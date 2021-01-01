« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

thegoodfella

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 10:56:46 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
Zidane and Potter are currently the top two odds wise as next Manc manager :lmao

I thought they were giving it to Xabi for five years?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Zidane has said no 20 times. He doesn't speak English and doesn't want the job.

Said they were the wrong end of the East Lancs didn't he ?
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Zidane has said no 20 times. He doesn't speak English and doesn't want the job.
They'll still believe they have a chance ;D He's actually bookmakers favourite still.
stoa

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 09:02:57 pm
Haha they aren't arsed you fucking bad weapon

And fuck them manc c*nts, their demise is glorious,

The problem might be, that they don't understand what he's saying, because he said he gave them hand signals and meant every word of it. Maybe they don't know sign language. I kind of doubt that he knows sign language...

Sadly he has lost his bite it seems and he's now just plain boring. Too self aware as well talking twice about how he doesn't care, if this goes viral.
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:46:09 pm
He also said he is done with them and is going to spend some time with his family, but that he will still go to the game every week. Maybe his family go to the game as well and thats the only place they end up having to acknowledge him?

From afah. He'll be there, be watchin from afah.

Not sure how that works either.


Funny enough, untill they conceded the second goal they've been much worse many times including any number of games this season. Its got to be the crushing disappointment after the Chelsea corneh got turned, they were hot on the heels of Manchester City as well. At least he he told Fernandes, he did. He was clocked. 
Bread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Zidane has said no 20 times. He doesn't speak English and doesn't want the job.

Have they tried telling him that it's like Disneyland?
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:17:01 pm
Have they tried telling him that it's like Disneyland?

They've got that in Paris. Zidane doesn't need to go far.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
www.youtube.com/v/-Bw9JJP2kh0?t=326

We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth, Nicola!!!

 ;D
Marv Murchin

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Zidane has said no 20 times. He doesn't speak English and doesn't want the job.

20 times
20 times
Ask United
20 times
20 times
They pray
20 times
20 times
Beg united
Playing football the Ten Hag way.
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Zidane has said no 20 times. He doesn't speak English and doesn't want the job.
He must speak quite good english if hes said 'No' 20 times mate. Otherwise hed have said 'Non' 20 times
norecat

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
ETH's signings have been poor. He has spent 400m which is staggering in less than two seasons. He has continued United's poor recruitment since Ferguson left in 2013 hence no title. Everybody blames the Glazers but the backing they have given successive managers has been phenomenal. I'll be shocked if he sees the season out. His team has taken a slew of hammerings and if they are thumped by us then that could be the final straw.

BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
They'll still believe they have a chance ;D He's actually bookmakers favourite still.

Lopetegui is still living in Wolverhampton. He's probably hoping Steve Cooper goes on a small run so he doesn't have to decide between a relegation battle with Forest or having unlimited funds to try do something at Man United.
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 11:29:02 pm
ETH's signings have been poor. He has spent 400m which is staggering in less than two seasons. He has continued United's poor recruitment since Ferguson left in 2013 hence no title. Everybody blames the Glazers but the backing they have given successive managers has been phenomenal. I'll be shocked if he sees the season out. His team has taken a slew of hammerings and if they are thumped by us then that could be the final straw.



Is he even in charge of recruitment though?

No doubt that they should be better given the money spent, but if I was a Utd fan I would be in the camp of backing him and getting rid of the shite they've recruited. Think there's something in some of the players he's bought like Martinez and Hojlund. I wanted Mount in the summer for us as well, so won't bitterly write him off either. Antony is a disaster though, and was an absolute joke of a fee.
Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
They beat a shite Chelsea team and Everton and thought they were back only for Bournemouth to humble them  :lmao How tf did this lot win MOTM and POTM..Hilarious.

Also how did Onana not save that 2nd goal??  :lmao
Reflexivity

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
I can remember years ago, Dave Whelan, an English businessman and former footballer, saying on TV that Manchester United 'ARE' football.
A supporter of the Conservative Party, Whelan has donated in total £1.5 million to the party since 2007. In 2013, he called for a mandatory minute's silence at all football games to mark the death of Margaret Thatcher.
These days Manchester United are emblematic of British society and politics i.e.
deluded, in debt and in decline.

