MEN saying Jim Ratcliffe will be behind his Old Trafford desk before Christmas so Ten Haag will be on thin ice, you'd think, if they get knocked out the Champions League and struggle in the other games



Bayern

Liverpool AWAY

West Ham AWAY

Villa



I wonder how long it will take him to get it 'right' in terms of them challenging for the title? Klopp arrived in the autumn of 2015 and had us challenging by the start of the 2018 season and winning the European cup in 2019, so call it two and a bit years maybe. Now the manager and the club were remarkably successful with the transfers and generally made very good decisions which is so difficult to get right, particularly when it comes to player signings which can become hugely expensive for a club if they get them wrong. I was looking at the squad that Klopp inherited and whilst he did make some significant signings which took us to the next level he also kept faith with many of the players he inherited, and was indeed delighted to get the chance of working with the likes of Firmino amongst others. Mind you that's typical Klopp to be so positive and it must be infectious for the players, many of whom played for him for years despite not being signed by him.So is the current United squad better than the Liverpool one that Klopp inherited. Could they be challenging in a similar time frame? I think it would be reliant on them getting virtually every decision right and rectifying mistakes at the earliest opportunity, a bit like Liverpool did - I can think of a couple.