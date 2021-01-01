« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

TipTopKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5080 on: Today at 08:00:22 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:54:49 pm
Reckon he will be sacked tomorrow.
Hope not! Seems like we always play a team after they sack their manager, with the players all playing out of their skin all of a sudden trying to prove their worth.
DangerScouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5081 on: Today at 08:02:39 pm
Quote from: Sinatra was Singing on Today at 07:58:09 pm
Dont think Ive ever looked forward to a game against them as much. Lets get right into them!

No chance. He'll see out the season in all likelihood.
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5082 on: Today at 08:02:46 pm
Whether a team sacks their manager before we play them or after - we still got their manager sacked. ;D

I've noticed, Goldbridge drops the f-bomb a lot more than he used to. I guess it's the prolonged exposure to watching shit football.  8)
Egyptian36

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5083 on: Today at 08:02:50 pm

What a set of great results. I will celebrate today by drinking Karkadeh :hally
William Regal

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5084 on: Today at 08:04:52 pm
Beautiful watch this afternoon
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5085 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm
spen71

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5086 on: Today at 08:11:05 pm
Is he going to see the night out ?
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5087 on: Today at 08:13:58 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:00:22 pm
Hope not! Seems like we always play a team after they sack their manager, with the players all playing out of their skin all of a sudden trying to prove their worth.

Not true, there's been plenty including united that we beat so badly that they had to sack their manager afterwards, albeit after did it to a previous one, they let ole hang around for a few more weeks to try and disguise the fact that we'd got another one fired.  ;D
Reflexivity

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5088 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:10:43 pm
He's done with it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuktaOfz8v4
He's getting divorced.
He told Brunoh when he was in t'Stretford end wearing the blue coat.
He needs a good fucken slap, imagine if he was your arl feller.
cptrios

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5089 on: Today at 08:25:55 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:02:39 pm
No chance. He'll see out the season in all likelihood.

If he sees out the season, there's a non-zero chance of one of his players putting a knife in his back. And I mean a literal knife in his literal back.
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5090 on: Today at 08:25:59 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:10:43 pm
He's done with it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuktaOfz8v4
Thanks, mate. I almost cried for him...
O little Sausage of Bethlehem

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5091 on: Today at 08:27:00 pm
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 08:17:00 pm
He's getting divorced.
He told Brunoh when he was in t'Stretford end wearing the blue coat.
He needs a good fucken slap, imagine if he was your arl feller.
;D
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5092 on: Today at 08:44:14 pm
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5093 on: Today at 08:44:32 pm
Its not the birthday performance you wanted :lmao :lmao :lmao

The man must be near fifty, grow up.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5094 on: Today at 08:45:47 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:25:59 pm
Thanks, mate. I almost cried for him...

Confused, he said at the start that his old man was no longer with us & then near the end he said that his dad's still going the game  ???
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5095 on: Today at 08:57:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:45:47 pm
Confused, he said at the start that his old man was no longer with us & then near the end he said that his dad's still going the game  ???

I think he said his Mum is no longer. Dad still has a ST.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5096 on: Today at 09:02:19 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:57:20 pm
I think he said his Mum is no longer. Dad still has a ST.

Explains my confusion  ;D
Original

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5097 on: Today at 09:02:57 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:10:43 pm
He's done with it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuktaOfz8v4

Haha they aren't arsed you fucking bad weapon

And fuck them manc c*nts, their demise is glorious,
rafathegaffa83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5098 on: Today at 09:18:46 pm
killer-heels

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5099 on: Today at 09:29:53 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:10:43 pm
He's done with it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuktaOfz8v4

Good god, that guy needs to get a life.
Bing Crosby was a prick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5100 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:45:47 pm
Confused, he said at the start that his old man was no longer with us & then near the end he said that his dad's still going the game  ???