Whelan was accused of making antisemitic statements, following an interview he gave The Guardian, defending his decision to hire Malky Mackay as manager of Wigan. Mackay was under investigation by the FA for alleged racism and antisemitism in e-mails and text messages he sent while manager of Cardiff City.

Villa won today and MoTD referenced the bald prince as a supporter.

Benjamin Zephaniah was a supporter of Aston Villa F.C.  having been taken to matches as a boy, by an uncle  and was the patron for an Aston Villa supporters' website
-not a mention and nothing at all in the likes of the Daily Mail.

RIP BZ

Be nice to yu turkeys dis christmas
Cos turkeys just wanna hav fun
Turkeys are cool, turkeys are wicked
An every turkey has a Mum.
Be nice to yu turkeys dis christmas,
Dont eat it, keep it alive,
It could be yu mate, an not on your plate
Say, Yo! Turkey Im on your side.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5136 on: Today at 12:00:04 am
Since Ferguson retired:

Pogba - 105 million
Antony - 95 million
Maguire - 87 million
Sancho - 85 million
Lukaku - 85 million
Di Maria - 75 million
Hojlund - 75 million
Casemiro - 70 million
Fernandes - 65 million
Mount - 65 million
Martial - 60 million
Fred - 59 million
Martinez - 57 million
Wan-Bissaka - 55 million
Onana - 50 million
Matic - 45 million
Mata - 44 million
Mkhitaryan - 42 million
Varane - 40 million
Van de Beek - 39 million
Shaw - 38 million
Bailly - 38 million
Herrera - 36 million
Lindelof - 35 million
Schneiderlin - 35 million
Depay - 34 million
Fellaini - 33 million

I got bored at 30 million ...
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5137 on: Today at 12:03:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:00:04 am
Since Ferguson retired:

Pogba - 105 million
Antony - 95 million
Maguire - 87 million
Sancho - 85 million
Lukaku - 85 million
Di Maria - 75 million
Hojlund - 75 million
Casemiro - 70 million
Fernandes - 65 million
Mount - 65 million
Martial - 60 million
Fred - 59 million
Martinez - 57 million
Wan-Bissaka - 55 million
Onana - 50 million
Matic - 45 million
Mata - 44 million
Mkhitaryan - 42 million
Varane - 40 million
Van de Beek - 39 million
Shaw - 38 million
Bailly - 38 million
Herrera - 36 million
Lindelof - 35 million
Schneiderlin - 35 million
Depay - 34 million
Fellaini - 33 million

I got bored at 30 million ...

I broke into laughter at Fred at 59
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5138 on: Today at 12:03:54 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Zidane has said no 20 times. He doesn't speak English and doesn't want the job.
In that case surely he said 'non'? N'est ce pas?

EDIT: Fuckin' ell ninja-ed by Capon!
mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5139 on: Today at 12:04:21 am
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
I can remember years ago, Dave Whelan, an English businessman and former footballer, saying on TV that Manchester United 'ARE' football.
A supporter of the Conservative Party, Whelan has donated in total £1.5 million to the party since 2007. In 2013, he called for a mandatory minute's silence at all football games to mark the death of Margaret Thatcher.
These days Manchester United are emblematic of British society and politics i.e.
deluded, in debt and in decline.

Whelan was accused of making antisemitic statements, following an interview he gave The Guardian, defending his decision to hire Malky Mackay as manager of Wigan. Mackay was under investigation by the FA for alleged racism and antisemitism in e-mails and text messages he sent while manager of Cardiff City.

Villa won today and MoTD referenced the bald prince as a supporter.

Benjamin Zephaniah was a supporter of Aston Villa F.C.  having been taken to matches as a boy, by an uncle  and was the patron for an Aston Villa supporters' website
-not a mention and nothing at all in the likes of the Daily Mail.

RIP BZ

Be nice to yu turkeys dis christmas
Cos turkeys just wanna hav fun
Turkeys are cool, turkeys are wicked
An every turkey has a Mum.
Be nice to yu turkeys dis christmas,
Dont eat it, keep it alive,
It could be yu mate, an not on your plate
Say, Yo! Turkey Im on your side.

