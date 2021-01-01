I can remember years ago, Dave Whelan, an English businessman and former footballer, saying on TV that Manchester United 'ARE' football.

A supporter of the Conservative Party, Whelan has donated in total £1.5 million to the party since 2007. In 2013, he called for a mandatory minute's silence at all football games to mark the death of Margaret Thatcher.

These days Manchester United are emblematic of British society and politics i.e.

deluded, in debt and in decline.



Whelan was accused of making antisemitic statements, following an interview he gave The Guardian, defending his decision to hire Malky Mackay as manager of Wigan. Mackay was under investigation by the FA for alleged racism and antisemitism in e-mails and text messages he sent while manager of Cardiff City.



Villa won today and MoTD referenced the bald prince as a supporter.



Benjamin Zephaniah was a supporter of Aston Villa F.C.  having been taken to matches as a boy, by an uncle  and was the patron for an Aston Villa supporters' website

-not a mention and nothing at all in the likes of the Daily Mail.



RIP BZ



Be nice to yu turkeys dis christmas

Cos turkeys just wanna hav fun

Turkeys are cool, turkeys are wicked

An every turkey has a Mum.

Be nice to yu turkeys dis christmas,

Dont eat it, keep it alive,

It could be yu mate, an not on your plate

Say, Yo! Turkey Im on your side.