Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 245885 times)

Offline Vegeta

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 02:46:16 pm »
You can see you can't play such great football as we did recently without unity.

Good on him for banning journalists utter c*nts all of them but what is he on about, what great football have they played  :o
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 02:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 01:27:22 pm
They've won 4 out of their last 6 league games, same as us (although our 2 non-wins were draws and theirs losses).

Cry babies.

They've been dog shit in the games though, the wins are covering up just how poor they are. They've not dominated a side. Gala gave them a 2 goal head start and they still couldn't win
Offline JovaJova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 03:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 01:27:22 pm
They've won 4 out of their last 6 league games, same as us (although our 2 non-wins were draws and theirs losses).

Cry babies.

How about this stat for the TEN Hag

Games played : 21
Wins : TEN
Losses : TEN
Draws : One

This most be some sort of record for a Man United manager to have so many losses this far into a season.
Offline FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 03:04:46 pm »
Form team over the last 5 though

Or some such bollocks
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 03:13:46 pm »
Played 14 in the league, 8 wins, 6 losses, scored 16 conceded 17 ;D

The jammy bastards should be bottom half, they've dodgy refs and utter luck to thank for their false position

Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 03:57:14 pm »
If he somehow makes it to the game with us he will be sacked that evening
Offline thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 03:13:46 pm
Played 14 in the league, 8 wins, 6 losses, scored 16 conceded 17 ;D

The jammy bastards should be bottom half, they've dodgy refs and utter luck to thank for their false position
The Everton game was a great example.  If Everton had anything about them in the final third they'd have been a few goals up at half-time, instead they were behind to a one-in-a-season goal.  Man U were better after they got the soft penalty at the start of the second half and Everton lost belief.

The performance against the Newcastle mix-and-match XI was terrible.
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm »
Nah, they generally like to hold on another game or two, inflicting more damage via a sitting-duck manager to deprive us (in their minds) of the satisfaction of delivering the coup-de-grace. :D

It's so hard to understand how a club that spends so much money can apparently not be arsed to have a coherent strategy of any kind. Even a moderate level of intelligence and they'd be in a decent position, but no, tragically (  ;D  ) they are above such notions. It's about time they bought another big-name veteran, isn't it? That's normally one of their stock moves. Who's around? Ronaldo again? Bale out of retirement? They love that vibe.
Offline Gerard00

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 05:35:44 pm »
I think he makes it for a while longer. The alternative is McClaren and Darren Fletcher or something.

As much as I'd love to see another a stuffing get served up early for Christmas I never take games against this lot lightly - they could be league 2 and the form would still go out the window. I've seen too many matches to know that overconfidence has massive potential to backfire - As long as Klopp and the lads remain focused though we should win but its not going to be as easy as many think.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 05:36:27 pm »
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 05:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:36:27 pm


What a load of sanctimonious bullshit from the Manchester Evening News. That don't have to report on this sort of nonsense. They choose too try being a bit more honest about it.
Online The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 05:46:47 pm »
This is brilliant, the club that the media loves most is turning on them. Almost pop corn time
Offline Persephone

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 06:05:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:48:29 am
Genuinely don't think these will even try at Anfield, don't think they've even got it in them to be motivated as underdogs in their cup final, they'll be hammered before kick off.

If the manager is still there which is a huge if, need them to fluke something in one of these home games this week. A draw with Chelsea then an undeserved win v Bournemouth would be alright with me though two losses would also be hilarious.
They can beat Chelsea and then lose to Bournemouth just to keep Ten Hag there till next Sunday. It's been a while since we got a United manager fired.
Offline Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 03:13:46 pm
Played 14 in the league, 8 wins, 6 losses, scored 16 conceded 17 ;D

The jammy bastards should be bottom half, they've dodgy refs and utter luck to thank for their false position

Always the way with them though. The last Ole season they were truly awful literally every week and couldn't even do the basics as a team. They burned through a few managers, we stuffed 5 past them (could have been 10 had Taylor reffed the game properly) and stuffed them 4-0 at Anfield. They managed to finish 6th that season, bearing in mind Chelsea were 12th the season after without being as consistently awful.

