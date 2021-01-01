I love this on the Sky Sports page.....""Quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play, they also feel that they're training too hard and that they're running too much during training. I was told that the players don't know what they're running for."
Followed by
Nor are their trends showing signs of improvement. Quite the reverse, in fact: United average 110.8km for distance run in the Premier League this term, putting them 12th in the rankings.
But against Newcastle on Saturday, the United players were recorded as running just 103.4km. In 280 top-flight matches this term, a team has only run less on 20 occasions.
They're a bunch of lazy spoilt tubes, imagine having a manager wanting to make them work harder, poor souls