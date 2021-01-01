I tell you why I find it annoying - we get a bunch of ppl saying "they're shit .... we'll batter them ... 4-nil ... 6-nil" and similar stuff. groupthink kicks in.
I have no problem with that in itself, but then if we underperform those made-up targets, the knives come out for players who - gasp! - make mistakes that contribute to the under-performance. and the micro-criticism goes off the scale.
pisses the hell out of me.
The above is certainly true, and it is shite to see, but the fault isn't with the people being confident. It's with the fuckwits who react badly afterwards.
I really don't feel we should be outlawing supporter confidence and "these are shite, let's twat 'em" bravado, which has been a part of football fandom since the year dot, just because a few (actually more than a few, sadly) mewling infants can't cope when things don't work out