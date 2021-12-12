« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 228764 times)

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,473
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 10:39:56 am »
You assume Bayern might play a weaker squad for that game although the money for winning is better.

United will have to come out and attack which might let Bayern in but thats pointless unless Gala and Copenhagen draw.

Seems like Europa is their only real hope
Logged

Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 150
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 10:46:40 am »
#bringbackdaviddegea
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,371
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:39:56 am
You assume Bayern might play a weaker squad for that game although the money for winning is better.

United will have to come out and attack which might let Bayern in but thats pointless unless Gala and Copenhagen draw.

Seems like Europa is their only real hope

Kane wants to be top scorer in everything, like you say, winning the game is worth more, Teuchel hates losing - they'll go strong.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,212
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 11:00:01 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:30:19 am
Is it just him being shit though, or is it more sinister than that?
Some of the stuff Onana is doing goes beyond clumsiness, it looks intentional
I get what you mean.

He is genuinely just pretty shit at goalkeeping - never been good with his hands (or feet, really, when it comes to saving or getting set to save). But his twitch reactions would bail him out.

As with a lot of smaller/slighter keepers, this area of their ability declines earliest (see also Casillas, Reina, De Gea, Lloris) compared to the bigger more commanding keepers with superior technique (see Van Der Sar, Buffon, Cech). Consider Allison too, who is playing probably his best seasons at the age when many supposed 'greats' listed above started their sharp decline. Courtois's the same age and probably same applies for him, but not seen.

But jumping back to your point - I see why there'd be questions asked of Onana. Some very poor stuff, and given his history of being a drugs cheat you wouldn't rule out other immorality
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 11:10:42 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 04:07:41 am
Sometimes... Life is just ggooooddd... Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D



No shit.  ;D  I mean... How shit can you be actually? Hahhahaha!!!

I just can't believe it.
But , But , But the Glazers
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:51:04 am
Kane wants to be top scorer in everything, like you say, winning the game is worth more, Teuchel hates losing - they'll go strong.
Top players hate sitting out CL games. The likes of Messi and Ronaldo used to play dead rubbers to pad their stats. It's the biggest stage.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 11:20:15 am »
Id actually rather they went through than finished 3rd, be arsed drawing them in Europe again. I think Id rather remember the solitary time weve played in them Europe for the delirium of that Coutinho goal rather than have a round 2.

Let them scrape through in second and get battered by Madrid or something.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 11:21:54 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:20:15 am
Id actually rather they went through than finished 3rd, be arsed drawing them in Europe again. I think Id rather remember the solitary time weve played in them Europe for the delirium of that Coutinho goal rather than have a round 2.

Let them scrape through in second and get battered by Madrid or something.

Id say they are more likely to come 2nd or 4th than 3rd at this stage.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:20:15 am
Id actually rather they went through than finished 3rd, be arsed drawing them in Europe again. I think Id rather remember the solitary time weve played in them Europe for the delirium of that Coutinho goal rather than have a round 2.

Let them scrape through in second and get battered by Madrid or something.
They are shite and we'll probably smash them. They've lost against every decent team they have met so far.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 11:31:36 am »
Did Onana request for an interview last night? That arrogant prick
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 11:57:02 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:30:19 am
Is it just him being shit though, or is it more sinister than that?
Some of the stuff Onana is doing goes beyond clumsiness, it looks intentional

I see where youre going, but if that were the case, he is making it waaaaaay too obvious. Usually that sort of thing is spot fixing anyways.
I will say, from what I've seen of him, I think he has a major weakness for certain shots, in the CL final he really didn't make any saves where the ball was a low driven shot near his body.....he made a couple of close saves, one against Haaland, while standing up, but his footwork didn't look that good. Of course, he had an excellent game distributing the ball, but he wasnt tested with the types of shots we've seen him let in.  Hes good at saving shots at a certain height, which is what he did against Everton then all of a sudden he was praised excessively.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,041
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/who-scored-blog/2023/nov/29/andre-onana-manchester-united-goalkeeper-settled-defence-worth

