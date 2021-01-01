They need to completely reappraise what they are and how theyre considered as a team. Something Ive noticed since the Solskjaer days is their complete delusion of their standing in the sense that a good win would give them disproportionate glee despite it being followed by a series of bad results. It was as if theyd turned a corner and were back.



They have become too happy and grateful for isolated victories that amounted to very little. An example is them beating Chelsea midweek and then theyre regarding themselves as being over their dip.



Its a complete delusion. Its a bit like Everton cheering a corner theyve actually forgotten what being properly good is about. You dont over-celebrate minor wins. You keep your head down and you go again. Theyve forgotten this as an institution. Its now just about loving a good win rather than really building something of value.