They always play with cheat codes in the Premier League. They just don't get away with it as much in Europe.
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 05:41:18 pm
What a load of sanctimonious bullshit from the Manchester Evening News. That don't have to report on this sort of nonsense. They choose too try being a bit more honest about it.

I disagree. MEN need to take this stand. If not, Ten Haag might try to ban Redcafe next.
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm »
This lot are so used to the media fawning all over them that they completely lose their shit under even modest scrutiny. It is delightful. ;D

It's stunning just how badly that club is run.
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
There will be time when refs, commentators, and the entire public will realize "Hang on, this shower hasn't won anything of notice in three decades..."
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 06:15:09 pm
I disagree. MEN need to take this stand. If not, Ten Haag might try to ban Redcafe next.

What's so bad about that? ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
There will be time when refs, commentators, and the entire public will realize "Hang on, this shower hasn't won anything of notice in three decades..."

Meh, nobody called them out on it in the 70s or 80s. But I guess the FA Cup had a lot more prestige during that era and they won it quite a bit.

It's irrelevant to the media how well or how badly United do, as either works when it comes drumming up clicks. United are right about one thing - modern sports journalists are carrion feeders.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 06:44:21 pm »
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on December  4, 2023, 09:14:24 pm
That's fucking hilarious to be honest.

I'm on close to £300k a week give or take and I don't know why I'm running in training lol!

Fucking EPIC levels to that.

And they still don't quite know, what they're running for - man U2
Offline 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:11:03 pm
Always the way with them though. The last Ole season they were truly awful literally every week and couldn't even do the basics as a team. They burned through a few managers, we stuffed 5 past them (could have been 10 had Taylor reffed the game properly) and stuffed them 4-0 at Anfield. They managed to finish 6th that season, bearing in mind Chelsea were 12th the season after without being as consistently awful.

They always play with cheat codes in the Premier League. They just don't get away with it as much in Europe.

Taylor shit his shorts that day. He wasnt sending off Poggy until VAR pointed out the clear and obvious to him. He didnt send he who fannies about and dives around off when he basically wellied Jones in a toddler tantrum.
He could have binned off Broonoh as well.
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 03:57:14 pm
If he somehow makes it to the game with us he will be sacked that evening

Almost certainly not, they won't want the extra downsides of us getting another of their managers fired, didn't OGS get another month even after we battered his side?
Offline Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 08:50:22 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
Taylor shit his shorts that day. He wasnt sending off Poggy until VAR pointed out the clear and obvious to him. He didnt send he who fannies about and dives around off when he basically wellied Jones in a toddler tantrum.
He could have binned off Broonoh as well.

We should have smashed them, but they were so out of control and they'd already injured one of our players... By the time of the 7-0 they couldn't even be arsed getting angry.
Offline TSC

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm »
If a news conference takes place without any journalists, did it actually happen?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67625370
Offline Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
If a news conference takes place without any journalists, did it actually happen?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67625370

They obviously wouldn't stop loyal companies like the bbc and the guardian from attending.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm »
Van de Beek has apparently offered himself to Barcelona.

Pure desperation combined with utter delusion.
Offline SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 11:15:36 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Van de Beek has apparently offered himself to Barcelona.

Pure desperation combined with utter delusion.
in years past I often offered myself to Halle Berry.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4907 on: Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Van de Beek has apparently offered himself to Barcelona.
:lmao
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 01:07:01 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Van de Beek has apparently offered himself to Barcelona.

Pure desperation combined with utter delusion.

He looked very decent at Ajax, before Man Utd ruined him completely ...
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 01:24:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
If a news conference takes place without any journalists, did it actually happen?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67625370

Martin Samuel wasn't banned from the conference, he was at the buffet...
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 04:26:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:15:36 pm
in years past I often offered myself to Halle Berry.
Phew, I thought it might have been Charlize Theron, who I offered myself to. But we are not in a competition it seems...
