'Expected prevented goals'Erik ten Hag has defended André Onana by saying Manchester Uniteds beleaguered goalkeeper is the second-best in the Premier League, citing his expected prevented goals.Onana again made crucial errors in Wednesdays 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the penultimate Champions League group game, the 27-year-old at fault for two of the Turkish champions goals. This followed mistakes that cost goals against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in the competition.Ten Hag said: If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats: his expected prevented goals is second-best. Hes doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but overall in the first five months [since signing] he has done well.Lutons Thomas Kaminski heads the prevented goals rankings with 6.3, and Onana is second with 3.7.