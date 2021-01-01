The above is certainly true, and it is shite to see, but the fault isn't with the people being confident. It's with the fuckwits who react badly afterwards.



I really don't feel we should be outlawing supporter confidence and "these are shite, let's twat 'em" bravado, which has been a part of football fandom since the year dot, just because a few (actually more than a few, sadly) mewling infants can't cope when things don't work out



the last thing I want is to take the enthusiasm and emotion away. but it seems to go hand-in-hand with a sense of entitlement for too many these days.my gut feel is the two are related and there's some causality kinda like "but I was promised we'd twat them! why didn't we twat them! it's HIS fault!!".but tbf the last thing I'll ever do is track back and look at scores of posts to confirm if that's the case.