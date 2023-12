Actually fair play for them for banning these ‘journalists’ for one press-conference.



We all know what utter scumbags the tabloid press (tv, online and print) are, their only interest is negativity as it’s what brings them the most clicks and attention. I’m all for clubs fighting back against them.



I wonder if Man Utd do now know the names of the players leaking stuff to these ‘journalists’? Surely if they do, they would be training with the reserves as of right now. Maybe one already is.