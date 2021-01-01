« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 10:28:26 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 10:28:56 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 09:57:59 am
Sky putting out that over half the "playing" squad is asking questions about how they are playing. United is such a mess and they continue going around and around allowing the players to run the club, you'd have to say some seem untouchable and perhaps that is part of the issue, for any manager unwise enough to go there.

It's hilarious to watch
They need a total reset at that club - and probably the binning of every player on 200k+ a week ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 10:43:27 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 10:48:29 am »
Genuinely don't think these will even try at Anfield, don't think they've even got it in them to be motivated as underdogs in their cup final, they'll be hammered before kick off.

If the manager is still there which is a huge if, need them to fluke something in one of these home games this week. A draw with Chelsea then an undeserved win v Bournemouth would be alright with me though two losses would also be hilarious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 10:50:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:27 am
https://x.com/centredevils/status/1731971947112583655?s=20
It's getting really toxic...

Timed served players?

Without naming names how can they be time served if not convicted? ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 10:51:31 am »
United are stumbling around hoping to find the next Alex Ferguson. Except Alex Ferguson wouldn't have put up with ten percent of the shit the current squad dish out, on and off the field. All they have for their efforts is a guy doing what he thinks Ferguson would have done.

The days of a manager spending 20 years at the same club are long over. We will count ourselves lucky to have had Klopp for a decade.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 10:26:44 am
You've missed Ole off the list, presumably because he was fantastic.

Nah, only that dickhead Rio thought Ole was any good, everyone else remembered Cardiff
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 10:56:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:28:56 am
It's hilarious to watch
They need a total reset at that club - and probably the binning of every player on 200k+ a week ...

The entire squad then ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:27 am
https://x.com/centredevils/status/1731971947112583655?s=20
It's getting really toxic...
"One is believed to be particularly perplexed by the addition of Rasmus Hojlund."

Which of Rashford or Martial has thrown their toys out the pram?  ;D

I know a few on here rate Hojlund but for me he's the attacking equivalent of McTominay.  Both give it their all and have a bit of physicality but the lack of technical quality is apparent.  Neither would get a second look from Klopp, Guardiola or Arteta.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:56:05 am
The entire squad then ;)

That's the problem they have, who will buy them on those contracts? They are over paid prima donnas which no one else is going to want. Hasn't Rashford only just signed a new contract? He was disgusting against Newcastle, his whole attitude stank.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 11:10:14 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:55:39 am
Nah, only that dickhead Rio thought Ole was any good, everyone else remembered Cardiff

Maybe they could give the sweet Norwegian prince another chance, I mean to bring dickhead Rio to such a level of ejaculation deserves a 5 year deal for starters
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:55:39 am
Nah, only that dickhead Rio thought Ole was any good, everyone else remembered Cardiff

Thatll be title winning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when City get their comeuppance. Put some respect on the evil goblins name.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 10:50:49 am
Timed served players?

Without naming names how can they be time served if not convicted? ;D

What does that even mean?! Theyve been there a long time? Or theyre not getting much time on the pitch?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 11:38:19 am »
@samuelluckhurst
The MEN and other outlets have been banned from Ten Hag's press conference today by #mufc comms director Andrew Ward


Definitely a sign that things are going very, very well.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 11:39:43 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:38:19 am
@samuelluckhurst
The MEN and other outlets have been banned from Ten Hag's press conference today by #mufc comms director Andrew Ward


Definitely a sign that things are going very, very well.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 12:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:38:19 am
@samuelluckhurst
The MEN and other outlets have been banned from Ten Hag's press conference today by #mufc comms director Andrew Ward


Definitely a sign that things are going very, very well.

Shots fired. But have they figured out the leaker? There are plenty of tabloids in Britain.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 12:08:51 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:05:18 pm
Shots fired. But have they figured out the leaker? There are plenty of tabloids in Britain.

He needs to drop Rashford and I do wonder why he's not already done that. As for the leakers it will be the same ones as last time, it's the usual routine at United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Sky Sports as well.  ;D

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Manchester Evening News' correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, The Mirror's David McDonnell, and Rob Dawson of ESPN have all been blocked from joining Ten Hags press conference this afternoon.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 12:13:09 pm
Sky Sports as well.  ;D

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Manchester Evening News' correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, The Mirror's David McDonnell, and Rob Dawson of ESPN have all been blocked from joining Ten Hags press conference this afternoon.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 12:20:17 pm »
It's just too delicious. This is definitely the best part of the Man Utd post Fergie cycle. When it's only a matter of time before the coach is fired and everyone knows it's only a matter of time before the coach is fired but in the meantime things are getting increasingly toxic.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 12:21:56 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 10:55:39 am
Nah, only that dickhead Rio thought Ole was any good, everyone else remembered Cardiff

I agree with Rio and I would have him back in a heart beat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 12:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 12:13:09 pm
Sky Sports as well.  ;D

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Manchester Evening News' correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, The Mirror's David McDonnell, and Rob Dawson of ESPN have all been blocked from joining Ten Hags press conference this afternoon.

so the press conference will be him speaking to an empty room  :P  Maybe hell do a surreal monologue.

