The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4720 on: Today at 08:19:13 am
Theyre all hammering Rasheh, i dont get it, teenagers will make mistakes, give the lad a chance hes only a kid.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4721 on: Today at 08:20:24 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:13:10 am
We best not become too complacent and let these off the hook on the 17th.

Youre worried you might stop going for it at 16-0?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4722 on: Today at 08:27:36 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:24 am
Youre worried you might stop going for it at 16-0?
Well probably save a wee bit in the tank for the following weeks 16-0er
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4723 on: Today at 09:04:39 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:18:55 am
Are we the only team to have won at St james' this season?

Theyve only lost a very small number of home league games since Eddie Howe took over apparently. Something like 6 or 7 across 2 and a half seasons. And weve won 3 of them!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4724 on: Today at 09:09:32 am
Newcastle are very good at home (even though we bossed them till var gave them the points they paid for). Look at what they did to PSG. Ultimately that will get them 4th place ahead of spurs and villa.

Love how united and chelsea are not really in the conversation for European places, nearly 3 billion spent by the two of them in the last 10 years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4725 on: Today at 09:23:48 am
I do believe the reality that they're not very good is finally dawning on some of them over on the Caf. 

They still can't decide on the reasons though. 

It's the players aren't good enough, or they don't put the effort in and they're not being coached well are some of the complaints but the recruitment and behind the scenes are also being blamed.

There's lots of delusion though as they still think they've got a top 4 squad just not one good enough to win the title 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4726 on: Today at 09:33:16 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:32 am
Newcastle are very good at home (even though we bossed them till var gave them the points they paid for). Look at what they did to PSG. Ultimately that will get them 4th place ahead of spurs and villa.

Love how united and chelsea are not really in the conversation for European places, nearly 3 billion spent by the two of them in the last 10 years.

I'd much rather Utd were in for top 4 than either of the cheating,sportswashing tools of a murderous/human rights abusing regime

god i feel sick now :puke
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4727 on: Today at 09:35:19 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:24 am
Youre worried you might stop going for it at 16-0?

The high scoreline shouts are the thing that makes me the most nervous. They got hammered 7-0 last season, and that should give them extra motivation not to be on to another hiding this time around. But as long as we're professional and don't take them lightly, we still should beat them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4728 on: Today at 09:37:58 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:33:16 am
I'd much rather Utd were in for top 4 than either of the cheating,sportswashing tools of a murderous/human rights abusing regime

god i feel sick now :puke
But United are a waste of a top 4 spot though, aren't they?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4729 on: Today at 09:39:02 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:35:19 am
The high scoreline shouts are the thing that makes me the most nervous. They got hammered 7-0 last season, and that should give them extra motivation not to be on to another hiding this time around. But as long as we're professional and don't take them lightly, we still should beat them.
We don't need to hammer them, let's beat them. Doing it with a big scoreline is a bonus.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4730 on: Today at 09:43:50 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:35:19 am
The high scoreline shouts are the thing that makes me the most nervous. They got hammered 7-0 last season, and that should give them extra motivation not to be on to another hiding this time around. But as long as we're professional and don't take them lightly, we still should beat them.

They will raise their game and at least try, unlike yesterday. Though not much they can do if you turn up because theres a huge gap in quality.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4731 on: Today at 10:26:38 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:35:19 am
The high scoreline shouts are the thing that makes me the most nervous. They got hammered 7-0 last season, and that should give them extra motivation not to be on to another hiding this time around. But as long as we're professional and don't take them lightly, we still should beat them.
Same here. Such predictions usually backfire. Sometimes badly. I don't believe last seasons scoreline was a freak because we've spanked them good style home and away a number of times recently. But the 7-0 absolutely humiliated them, and they'll be up for saving face in this game like no other. They have absolutely no option other than to raise their game massively for this one.

For me, it's one to remain utterly professional for. Calm heads will win the day. Anything over a 1-0 win will be a bonus for me. As long as we take the points, all's good.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4732 on: Today at 10:39:17 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:43:50 am
They will raise their game and at least try, unlike yesterday. Though not much they can do if you turn up because theres a huge gap in quality.

I think 7Haag is smart enough to know he can't go toe to toe with us (or any decent team) and beat them so im expecting him to go full Everton and attempt to kick us off the pitch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4733 on: Today at 10:48:01 am
It'd be nice if we can get a couple of goals up early and can then just pass it around for the remaining hour or so to neuter any attempts on their part to kick us off the park like a six-fingered everton.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4734 on: Today at 11:20:04 am
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 01:01:43 am
Another day, another shite performance by Manchester United.

Almost halfway through the season and their top scorer in the league is Scott McTominay and Bruno Penaldes with a measly 3 goals each. Rashford has 2 (one of which was a penalty) and then others on 1 goal. The £70m striker they signed in the summer hasnt scored a single league goal.

It is truly miraculous that they arent hovering near the relegation zone.

They always get way more points than they deserve, but then it stops them ever bottoming out and makes them think they're better than they are.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4735 on: Today at 11:23:58 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:32 am
Newcastle are very good at home (even though we bossed them till var gave them the points they paid for). Look at what they did to PSG. Ultimately that will get them 4th place ahead of spurs and villa.

Love how united and chelsea are not really in the conversation for European places, nearly 3 billion spent by the two of them in the last 10 years.
Villas home form is actually better.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4736 on: Today at 11:25:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:20:04 am
They always get way more points than they deserve, but then it stops them ever bottoming out and makes them think they're better than they are.

Also the media are desperate to big them up, its now having the reverse effect.
Id never heard of the form team in the league over the last 5 games until they became it and it was wall to wall coverage.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4737 on: Today at 11:27:11 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:23:58 am
Villas home form is actually better.

Villa dont have the quality or the money to sustain it unfortunately. Only thing going for them is having a better manager than Newcastle but over the season i cant see villa finishing higher than 6th. Would love them finish above spurs Newcastle and man utd, a proper club.