Benjamin Zephaniah, what a legend, RIP.

As for Man Utd and their followers, yep spot on, a bunch of filthy Tories the whole lot of 'em.
Red_Mist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5140 on: Today at 12:04:30 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
www.youtube.com/v/-Bw9JJP2kh0?t=326

We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth, Nicola!!!

 ;D
:lmao

Saw a clip of him recently when he was on about Slabby being so far out of position he might as well have been on holiday visiting his relatives on Easter Island
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5141 on: Today at 12:05:13 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Said they were the wrong end of the East Lancs didn't he ?
Yeah, too far from the house he bought on Merseyside around 2000/01
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5142 on: Today at 12:06:58 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
www.youtube.com/v/-Bw9JJP2kh0?t=326

We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth, Nicola!!!

 ;D
Haha when i read that and saw the link i thought itd be that irish lad who shouts at his missus ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5143 on: Today at 12:12:10 am
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Today at 12:06:58 am
Haha when i read that and saw the link i thought itd be that irish lad who shouts at his missus ;D
That's Kathleen, the poor lass ;D
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5144 on: Today at 12:13:07 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:12:10 am
That's Kathleen, the poor lass ;D
And Farmer Michael is an Everererton fan, not a Manc
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5145 on: Today at 12:13:34 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:12:10 am
That's Kathleen, the poor lass ;D
haha thats the one ;D
kavah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5146 on: Today at 12:56:27 am
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5147 on: Today at 01:33:09 am
I didnt think it could get any better but im watching the highlights package and the whistle goes, its over thrashing applied, and this guy makes his way over, obviously the manager but you don't really remember who he is exactly except you feel he looks like a stand up comedian or actor of some kind, and he walks over and offers the most deferential of handshakes, a head bowed sincere genuflection to the sanctity of Old Trafford and the position of 7h as the custodian of its mighty legacy ,all somehow strongly conveyed in a single handshake, and 7h accepts it warmly as a matter of due course, almost basks in it, and Iraola deferentially takes his leave and 7h strides off proudly and suddenly an obvious and hilarious "wtf just happened here" look crosses his face as he remembers the score again. He'd been totally punked.

 ;D ;D ;D  i bellowed at that.  His face man omg
kavah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5148 on: Today at 01:58:16 am
MEN saying Jim Ratcliffe will be behind his Old Trafford desk before Christmas so Ten Haag will be on thin ice, you'd think, if they get knocked out the Champions League and struggle in the other games 

Bayern
Liverpool AWAY
West Ham AWAY
Villa


Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5149 on: Today at 03:34:53 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:58:16 am
MEN saying Jim Ratcliffe will be behind his Old Trafford desk before Christmas so Ten Haag will be on thin ice, you'd think, if they get knocked out the Champions League and struggle in the other games 

Bayern
Liverpool AWAY
West Ham AWAY
Villa

Hes finished. Thats four losses there.
Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5150 on: Today at 04:14:33 am
I say give it to Carrick next with the legend and best pundit around Rio Ferdinand as Assistant.
Since Ratcliffe is a fan of Brits, it could work  8)
Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5151 on: Today at 04:31:20 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
www.youtube.com/v/-Bw9JJP2kh0?t=326

We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth, Nicola!!!

 ;D

I see their pain and Im loving it  :lmao :lmao :lmao
elsewhere

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5152 on: Today at 06:33:52 am
They made Lewis Cook look like prime Overmars ;D
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5153 on: Today at 06:54:50 am
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5154 on: Today at 07:38:38 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 04:14:33 am
I say give it to Carrick next with the legend and best pundit around Rio Ferdinand as Assistant.
Since Ratcliffe is a fan of Brits, it could work  8)

Got to be Gary Neville ;D
spider-neil

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5155 on: Today at 07:51:51 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:22:44 pm
www.youtube.com/v/-Bw9JJP2kh0?t=326

We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth, Nicola!!!

 ;D

Flying Pig - Were losing to fucking Bournemouth
Nicola - Its good for Bournemouth

;D
semit5

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5156 on: Today at 07:53:10 am
Is Onana still the best keeper in the league on stats?
