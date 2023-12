They need to completely reappraise what they are and how theyíre considered as a team. Something Iíve noticed since the Solskjaer days is their complete delusion of their standing in the sense that a Ďgoodí win would give them disproportionate glee despite it being followed by a series of bad results. It was as if theyíd turned a corner and were Ďbackí.



They have become too happy and grateful for isolated victories that amounted to very little. An example is them beating Chelsea midweek and then theyíre regarding themselves as being over their dip.



Itís a complete delusion. Itís a bit like Everton cheering a corner Ö theyíve actually forgotten what being properly good is about. You donít over-celebrate minor wins. You keep your head down and you go again. Theyíve forgotten this as an institution. Itís now just about loving a good win rather than really building something of value.