I mean, there were only 3 PL fixtures in November, and Man Utd won all three (barely stuck past Luton at home, Fulham and Man Utd B away). Emery deserves some of the plaudits Ange has been hogging, but Villa lost away to Forest before winning their other two. We drew against Luton, Arsenal lost to Newcastle, who also thrashed Chelsea but were soundly beaten by Bournemouth. So there were no standout candidates, leaving Seven Hag to "Bradbury" his way to the award, as we say Down Under. Also, with their shite attack and no goals conceded, it kind of had to be a Yernited defender for the player award. Let them have it, I say. Maybe a special preso at Anfield?