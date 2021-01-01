I keep hearing this stat and frankly I don't believe it.
Its like De Gea winning the Golden Gloves last season with 17 clean sheets yet he conceded 43 goals, that's an average 2 per game in the remaining 21 games.
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253🚨NEW: Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.
Good to see that Ratcliffe wants to see United buying more British players.Top British talent such as Wan Bisakka, Evans, MacGuire, Shaw, McTomminy, Mount, Rashford and Sancho have been absolutely top quality for them, so I can see where hes going
United internally investigating too.
How the hell do you eat raw chicken without realising it?
Glazers fault
Buying overpriced beyond their sell by date chicken?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Onana's the second best Keeper in the prem according to baldy. The comedy hits keep coming!
Who is first according to them?
Lutons
Apparently, their plane was grounded due to the weather and the team had to use coaches to get to Newcastle. Poor babes have a 3 hour drive to get there.
Serving Glazers' gizzards.
Only decent coaches they have...