Published today. :lmao

That is embarrassing beyond belief. Journalist should be sacked. Are they just literally hired to write puff pieces for Man United?
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 12:20:37 pm »
Sixteen minutes into the second half the same sequence of events occurred. Fernandes ran back and fouled Ziyech. Ziyech spotted the free-kick and whipped it straight at Onana, who again dived out of the way, this time simultaneously trying to palm the ball up the space where his foot had been, a genuinely weird interpretation of the physical mechanics of stopping a ball, goalkeeping, or indeed doing anything at all.

Onana had produced the same error against Bayern Munich, just as United seemed comfortable in that game. It seems an odd thing to have to work on. Dont dive out of the way. This feels basic. Should I dive out of the way? No. Dont dive out of the way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/nov/29/andre-onana-manchester-united-galatasaray-champions-league-football


 :lmao
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,853
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:20:37 pm
Sixteen minutes into the second half the same sequence of events occurred. Fernandes ran back and fouled Ziyech. Ziyech spotted the free-kick and whipped it straight at Onana, who again dived out of the way, this time simultaneously trying to palm the ball up the space where his foot had been, a genuinely weird interpretation of the physical mechanics of stopping a ball, goalkeeping, or indeed doing anything at all.

Onana had produced the same error against Bayern Munich, just as United seemed comfortable in that game. It seems an odd thing to have to work on. Dont dive out of the way. This feels basic. Should I dive out of the way? No. Dont dive out of the way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/nov/29/andre-onana-manchester-united-galatasaray-champions-league-football


 :lmao

Fucking hell that's brutal  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,641
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 12:47:05 pm »
 :lmao Fucking hell. I read that as typical RAWK smart-arsery before realising the source.  Like Barney said, brutal.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,739
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 12:58:36 pm »
It's fucking superb watching the lack of critic being thrown at 7 Haag. It's not like they play a beautiful type of football and just aren't getting the results they are playing dogshit football and aren't getting the results after spending ridiculous amounts of money.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:20:37 pm
Sixteen minutes into the second half the same sequence of events occurred. Fernandes ran back and fouled Ziyech. Ziyech spotted the free-kick and whipped it straight at Onana, who again dived out of the way, this time simultaneously trying to palm the ball up the space where his foot had been, a genuinely weird interpretation of the physical mechanics of stopping a ball, goalkeeping, or indeed doing anything at all.

Onana had produced the same error against Bayern Munich, just as United seemed comfortable in that game. It seems an odd thing to have to work on. Dont dive out of the way. This feels basic. Should I dive out of the way? No. Dont dive out of the way.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/nov/29/andre-onana-manchester-united-galatasaray-champions-league-football


 :lmao

It's almost like he decided to dive and which way he was going. Once he had decided that, nothing, especially the actual trajectory of the ball, was going to stop him from his decision to fly.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,276
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 01:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:20:05 pm
It's almost like he decided to dive and which way he was going. Once he had decided that, nothing, especially the actual trajectory of the ball, was going to stop him from his decision to fly.

He's doing a great job
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:31:36 am
Did Onana request for an interview last night? That arrogant prick

Elite mentality.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,200
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 01:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:39:56 am
You assume Bayern might play a weaker squad for that game although the money for winning is better.

United will have to come out and attack which might let Bayern in but thats pointless unless Gala and Copenhagen draw.

Seems like Europa is their only real hope

Bayern dont do weaker squads. They put out a strong team when they play 3rd division German teams in the cup.

Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,397
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 01:28:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:51:04 am
Kane wants to be top scorer in everything, like you say, winning the game is worth more, Teuchel hates losing - they'll go strong.

Isn't it something like £3m for a group stage win?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 110 111 112 113 114 [115]   Go Up
« previous next »
 