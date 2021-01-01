I keep hearing this stat and frankly I don't believe it.
Its like De Gea winning the Golden Gloves last season with 17 clean sheets yet he conceded 43 goals, that's an average 2 per game in the remaining 21 games.
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253🚨NEW: Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]