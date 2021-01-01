« previous next »
Online Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:16:29 pm
just saw this headline on the Guardian site

André Onana fears Afcon trip could cost him Manchester United No 1 spot

yes, yes, Onana - THAT's what's gonna cost you the No 1 spot.   :lmao :lmao

The obvious question would seem to be, how bad is their backup if he still has the job as their #1 keeper anyway?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm »
Seems like Ratcliffe (the Monaco-residing Brexiteer) wants to "buy British" ::)

Pickford is going to fail upwards, even if only in salary.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
The obvious question would seem to be, how bad is their backup if he still has the job as their #1 keeper anyway?

Bayindir is actually a decent goalkeeper, based on what I have seen of him at Fenerbahce and on the Turkish NT, but for some weird reason, Man Utd haven't given him a single minute this season ...
Online Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 06:54:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm
Seems like Ratcliffe (the Monaco-residing Brexiteer) wants to "buy British" ::)

Pickford is going to fail upwards, even if only in salary.

Possibly Ramsdale.
Online Hestoic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 12:14:47 pm
That is embarrassing beyond belief. Journalist should be sacked. Are they just literally hired to write puff pieces for Man United?

Where've you been the past 30 years?  :D
Online Libertine

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm
Seems like Ratcliffe (the Monaco-residing Brexiteer) wants to "buy British" ::)

Needs to start at the top. A proper British coach who understands the club/PL. And likes the lumbering centre back.
Offline potatomato33

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
The obvious question would seem to be, how bad is their backup if he still has the job as their #1 keeper anyway?

It's Ten HAg's hubris keeping their Turkish keeper out, not his ability. Massimo Taibi would get in ahead of Onana.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 07:33:10 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm
Seems like Ratcliffe (the Monaco-residing Brexiteer) wants to "buy British" ::)

Pickford is going to fail upwards, even if only in salary.

You missed out Ratcliffes strike breaking history. :D

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/nov/09/ineos-unite-union-grangemouth-oil-refinery
Online zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 07:33:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm
Seems like Ratcliffe (the Monaco-residing Brexiteer) wants to "buy British" ::)
Great news! Sounds more clueless than the people he's replacing.
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm
Needs to start at the top. A proper British coach who understands the club/PL. And likes the lumbering centre back.

Frank Lampard would help bring them back.
Online Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Frank Lampard would help bring them back.

Nah, Southgate is obviously the man for the job, he'd get the best out of slabhead and a new signing of Pickford too.  ;D
Online RJH

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 08:47:52 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 12:20:37 pm
Dont dive out of the way. This feels basic. Should I dive out of the way? No. Dont dive out of the way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/nov/29/andre-onana-manchester-united-galatasaray-champions-league-football

 :lmao

Sounds like Mark Corrigan's internal dialogue when he is forced to play for the work 5-a-side.
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 09:03:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:48:13 pm
Bayindir is actually a decent goalkeeper, based on what I have seen of him at Fenerbahce and on the Turkish NT, but for some weird reason, Man Utd haven't given him a single minute this season ...

I read that he went to shit after his injury and the Fenerbahce fans were glad to see the back of him last summer
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:33:10 pm
You missed out Ratcliffes strike breaking history. :D

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/nov/09/ineos-unite-union-grangemouth-oil-refinery

Fucking billionaire going after final salary schemes? He'll have been chopping the tanker drivers wages too - fucking c*nt
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
The obvious question would seem to be, how bad is their backup if he still has the job as their #1 keeper anyway?
I also wonder how bad his national teams #2 is.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm
Seems like Ratcliffe (the Monaco-residing Brexiteer) wants to "buy British" ::)

Pickford is going to fail upwards, even if only in salary.

A signing that would weaken both teams.
Offline Crimson

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 06:45:30 am »
As much as I dislike the c*nt, Pickford is a great shot stopper and generally not as error prone as Onana. However, not sure the other players would accept his antics.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:45:30 am
As much as I dislike the c*nt, Pickford is a great shot stopper and generally not as error prone as Onana. However, not sure the other players would accept his antics.

