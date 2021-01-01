« previous next »
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 05:15:32 pm
I remember John O shite (as the Mancs called him) getting a late winner at Anfield
My real surname is O'Shea and I was at the game.
Just after he scored I got a text from a blue nose friend and it said.
"You must be so proud that your lad scored that goal"

Twat !!!  ;D
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 09:22:38 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 05:11:16 pm
They are very capable of getting absolutely thumped for 90 mins, Onana suddenly turning into a worldie and getting a deflected winner off someones backside in this one, or a dodgy penalty. It worries me how confident people are being about it. Especially with how awful our strikers finishing is at the moment. We need to score early on.

Can I ask why you're "worried"?

Is it because you think confident supporters undermine the team and therefore help produce the opposite result to the one they're expecting? Or is just because you're very sensitive and anxious about the extra levels of disappointment that confident people suffer when their teams lose? Or maybe something else?
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:22:38 pm
Can I ask why you're "worried"?

Is it because you think confident supporters undermine the team and therefore help produce the opposite result to the one they're expecting? Or is just because you're very sensitive and anxious about the extra levels of disappointment that confident people suffer when their teams lose? Or maybe something else?

It's bizarre isn't it? As if it makes any difference.
Offline gerrardlucas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:24:29 pm
Tyler will be crying in his cornflakes. His scream will live in infamy.

Also, lets not forget that sum was gargantuan at the time. Martial had barely played for Monaco and was bought due to his potential as the next Henry. You wont find many bigger overpays in terms of actual value.


I think their scouts got Mbappe and Martial mixed up.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 09:41:29 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:37:37 pm
It's bizarre isn't it? As if it makes any difference.
I tell you why I find it annoying - we get a bunch of ppl saying "they're shit .... we'll batter them ... 4-nil ... 6-nil" and similar stuff. groupthink kicks in.

I have no problem with that in itself, but then if we underperform those made-up targets, the knives come out for players who - gasp! - make mistakes that contribute to the under-performance.  and the micro-criticism goes off the scale.

pisses the hell out of me.

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:24:29 pm
Tyler will be crying in his cornflakes. His scream will live in infamy.

Also, lets not forget that sum was gargantuan at the time. Martial had barely played for Monaco and was bought due to his potential as the next Henry. You wont find many bigger overpays in terms of actual value.

They thought they were buying a hoover?  :o
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:41:29 pm
I tell you why I find it annoying - we get a bunch of ppl saying "they're shit .... we'll batter them ... 4-nil ... 6-nil" and similar stuff. groupthink kicks in.

I have no problem with that in itself, but then if we underperform those made-up targets, the knives come out for players who - gasp! - make mistakes that contribute to the under-performance.  and the micro-criticism goes off the scale.

pisses the hell out of me.
The above is certainly true, and it is shite to see, but the fault isn't with the people being confident. It's with the fuckwits who react badly afterwards.

I really don't feel we should be outlawing supporter confidence and "these are shite, let's twat 'em" bravado, which has been a part of football fandom since the year dot, just because a few (actually more than a few, sadly) mewling infants can't cope when things don't work out
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 09:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 09:49:34 pm
The above is certainly true, and it is shite to see, but the fault isn't with the people being confident. It's with the fuckwits who react badly afterwards.

I really don't feel we should be outlawing supporter confidence and "these are shite, let's twat 'em" bravado, which has been a part of football fandom since the year dot, just because a few (actually more than a few, sadly) mewling infants can't cope when things don't work out

the last thing I want is to take the enthusiasm and emotion away.  but it seems to go hand-in-hand with a sense of entitlement for too many these days. 

my gut feel is the two are related and there's some causality kinda like "but I was promised we'd twat them!  why didn't we twat them! it's HIS fault!!".

but tbf the last thing I'll ever do is track back and look at scores of posts to confirm if that's the case.
Offline elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 09:55:52 pm »
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.
OK you're on my watchlist.


:)
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 10:04:14 pm »
I agree with you. Sam, that there might be a link, but as I said the way to deal with it is not to require people not be confident and brash and enjoy themselves in their pre-match predictions of absolute snottings, but rather to require people not to act like "waa waa" crybabies if something doesn't work out. It's the nature of football that there are no guarantees.

Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0

Good lad :thumbup
Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 10:29:08 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.

Will we miss a p.a.t or kick two field goals?
Offline decosabute

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5292 on: Today at 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 08:27:55 pm
I genuinely did not know until today that McTominay is actually English/faux-Scottish.

I was surprised when I realised it a couple of years ago. The fact I thought he was Scottish made me think he possibly wasn't as awful a fella as some of their other players. Then I heard him in an interview and he's about as manc as Terry Christian. Made it even easier to dislike him.
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 10:39:10 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 08:27:55 pm
I genuinely did not know until today that McTominay is actually English/faux-Scottish.

Neither did I.

Whatever his true nationality hes a danger - god help our midfield to avoid injury.
Online Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5294 on: Today at 11:00:33 pm »
Headline at BBC Manchester Ruthless Man Utd put 4 past Spurs. Its the women of course but maybe they would be better playing them tomorrow against Bayern as they have to win?  ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5295 on: Today at 11:25:41 pm »
I'm wondering if any United players will try to cry off sick with niggling/unspecified injuries for our match? They must know they're on a hiding to nothing if they lose.  8)
Online Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5296 on: Today at 11:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:25:41 pm
I'm wondering if any United players will try to cry off sick with niggling/unspecified injuries for our match? They must know they're on a hiding to nothing if they lose.  8)
Rat Boy Bruno Fernandes bailed out at the weekend.
Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #5297 on: Today at 11:30:11 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 09:55:52 pm
These are shit and we'll twat them 27-0.

