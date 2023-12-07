« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 251613 times)

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4960 on: December 7, 2023, 12:18:32 pm »
Genius management to try and force players out to then rely heavily on them. Here's us thinking he wanted to sell McTominay and Maguire
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4961 on: December 7, 2023, 12:23:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  7, 2023, 08:36:30 am
They've beaten Wolves (13th), Forest (16th), Burnley (19th), Brentford (11th), Sheffield United (20th), Fulham (12th), Luton (17th), Everton (18th), Chelsea (10th).

That is great. It will keep Seven Hag at the job, without a real chance of winning anything of note. Long may it continue ...
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4962 on: December 7, 2023, 02:12:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  7, 2023, 08:36:30 am
They've beaten Wolves (13th), Forest (16th), Burnley (19th), Brentford (11th), Sheffield United (20th), Fulham (12th), Luton (17th), Everton (18th), Chelsea (10th).

They've had a very kind fixture list the last few months and they've still only managed to drag themselves to 6th with a goal difference of 0.

I'll be very surprised if they finish any higher than 8th.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4963 on: December 7, 2023, 04:44:16 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on December  7, 2023, 02:12:25 pm
They've had a very kind fixture list the last few months and they've still only managed to drag themselves to 6th with a goal difference of 0.

I'll be very surprised if they finish any higher than 8th.

Theyre above either spurs or Newcastle (cant look that far down) who both play tonight and should go back above them. Id say the current top 4, plus those two, look better than them. They probably should finish 7th unless Brighton find a bit more consistency, or someone like West Ham or Chelsea pull their fingers out.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4964 on: December 7, 2023, 11:02:56 pm »
Why does Ten Hag look like he's shaking his head all the time when he talks? Like he's answering "no" a million times, to everything, all the time. It looks so negative, at least to English eyes - perhaps in the Netherlands it's not seen in the same way, but I've never noticed other Dutch people doing it.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,891
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 06:35:09 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December  7, 2023, 04:44:16 pm
Theyre above either spurs or Newcastle (cant look that far down) who both play tonight and should go back above them. Id say the current top 4, plus those two, look better than them. They probably should finish 7th unless Brighton find a bit more consistency, or someone like West Ham or Chelsea pull their fingers out.
Great mockers there Nick.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 07:36:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:35:09 am
Great mockers there Nick.

Im sticking with my prediction United wont finish above 7th though. Although that might require Spurs to learn how to defend again!
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,300
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 01:50:34 pm »
seven Hag and Maguire manager and player of the month award winners for November.

They are so back  8) 8) 8)
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 02:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 01:50:34 pm
seven Hag and Maguire manager and player of the month award winners for November.

They are so back  8) 8) 8)
Finding it hard to follow. Is half the team against him?, or is he The Magician?  Thats an amazing managerial skillset. Really unpredictable. Makes you kind of frightened of his potential.

Or not.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 02:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 01:50:34 pm
seven Hag and Maguire manager and player of the month award winners for November.

They are so back  8) 8) 8)

Id understand if it was the month of april
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 02:26:29 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on December  7, 2023, 12:18:32 pm
Genius management to try and force players out to then rely heavily on them. Here's us thinking he wanted to sell McTominay and Maguire

I know right, then there's the need for good characters that are required to play for Man Utd, despite breaking his back to get Antony and Greenwood back in the squad.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,131
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 03:00:46 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,767
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 03:08:42 pm »
Wouldn't argue goal of the month, and if they've got the most points, then fair enough if he's manager of the month.  The Maguire one is weird though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm
Alternative reality
what am I missing about Harry Maguire that makes him player of the month?
Logged

Online Good King WencDimGlas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,300
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 03:16:26 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm
what am I missing about Harry Maguire that makes him player of the month?

its some weird sympathy award.

It was one of them months for the managers, no one apart from Man Utd got 3 wins out of 3.  They played Everton, Luton and Fulham I think.  Seven Hag won it by default  :P
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 03:19:04 pm »
Are things like that not voted for by fans?
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,692
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 03:43:27 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm
what am I missing about Harry Maguire that makes him player of the month?

he was ahead of everyone else
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 03:46:16 pm »
So hexwon it by a head?
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,692
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 03:49:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:46:16 pm
So hexwon it by a head?

Whoever does not know how to hit the nail on the head should be asked not to hit it at all.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,185
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:08:42 pm
Wouldn't argue goal of the month

I would, Sarabia's goal for Wolves was superb and for me much more difficult technically to pull off. Overhead kicks are overrated ;D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 04:58:15 pm »
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm »
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,574
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 04:27:52 pm
I would, Sarabia's goal for Wolves was superb and for me much more difficult technically to pull off. Overhead kicks are overrated ;D

Not when they are this good they're not ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_WHBKQExJmg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_WHBKQExJmg</a>

And yep, this was better

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FS9-UOAK9E8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FS9-UOAK9E8</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 03:09:10 pm
what am I missing about Harry Maguire that makes him player of the month?

He went a whole month without generating any new memes
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm
He went a whole month without generating any new memes
Maybe there was a game where he wasn't offside for a Man Utd winner.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
  • BoRac
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 12:09:55 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:23:16 pm
Maybe there was a game where he wasn't offside for a Man Utd winner.

Or an equaliser.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 02:53:22 am »
Goal of the month I wouldn't argue against but player of the month and manager of the month is just laughable  ;D
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 03:49:27 am »
I mean, there were only 3 PL fixtures in November, and Man Utd won all three (barely stuck past Luton at home, Fulham and Man Utd B away). Emery deserves some of the plaudits Ange has been hogging, but Villa lost away to Forest before winning their other two. We drew against Luton, Arsenal lost to Newcastle, who also thrashed Chelsea but were soundly beaten by Bournemouth. So there were no standout candidates, leaving Seven Hag to "Bradbury" his way to the award, as we say Down Under. Also, with their shite attack and no goals conceded, it kind of had to be a Yernited defender for the player award. Let them have it, I say. Maybe a special preso at Anfield?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 06:05:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:00:46 pm


Do they get flavoured vapes as awards?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
  • Bring the noise
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 07:22:12 am »
I reckon Maguire will win the Ballon Doh this season.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
Prepare yourselves for a new manager bounce, no way he survives till next weekend.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,131
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
They won't sack him now. And then won't sack him if we beat them either. They wouldn't want to give us the satisfaction again after we got Mourinho sacked. We beat Ole 5-0 and they kept him for another week or two
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm »
This could have been 6 or 7 nil
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,198
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 04:44:30 pm »

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 