Pickford would be good for an upper mid-table club like Man Utd ...
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 09:20:34 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:08:45 pm
you understand that at 3-1 up = the Glazers didn't exist.
Oh yes I forgot about that  :butt
Online 12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
Fucking billionaire going after final salary schemes? He'll have been chopping the tanker drivers wages too - fucking c*nt

When I see these successful billionaires I really wonder if they realise there are no pockets in a shroud.
I mean how many yachts do you need. All that money and they still need to bully people and slave drive their employees to make even more money to sit in a vault. Basically a shitty version of Scrooge McDuck
Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 09:35:13 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:45:30 am
As much as I dislike the c*nt, Pickford is a great shot stopper and generally not as error prone as Onana. However, not sure the other players would accept his antics.

He's under no pressure to succeed at Everton and he has a reasonably competent low block defence in front of him.

He would be fucking hilarious at United.
Online thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 09:45:05 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:35:13 am
He's under no pressure to succeed at Everton and he has a reasonably competent low block defence in front of him.

He would be fucking hilarious at United.
Southgate and Dyche have both reduced Pickford's role so that he hardly has any decision making to do.  No high defensive line to sweep behind, no great involvement in the build up, no expectation of coming and claiming the ball.

ten Hag apparently wanted Man U to defend higher and move towards possession-based football.  Possibly due to injuries (and having to therefore pick Maguire) and possibly due to shitting the bed they've resorted to defending deep and the 'keeper smashing the ball up the pitch.  I guess if that's ten Hag's new model then Pickers would be a good fit.

I would love to see him trying to cope with the amount of split-second decisions that Alisson, Ederson, Raya etc. have to make.  I think he'd just shut down.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 10:16:41 am »
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 01:33:41 pm »
:lmao 'Expected prevented goals'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/dec/01/villa-condemn-legia-warsaw-after-fan-trouble-womens-nations-league-football-news-live

Erik ten Hag has defended André Onana by saying Manchester Uniteds beleaguered goalkeeper is the second-best in the Premier League, citing his expected prevented goals.

Onana again made crucial errors in Wednesdays 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the penultimate Champions League group game, the 27-year-old at fault for two of the Turkish champions goals. This followed mistakes that cost goals against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in the competition.

Ten Hag said: If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats: his expected prevented goals is second-best. Hes doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but overall in the first five months [since signing] he has done well.

Lutons Thomas Kaminski heads the prevented goals rankings with 6.3, and Onana is second with 3.7.
Online jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:41 pm
:lmao 'Expected prevented goals'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/dec/01/villa-condemn-legia-warsaw-after-fan-trouble-womens-nations-league-football-news-live

Erik ten Hag has defended André Onana by saying Manchester Uniteds beleaguered goalkeeper is the second-best in the Premier League, citing his expected prevented goals.

Onana again made crucial errors in Wednesdays 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the penultimate Champions League group game, the 27-year-old at fault for two of the Turkish champions goals. This followed mistakes that cost goals against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in the competition.

Ten Hag said: If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats: his expected prevented goals is second-best. Hes doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but overall in the first five months [since signing] he has done well.

Lutons Thomas Kaminski heads the prevented goals rankings with 6.3, and Onana is second with 3.7.

If he gets his head down and doubles his effort he'll be good enough for Luton.
Online DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 01:40:43 pm »
 ;D Is right Erik. Keep the faith mate, Onana has been outstanding!
Online rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:41 pm
:lmao 'Expected prevented goals'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/dec/01/villa-condemn-legia-warsaw-after-fan-trouble-womens-nations-league-football-news-live

Erik ten Hag has defended André Onana by saying Manchester Uniteds beleaguered goalkeeper is the second-best in the Premier League, citing his expected prevented goals.

Onana again made crucial errors in Wednesdays 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the penultimate Champions League group game, the 27-year-old at fault for two of the Turkish champions goals. This followed mistakes that cost goals against Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in the competition.

Ten Hag said: If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats: his expected prevented goals is second-best. Hes doing well but he knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but overall in the first five months [since signing] he has done well.

Lutons Thomas Kaminski heads the prevented goals rankings with 6.3, and Onana is second with 3.7.

Which just goes to show that stats on their own are bollocks.
Online PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
Is that saying they are expecting to concede OVER 6.3 goals per game ? The one's Onana is keeping out?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 01:53:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:40:43 pm
;D Is right Erik. Keep the faith mate, Onana has been outstanding!
The delusion is killing them. 
Long may this continue until they get the Norwich scarves out again..  ;D
