He's under no pressure to succeed at Everton and he has a reasonably competent low block defence in front of him.
He would be fucking hilarious at United.
Southgate and Dyche have both reduced Pickford's role so that he hardly has any decision making to do. No high defensive line to sweep behind, no great involvement in the build up, no expectation of coming and claiming the ball.
ten Hag apparently wanted Man U to defend higher and move towards possession-based football. Possibly due to injuries (and having to therefore pick Maguire) and possibly due to shitting the bed they've resorted to defending deep and the 'keeper smashing the ball up the pitch. I guess if that's ten Hag's new model then Pickers would be a good fit.
I would love to see him trying to cope with the amount of split-second decisions that Alisson, Ederson, Raya etc. have to make. I think he'd just shut down.