Weekend At Bernehs.
gerrardisgod

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5101 on: Today at 09:41:09 pm
killer-heels

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5102 on: Today at 09:46:09 pm
He also said he is done with them and is going to spend some time with his family, but that he will still go to the game every week. Maybe his family go to the game as well and thats the only place they end up having to acknowledge him?
newterp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5103 on: Today at 09:47:26 pm
flying pig coronary.....
Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5104 on: Today at 10:04:24 pm
Quote from: Sinatra was Singing on Today at 07:58:09 pm
Dont think Ive ever looked forward to a game against them as much. Lets get right into them!

I'd take a 1-0 right now if offered.
Nick110581

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5105 on: Today at 10:07:58 pm
Has he been sacked yet ?
andy07

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5106 on: Today at 10:13:52 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:04:24 pm
I'd take a 1-0 right now if offered.

I would cash out on this too.  No matter how shit they are and how well we play I never relax until the final whistle.

Edit 80ish minutes in last seasons thumping.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5107 on: Today at 10:13:56 pm
According to the BBC match report, the fans were cheering when hjoiland came on. Presumably the Bournemouth fans.
Tonyh8su

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5108 on: Today at 10:18:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:13:56 pm
According to the BBC match report, the fans were cheering when hjoiland came on. Presumably the Bournemouth fans.

They were jeering Martial as well, their own player.
Gerry83

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5109 on: Today at 10:23:17 pm
Martial was heavily booed when he came off. Not his fault hes shit and they gave him a massive contract - cant blame the fella if the manager keeps selecting you.

Id take a 1-0 now as well. Too much expectation here that well walk over them. Not exactly playing well ourselves so id take a get a result at all costs kind of performance.

Also Bournemouth had a really harsh 4th goal disallowed / should have been a 4 nil thrashing today!
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5110 on: Today at 10:27:20 pm
United have a worse goal difference than Everton...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5111 on: Today at 10:31:43 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 10:23:17 pm
Martial was heavily booed when he came off. Not his fault hes shit and they gave him a massive contract - cant blame the fella if the manager keeps selecting you.

Id take a 1-0 now as well. Too much expectation here that well walk over them. Not exactly playing well ourselves so id take a get a result at all costs kind of performance.

Also Bournemouth had a really harsh 4th goal disallowed / should have been a 4 nil thrashing today!

Is what I say before every game, inside I'm always screaming for 10 though.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5112 on: Today at 10:38:06 pm
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5113 on: Today at 10:41:18 pm
haha i just watched the second half, didn't think it could get much better than the BOOOOOs after the 3rd goal but then Fernandes gets a yellow for a petty uncalled for stomp in the attacking box, ruling him out against us.

The sight of him walking away from the ref back turned throwing his hand in the air and talking to himself in the pouring rain while the 0-3 emblazoned the upper left hand corner of the screen kindled something pretty close to joy in my heart.   ;D

Magnificent.
Original

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5114 on: Today at 10:42:13 pm
Hope its a repeat of the last game, proper foot on the throat stuff, make a show of them.
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5115 on: Today at 10:42:46 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:54:49 pm
Reckon he will be sacked tomorrow.

I think he'll get the Villa match on 27/12 before they make a decision. Their European status in the current CL/UL will be sorted by then. That is unless we flog them at home next week.
Fitzy.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5116 on: Today at 10:48:36 pm
They need to completely reappraise what they are and how theyre considered as a team. Something Ive noticed since the Solskjaer days is their complete delusion of their standing in the sense that a good win would give them disproportionate glee despite it being followed by a series of bad results. It was as if theyd turned a corner and were back.

They have become too happy and grateful for isolated victories that amounted to very little. An example is them beating Chelsea midweek and then theyre regarding themselves as being over their dip.

Its a complete delusion. Its a bit like Everton cheering a corner  theyve actually forgotten what being properly good is about. You dont over-celebrate minor wins. You keep your head down and you go again. Theyve forgotten this as an institution. Its now just about loving a good win rather than really building something of value.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #5117 on: Today at 10:50:03 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:54:49 pm
Reckon he will be sacked tomorrow.

Not before they play Bayern and LFC ...
