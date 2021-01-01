We best not become too complacent and let these off the hook on the 17th.
Youre worried you might stop going for it at 16-0?
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Are we the only team to have won at St james' this season?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Newcastle are very good at home (even though we bossed them till var gave them the points they paid for). Look at what they did to PSG. Ultimately that will get them 4th place ahead of spurs and villa. Love how united and chelsea are not really in the conversation for European places, nearly 3 billion spent by the two of them in the last 10 years.
I'd much rather Utd were in for top 4 than either of the cheating,sportswashing tools of a murderous/human rights abusing regimegod i feel sick now
The high scoreline shouts are the thing that makes me the most nervous. They got hammered 7-0 last season, and that should give them extra motivation not to be on to another hiding this time around. But as long as we're professional and don't take them lightly, we still should beat them.
They will raise their game and at least try, unlike yesterday. Though not much they can do if you turn up because theres a huge gap in quality.
Another day, another shite performance by Manchester United. Almost halfway through the season and their top scorer in the league is Scott McTominay and Bruno Penaldes with a measly 3 goals each. Rashford has 2 (one of which was a penalty) and then others on 1 goal. The £70m striker they signed in the summer hasnt scored a single league goal. It is truly miraculous that they arent hovering near the relegation zone.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
They always get way more points than they deserve, but then it stops them ever bottoming out and makes them think they're better than they are.
Villas home form is actually better.
