be a link, but as I said the way to deal with it is not to require people not be confident and brash and enjoy themselves in their pre-match predictions of absolute snottings, but rather to require people not to act like "waa waa" crybabies if something doesn't work out. It's the nature of football that there are no guarantees.

Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0

Good lad :thumbup
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 10:29:08 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.

Will we miss a p.a.t or kick two field goals?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 08:27:55 pm
I genuinely did not know until today that McTominay is actually English/faux-Scottish.

I was surprised when I realised it a couple of years ago. The fact I thought he was Scottish made me think he possibly wasn't as awful a fella as some of their other players. Then I heard him in an interview and he's about as manc as Terry Christian. Made it even easier to dislike him.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 08:27:55 pm
I genuinely did not know until today that McTominay is actually English/faux-Scottish.

Neither did I.

Whatever his true nationality hes a danger - god help our midfield to avoid injury.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm »
Headline at BBC Manchester Ruthless Man Utd put 4 past Spurs. Its the women of course but maybe they would be better playing them tomorrow against Bayern as they have to win?  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm »
I'm wondering if any United players will try to cry off sick with niggling/unspecified injuries for our match? They must know they're on a hiding to nothing if they lose.  8)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
I'm wondering if any United players will try to cry off sick with niggling/unspecified injuries for our match? They must know they're on a hiding to nothing if they lose.  8)
Rat Boy Bruno Fernandes bailed out at the weekend.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5297 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5298 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
Rat Boy Bruno Fernandes bailed out at the weekend.
That's Captain Rat Boy for you!  ;D Can you believe having a captain like him? Mental.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5299 on: Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
Rat Boy Bruno Fernandes bailed out at the weekend.

And they actually want him as their captain? A shit stain.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5300 on: Yesterday at 11:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm
That's Captain Rat Boy for you!  ;D Can you believe having a captain like him? Mental.
any Liverpool captain - any era - would get hounded to hell for that kind of behaviour.  it's simply unthinkable for one of ours to do that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5301 on: Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.

Come on now, don't go over the top. I'll settle for 20-0.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5302 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:29 pm
any Liverpool captain - any era - would get hounded to hell for that kind of behaviour.  it's simply unthinkable for one of ours to do that.

I remember Gerard Houiller calling out Paul Ince after he went off injured vs Man Utd in that Solskjaer FA Cup game. Saying that he wouldn't except his captain to go off in a game like this unless it was very serious or something.


A messy end to his Anfield career was inevitable, and the catalyst came during an FA Cup fourth round tie at Old Trafford. With Liverpool leading 1-0 deep and 20 minutes remaining, Ince picked up a knock and asked to be substituted. This enraged Houllier. He walked off the pitch, hed tell Hughes, still incredulous years later. If the captain of Liverpool leaves the pitch in that sort of game, he only goes straight to hospital. A few days later, Paul was training again.

https://90sfootballparty.wordpress.com/2021/01/07/two-men-one-guvnor-paul-ince-at-liverpool/
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5303 on: Today at 12:32:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:38 pm
Can I ask why you're "worried"?

Is it because you think confident supporters undermine the team and therefore help produce the opposite result to the one they're expecting? Or is just because you're very sensitive and anxious about the extra levels of disappointment that confident people suffer when their teams lose? Or maybe something else?

Can't speak for the original poster but the more confident youse are, the more I'll be shitting it. I'm superstitious. It's my Manx heritiage. I've seen hubris swan in many times and nemesis tends to pop in for a drink not long after.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5304 on: Today at 12:40:00 am »
I assume we will win every game, Im sure most of our supporters do. My only worry is that our over confidence is always in the players, they are human, afterall. Its just a niggle, nothing more.

But yeah, the over reaction, from both sides and the media if they do win will be over the top nonsense.

Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:13:30 pm
My real surname is O'Shea and I was at the game.
Just after he scored I got a text from a blue nose friend and it said.
"You must be so proud that your lad scored that goal"

Twat !!!  ;D

Your real surname isnt DeNiro? I think Im sickened by this more than if we lose Sunday.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5305 on: Today at 12:47:28 am »
well im in the 27-0 camp in my head and i wear the scars of all those terrible lost decades on my heart and its a grudge match in the end so forms out the window for those, so i'll boil it all down and be plenty happy with a routine 2-0.

there is an outside chance that they could spunk some nonsense they dont deserve with the refs help like they've done all year or that we play like crap for some reason, but there is also an even bigger outside chance (imo) that we grab a couple here and there and they crumble and we just put them to the sword. That would be lovely.

but workmanlike 2-0 thats my guess. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5306 on: Today at 02:21:04 am »
I'll remember last season when we were absolutely shit last season and was fearing what lies ahead before meeting them. would take a draw in that game to be honest

we all know what happened. think this new side klopp is building is growing in mentality of never being beat and giving up. the man u that shows up vs us will depend on how they fare against bayern i think.

its not going to be easy like any epl game but we will just preservere with our quality. dont care much about the scoreline but just the 3 points as usual. they are a nothing club now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5307 on: Today at 02:47:50 am »
One of my favourite things about Jurgen's tenure has been how we've battered these absolutely shit bastards and caused meltdowns amongst their spoilt fanbase.

I grew up surrounded by United fans, everyone jumping on the bandwagon when they were winning the league season after season. The 4-1 at OT was a big release of my pent up annoyance, but witnessing Klopp's Liverpool batter them home and away has me fucking cackling each time.

It should be another demolition at the weekend.
