7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4640 on: Today at 05:13:12 pm
The prodigal son should be available January, time to bring him back. Marouane Fellaini.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4641 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:34:09 pm
I keep hearing this stat and frankly I don't believe it.

Its like De Gea winning the Golden Gloves last season with 17 clean sheets yet he conceded 43 goals, that's an average 2 per game in the remaining 21 games.
Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4642 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:18:48 pm
Its like De Gea winning the Golden Gloves last season with 17 clean sheets yet he conceded 43 goals, that's an average 2 per game in the remaining 21 games.

Packing the defence against the bottom ten teams hoping for a 0-0 or a counter attacking 1-0 win home and away whilst getting tanked by the likes of us in the other games is not easy you know. Credit where its due and all that.
Garlicbread

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4643 on: Today at 06:22:32 pm
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.
farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4644 on: Today at 07:46:57 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:22:32 pm
If you happen to be at Old Trafford. Don't eat the chicken...

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1730650915739144253

🚨NEW:
Manchester United under investigation by Trafford Council after guests alleged they became sick after being served raw chicken during event at Old Trafford. United internally investigating too.

Billboards around Old Trafford:
Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4645 on: Today at 07:56:00 pm
Are they sure it's the chicken that's making the United fans sick ?
TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #4646 on: Today at 07:57:25 pm
Good to see that Ratcliffe wants to see United buying more British players.

Top British talent such as Wan Bisakka, Evans, MacGuire, Shaw, McTomminy, Mount, Rashford and Sancho have been absolutely top quality for them, so I can see where hes going