Hes on a hiding to nothing though with these leaks from the dressing room.  Its been going on a long time, it just gets louder and louder but hes not been there a day when it hasnt been an issue.  I would presume its player(s) whove been there a while, and itll only stop when they are cleared out.

Rangnick was right about Man Utd thats for sure.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 12:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Today at 12:39:28 pm
so the press conference will be him speaking to an empty room  :P  Maybe hell do a surreal monologue.

Hes on a hiding to nothing though with these leaks from the dressing room.  Its been going on a long time, it just gets louder and louder but hes not been there a day when it hasnt been an issue.  I would presume its player(s) whove been there a while, and itll only stop when they are cleared out.

Rangnick was right about Man Utd thats for sure.

More and more United fans mentioning what Rangnick said was correct now, they know it themselves deep down. You only have to look at the body language of Rashford in the Newcastle game, losing the ball not bothering to try and retrieve it, being subbed and sitting there muttering to other people. It will be the same group of players each time undermining the manager rather than looking at themselves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Thankfully we have Simon Stone to inform us:

We are taking action against a number of news organisations today, not for publishing stories we dont like, but for doing so without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise, said the club in a statement.
We believe this is an important principle to defend and we hope it can lead to a re-set in the way we work together.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
They hoped getting rid of Ronaldo would get rid of the toxic culture. Maybe they should bring him back and take dessert off the menu.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Rats on a sinking ship. Ending in tears once again. :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4866 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 11:17:06 am
Thatll be title winning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when City get their comeuppance. Put some respect on the evil goblins name.

Oh fuck yeah, forgot about that - they need to get Smaegol back to save them then
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4867 on: Today at 12:55:57 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:44:22 pm
We are taking action against a number of news organisations today, not for publishing stories we dont like, but for doing so without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise, said the club in a statement.

So essentially, for publishing stories they don't like ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 12:58:31 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:55:57 pm
So essentially, for publishing stories they don't like ;D
;D Exactly! I was reading that thinking "Jimmy Chin!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4869 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
I love this on the Sky Sports page.....""Quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play, they also feel that they're training too hard and that they're running too much during training. I was told that the players don't know what they're running for."

Followed by

Nor are their trends showing signs of improvement. Quite the reverse, in fact: United average 110.8km for distance run in the Premier League this term, putting them 12th in the rankings.

But against Newcastle on Saturday, the United players were recorded as running just 103.4km. In 280 top-flight matches this term, a team has only run less on 20 occasions.

They're a bunch of lazy spoilt tubes, imagine having a manager wanting to make them work harder, poor souls
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4870 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 12:13:09 pm
Sky Sports as well.  ;D

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, the Manchester Evening News' correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, The Mirror's David McDonnell, and Rob Dawson of ESPN have all been blocked from joining Ten Hags press conference this afternoon.

MUFC press release stated: "We just hate it when people in the media are so mean to us."
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
So Egghead is essentially just David Moyes regen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 01:25:41 pm »
they should go the whole hog and publish the press conference Q&A now.  they must have distributed the approved questions already.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4873 on: Today at 01:27:22 pm »
They've won 4 out of their last 6 league games, same as us (although our 2 non-wins were draws and theirs losses).

Cry babies.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4874 on: Today at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:27:22 pm
They've won 4 out of their last 6 league games, same as us (although our 2 non-wins were draws and theirs losses).

Cry babies.
Their 4 wins were mainly against relegation fodder. They've struggled against every decent team they've met.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4875 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:33:21 pm
Their 4 wins were mainly against relegation fodder. They've struggled against every decent team they've met.
Every top half team 😉.
Thanks nick.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4876 on: Today at 01:43:05 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:15:20 pm
I love this on the Sky Sports page.....""Quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play, they also feel that they're training too hard and that they're running too much during training. I was told that the players don't know what they're running for."

Followed by

Nor are their trends showing signs of improvement. Quite the reverse, in fact: United average 110.8km for distance run in the Premier League this term, putting them 12th in the rankings.

But against Newcastle on Saturday, the United players were recorded as running just 103.4km. In 280 top-flight matches this term, a team has only run less on 20 occasions.

They're a bunch of lazy spoilt tubes, imagine having a manager wanting to make them work harder, poor souls


But a team wont run as much when they cant get out their own half  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4877 on: Today at 01:45:55 pm »
Actually fair play for them for banning these journalists for one press-conference.

We all know what utter scumbags the tabloid press (tv, online and print) are, their only interest is negativity as its what brings them the most clicks and attention.  Im all for clubs fighting back against them.

I wonder if Man Utd do now know the names of the players leaking stuff to these journalists? Surely if they do, they would be training with the reserves as of right now. Maybe one already is. 
