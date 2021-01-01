Reckon he will be sacked tomorrow.
Dont think Ive ever looked forward to a game against them as much. Lets get right into them!
Any videos of Andeh?
Hope not! Seems like we always play a team after they sack their manager, with the players all playing out of their skin all of a sudden trying to prove their worth.
He's done with it...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuktaOfz8v4
No chance. He'll see out the season in all likelihood.
He's getting divorced.He told Brunoh when he was in t'Stretford end wearing the blue coat.He needs a good fucken slap, imagine if he was your arl feller.
Thanks, mate. I almost cried for him...
Confused, he said at the start that his old man was no longer with us & then near the end he said that his dad's still going the game
I think he said his Mum is no longer. Dad still has a ST.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Weekend At Bernehs.
I'd take a 1-0 right now if offered.
According to the BBC match report, the fans were cheering when hjoiland came on. Presumably the Bournemouth fans.
Martial was heavily booed when he came off. Not his fault hes shit and they gave him a massive contract - cant blame the fella if the manager keeps selecting you.Id take a 1-0 now as well. Too much expectation here that well walk over them. Not exactly playing well ourselves so id take a get a result at all costs kind of performance.Also Bournemouth had a really harsh 4th goal disallowed / should have been a 4 nil thrashing today!
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
