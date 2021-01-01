« previous next »
The prodigal son should be available January, time to bring him back. Marouane Fellaini.
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
I keep hearing this stat and frankly I don't believe it.

Its like De Gea winning the Golden Gloves last season with 17 clean sheets yet he conceded 43 goals, that's an average 2 per game in the remaining 21 games.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:18:48 pm
Its like De Gea winning the Golden Gloves last season with 17 clean sheets yet he conceded 43 goals, that's an average 2 per game in the remaining 21 games.

Packing the defence against the bottom ten teams hoping for a 0-0 or a counter attacking 1-0 win home and away whilst getting tanked by the likes of us in the other games is not easy you know. Credit where its due and all that.
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.

Billboards around Old Trafford:
Are they sure it's the chicken that's making the United fans sick ?
Good to see that Ratcliffe wants to see United buying more British players.

Top British talent such as Wan Bisakka, Evans, MacGuire, Shaw, McTomminy, Mount, Rashford and Sancho have been absolutely top quality for them, so I can see where hes going
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.

How the hell do you eat raw chicken without realising it?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:57:25 pm
Good to see that Ratcliffe wants to see United buying more British players.

Top British talent such as Wan Bisakka, Evans, MacGuire, Shaw, McTomminy, Mount, Rashford and Sancho have been absolutely top quality for them, so I can see where hes going


He's one of those Brexit backing, "British is best" dickheads that is happy to move his personal assets and companies and jobs outside the UK to avoid taxes. his hubris will almost certainly fuck them up if he gets involved in buying players and appointing managers and coaches
British is always best for these c*nts until it comes to taxes..

What he probably means though is getting the Bellingham's and Kane's, Though he conveniently forgets they rejected them  ;D
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford.
Sounds absolutely fowl. No doubt they'll make some poultry excuse

Quote
United internally investigating too.

I don't see how checking the giblets will help
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:57:49 pm
How the hell do you eat raw chicken without realising it?

Evra reassured them it was fine

Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.

Glazers fault
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:52:03 pm
Glazers fault

Buying overpriced beyond their sell by date chicken?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:00:15 pm
Buying overpriced beyond their sell by date chicken?

Should have gone to Venkys.
Onana's the second best Keeper in the prem according to baldy. The comedy hits keep coming!
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 03:43:29 pm
Onana's the second best Keeper in the prem according to baldy. The comedy hits keep coming!

It must be magical living in the fairytale world they all inhabit 😃
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 03:43:29 pm
Onana's the second best Keeper in the prem according to baldy. The comedy hits keep coming!
Who is first according to them?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:20:51 pm
Who is first according to them?
Lutons
Apparently, their plane was grounded due to the weather and the team had to use coaches to get to Newcastle. Poor babes have a 3 hour drive to get there.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:16 pm
Apparently, their plane was grounded due to the weather and the team had to use coaches to get to Newcastle. Poor babes have a 3 hour drive to get there.
Only decent coaches they have...
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:52:03 pm
Glazers fault
Serving Glazers' gizzards.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:09:07 pm
Serving Glazers' gizzards.

Maybe the chicken merely lacked a proper glazing...
